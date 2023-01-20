Grandfather arrested after 3-year-old is shot while playing with gun, Missouri cops say

A man was arrested after his 3-year-old grandson was accidentally shot while playing with a gun, police in Missouri say.

The boy and another child were playing with the handgun at a home in St. Louis on Wednesday, Jan. 17, according to the St. Louis Metro Police Department. The weapon discharged and the 3-year-old boy was shot in the back, police said.

The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Officers found the 48-year-old grandfather “distraught” at the home. He surrendered the handgun used in the shooting and was taken into custody, according to police.

The gun used in the shooting was a .380 ACP handgun, which the grandfather kept in a dresser drawer that is also stocked with snacks and candy, KSDK reported, citing charging documents.

The grandfather, according to KTVI, was convicted in 2009 for second-degree drug trafficking. He admitted to police he was not allowed to own a gun, KTVI reported.

He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a weapon.

St. Louis police encouraged residents to use a gun lock to prevent accidental shootings. Locks are available for free throughout the city.

