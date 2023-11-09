‘Is there a grandma in the kitchen?’ Breakfast cafe to open in Cary.

Looking for a new breakfast spot in Cary that serves all your favorites?

The Flying Biscuit Cafe, known for its grits, is turning on its burners in Parkside Town Commons off N.C. 55 starting Monday, bringing a new breakfast restaurant to western Cary.

The cafe moved into 1103 Parkside Main St., where Another Broken Egg closed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Flying Biscuit will join Paragon Theaters, Chuy’s, Five Guys, Petco and other businesses in the shopping center.

Owners Zinnia Tahir and her husband, Rafiq, also own The Flying Biscuit Cafe in Chapel Hill, which opened last year in University Place.

Cary has IHOP, Peck & Plume, Famous Toastery, Coffee and Crepes, First Watch, and Dame’s Chicken and Waffles. But the town still lacks variety in western Cary.

“There’s nothing close by for breakfast,” Tahir said. “We saw the response of the (Chapel Hill) community and it was awesome. We said, let’s bring this to our neighborhood where we need it the most.”

Inside the new 37,000 square foot restaurant, the walls are covered with art inspired by the town of Cary, painted by an artist from Atlanta. Up to 115 people can sit indoors while the patio out front has six tables seating up to 24 people. There is a separate room for guests to celebrate birthdays or other events.

The menu features omelets, egg dishes, vegetarian and vegan options, and chicken and waffles.

Customers can also order hot chocolate, lattes, cappuccinos, soft drinks, and assorted hot or iced teas.

Breakfast and lunch are served from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

‘Is there a grandma in the kitchen?’

The Tahirs, who moved to Cary five years ago from Maryland, have four children, one a student at UNC, another at Panther Creek High School in Cary, and 5-year-old twins.

They opened the Chapel Hill restaurant when many other businesses were shutting down; many are still recovering from the pandemic.

“When we moved to Cary, I instantly felt home. ... I never felt like I needed to move again. The plan behind this breakfast place has been to serve the community,” Tahir said. “We’re so grateful to the community in Chapel Hill; they gave us the courage to grow the business.”

Story continues

The Flying Biscuit is known for its white cheddar grits, which have won awards.

“We’re so sure about the menu, the quality, and everything. We cook from scratch with fresh ingredients. One of the comments I get is, ‘Is there a grandma in the kitchen?’ because the food is familiar to people.”

Next week’s opening specials include:

Monday: Bacon and Eggs Breakfast $1

Tuesday: Famous Flying Biscuit Breakfast $1

Wednesday: High Flyer Breakfast $5

Thursday: Egg-Stravaganza $5

Friday: Shrimp and Grits $5

On Nov. 20 and 21, the first 100 customers will get a free T-shirt and travel mug.

The buzz for the opening has been felt throughout Cary. Even Mayor Harold Weinbrecht and some Town Council member plan to visit next week, Tahir said.

The Flying Biscuit Cafe first opened in Atlanta in 1993. Today, the franchise has 29 locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, Texas, and South Carolina. Outside of Cary and Chapel Hill, The Flying Biscuit Cafe is located in Raleigh in Brier Creek and the Village District, and in Charlotte and Matthews.