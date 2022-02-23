THE GRANDMOTHER OF JUNETEENTH AND NOBEL PEACE PRIZE NOMINEE DR. OPAL LEE RE-RELEASES HER BOOK IN MARCH TO REFLECT THE NEW FEDERAL HOLIDAY

“Juneteenth: A Children’s Story” Special Edition is an Engaging Way to Expose Children to the History of Slavery and Freedom in Terms They Can Grasp

Juneteenth: A Children's Story by Dr. Opal Lee

Special Edition Book Release Available March 2022

Fort Worth, TX, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presented by Unity Unlimited, Dr. Opal Lee discusses the significance of Juneteenth and the importance of commemorating the abolition of slavery all across America in her book Juneteenth A Children’s Story. She wrote the easy-to-understand book to teach the next generation about the importance of celebrating the 12 freedoms gained from Juneteenth, and to acknowledge the fact that it is now a federal holiday.

Dr. Lee, who is affectionately known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," was an elementary school teacher and a home school counselor by vocation but is now a Social Impact Leader by calling. Education and Juneteenth, are topics she is passionate about, which motivated her to write her first children's book. She hopes to encourage more youngsters to read and know the truth about American history.

Many individuals have never heard of Juneteenth or believe that it is a purely a Texas celebration; however, she strives to discredit this assertion as she campaigns for her book to be available in schools, libraries, churches and homes all across America and abroad.

Dr. Lee is inviting the public to join her on Mar 4, 2022 for her book release party in New York City, NY at Casa Cares from 3 PM to 6 PM EST. A limited number of guests will have the opportunity to meet Dr. Lee , and hear a live reading of the special edition book, all while commemorating National Reading Month. Tickets available on a first come first serve basis: RSVP here.

For more details on the special edition of Juneteenth: A Children’s Story, please visit: https://www.opalswalk2dc.com/books

Dr.Lee is also available for media interviews while in New York City, from March 3rd to March 5th. For more information please contact Daria Hookfin at daria@hookenterprises.com

About Dr. Opal Lee

Dr. Opal Lee is the oldest living board member of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation (NJOF) that was founded and led by the late Dr. Ronald Myers, Sr., whose primary initiative is for Juneteenth to become a national holiday. To bring awareness to the cause, she started her Opal’s Walks 2 DC campaign in 2016, where she walks 2.5 miles to symbolize the 2.5 years that it took for slaves in Texas to know that they were freed. Dr. Opal Lee believes that FREEDOM should be celebrated from the 19th of June to the 4th of July.

About Unity Unlimited, Inc.

Unity Unlimited, Inc. is a non-profit organization that is completely volunteer-driven with activities that help communities overcome racial and cultural division. The programs they produce provide educational activities and resources to people to foster unity and harmony regardless of race, culture, or denomination including JuneteenthFTW a community festival that highlights the initiatives of the Grandmother of Juneteenth, Ms. Opal Lee whose mission is to support human dignity through education, culture, and opportunity. Other initiatives of the organization include Opal’s Farm to address food deserts in her community and Your Voice Unleashed a free week-long fine arts workshop for the youth to build bridges of unity.

Attachment

CONTACT: Daria Hookfin Unity Unlimited 16825009347 daria@hookenterprises.com



