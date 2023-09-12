‘Grandma’s funeral money’ among things stolen by Ohio cop during traffic stops, police say

A former East Cleveland police officer is going to prison after officials say he stole money and guns during traffic stops, news outlets reported.

Alfonzo Cole, 35, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on Sept. 11 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, according to WJW.

Investigators said between September 2020 and July 2021, Cole and fellow officer Willie Sims, 32, stole more than $14,000, guns and drugs from at least six people, WKYC reported.

“They used their authority, they used their power for their own profit and their own gain,” Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mary Grace Tokmenko said, according to WEWS.

She added that in each incident Cole’s body camera was not activated.

In one case, one of the victims said he had $9,000 when he was pulled over. He said Cole took the money and gave him $4,000 back. The victim said the money was supposed to have been used for his grandma’s funeral, prosecutors said in court video showed by WJW.

“He in fact is a traitor to the system,” Judge Tim McGinty said, according to WOIO. “He’s far worse than your normal burglar or robber or criminal.”

McClatchy News was unable to reach Cole’s attorney for comment on Sept. 12.

During a Sept. 22, 2020, traffic stop, Cole pulled over a 43-year-old man and stole $850 and $400 worth of marijuana, then forged a sergeant’s signature on the traffic citation, WOIO reported.

“I want to apologize to the victims,” Cole said during sentencing, according to WEWS. “I made a series of bad decisions. Since then, I lost a lot of family members, friends, my career, pretty much my whole life.”

During another traffic stop, in June 2021, Cole pulled over an 18-year-old and took a gun from the car that belonged to the victim’s mother, outlets reported.

In July 2021, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies searched Cole’s home after reports were made by victims. Police found stolen guns and suspected marijuana, according to WOIO.

Cole and Sims each pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of theft in office, WKYC reported.

As part of the plea agreement, Cole is also ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution and $40,000 in fees. His peace officer license was also permanently suspended, according to WKYC.

