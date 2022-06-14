Grandma tries to sneak off with her grandbaby in hilarious TikTok

This TikTok parent shared a hilarious video of her mom trying to sneak away with her baby!

It can be difficult for grandparents to say goodbye to their grandkids when their visit is over! That’s why one grandma came up with a genius plot to “kidnap” her grand baby. TikTok user @the_trucker_wife shared a hilarious video in which her mom tries to run off with her baby. In the video, the grandma hides the baby inside of her purse, hoping no one will notice!

The video begins with a shot of the grandma walking through a restaurant carrying a Michael Kors purse. A caption reads, “When my mom tries to sneak off with her granddaughter inside of her Michael Kors.”

As the grandma walks forward, it becomes clear that her purse is not empty. In fact, the filmer’s baby is sitting inside! “Why are you stealing my baby?” the TikToker asks as her mom walks by.

The grandma doesn’t respond and continues walking, laughing softly to herself. As she passes the TikToker, the baby’s face becomes visible. She appears relaxed sitting inside the purse, although she wears a look of slight confusion on her face.

“Why are you stealing my baby?” the filmer asks again as her mom begins to laugh. “Get my baby out of that purse!”

“My baby!” the TikToker’s mom replies, as she continues to walk away.

The TikToker’s mom lifts up the purse to show the camera. The confused-looking baby holds the straps of the purse and stares up at her mom.

The video ends with the TikToker jokingly asking her baby, “You want me to call the police?” as both mom and grandma begin to laugh.

The hilarious video racked up more than 2 million views and had TikTokers cracking up!

“That cute little face poking out!” commented one viewer.

“This ain’t her first time taking that baby,” another viewer wrote.

“This is something my mom would do. She already tried to sneak off with my dogs!” commented another TikToker.

With a granddaughter that cute, you can’t blame the TikToker’s mom for trying!

