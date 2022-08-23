Grandfather wins $100,000 top prize in Instant Cash Rush lotto

A Milton grandfather is excited and happy after having won $100,000 as the top prize in Instant Cash Rush game 2292.

David Flatt says he has been a regular lottery player for decades. "This ticket was purchased for me by my daughter," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "When I matched the number 37, I knew right away that I won something. I revealed the prize amount and the more zeroes I saw the more I started to freak out!"

David, 70, says he called his daughter right away to share the news about his win. "I felt like a kid in a candy store! This win will have a wonderful impact on my life. My wife would have loved this. I wish she were here to experience it all.”

He plans to share this win with his children and possibly purchase a new vehicle. "It's a dream of mine to share a lottery win with my kids," David smiled.

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter