Grandma checks lottery winnings in her car then tells daughter ‘I can’t drive home’

A grandmother in Pennsylvania was in a state of shock after winning a 7-figure sum in the lottery, officials said.

Her daughter, a single mother, had asked her to pick up a thermometer for her sick son, as well as a scratch-off ticket on April 28, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

After purchasing the ticket at a grocery store in Latrobe, the grandmother scratched it off while sitting in her car.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Upon seeing the results, she called her daughter and said, “You have to come get me. I can’t drive home,” her daughter told lottery officials.

“She’s a senior, and she was in shock!” the daughter, a certified nursing assistant, added.

The grandmother then relayed to her that she had just won $1 million, a number so astonishing that it made her forget to purchase a thermometer.

“We’ve talked a lot about what we’ll do with the prize,” the daughter, who has two children and lives with her parents, told lottery officials. “For now, it just means less worries, but maybe we’ll buy a home. We’re renting now.”

Latrobe is about 40 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player uses ‘penny from heaven’ — then wins life-changing prize in Maryland

Rescuer swims a half-mile to save family on capsized kayaks, California officials say

Sonic manager hospitalized in attack over hot dog with jalapenos, Oklahoma police say