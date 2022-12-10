Grandmother drenched in beer while celebrating Argentina’s qualification for World Cup semi-final

An ecstatic grandmother got absolutely drenched in beer as she joined fellow Argentines to celebrate their win over the Netherlands.

This video shows the scene as the elderly lady revelled in victory on the streets of Buenos Aires alongside younger fans.

She stood in the middle of the joyful group that sang and danced in the wake of their penalty shootout win.

The side is through to the semi-final of World Cup 2022 and will face Croatia, who defeated Brazil, on 13 December.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.