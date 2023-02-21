Grandma shoves her two young grandchildren into freezing river, New York cops say

A grandmother was arrested after being accused of pushing her two young grandchildren into a freezing river in upstate New York, officials said.

The incident occurred on Monday, Feb. 20, in Fulton, a small town near Lake Ontario, according to a news release from the Fulton Police Department.

The grandmother, 46, shoved her two grandchildren into the Oswego River, fully submerging them in the frigid water, police said.

The children, ages 3 and 5, were then pulled out by the grandmother.

After the children were brought home and warmed up, their mother called 911, police said.

An attorney for the grandmother could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Police located the grandmother, who admitted to pushing the children into the water, “although she denied doing it with the intention of harming them,” police said.

The river temperature at the time was 35.8 degrees Fahrenheit, police said.

She was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

