Grandfather, 91, late for Covid jab tells how he couldn’t find ‘damn parking space’ in ‘peak British’ interview

Martin Kenyon on CNN (CNN Martin Kenyon interview)

A 91-year-old London grandfather who was among the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccination has become an online sensation after saying he got the jab because “there’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there?”

During a broadcast on Tuesday afternoon, Martin Kenyon told CNN how he had the Pfizer/BioNTech jab at Guys Hospital in London Bridge before going off for a “rather nasty lunch”, adding: “I hope I am not going to have the bloody bug now.”

The grandfather also explained that he was late for his appointment because he couldn’t find a parking spot, but staff were happy to see him regardless.

The interview was shared widely online with Mr Kenyon praised as a “national treasure” and the segment described as “peak British”.

He told journalist Cyril Vanier: “I rang up Guys hospital, which I know very well as I have lived in London most of my grown up life. And I said ‘what is this thing you are doing, the vaccination?’

“They asked me questions about this and that, not very interesting. And they said ‘well come at 12.30’. Course I couldn’t damn well find anywhere to park my car so I was late. Anyway, I am here now. I got inside and they put me on the list and I went off and had a rather nasty lunch. And then came back and they were ready for me.”

About whether it hurt, he added: “No, it didn’t hurt at all. I didn’t know the needle had gone in until it came out.”

On whether it was a “quick in and out for the needle, like any vaccination”, he said: “Exactly, well vaccinations aren't very common are they, one has inoculations.”

CNN found a man on the street in London, Martin Kenyon, age 91, who was one of the first people in the world to receive the coronavirus vaccine.



“Well, there’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there?” pic.twitter.com/WajmeKbyoq — Liam Stack (@liamstack) December 8, 2020

Asked how he felt about being one of the first in the world to be given the jab, Mr Kenyon said: “I don’t think I feel about it at all. I hope I am not going to have the bloody bug now. I don’t intend to have it, I have granddaughters and I want to live a long time to enjoy their lives.”

Story continues

He said he hadn’t seen his family much in recent months, adding: “I’ve not hugged them. I am going home to tell them now, no one knows [I got the vaccine] - you are the first to know. They don’t know I have been here today.”

This guy is amazing, I had a very nasty lunch and they were ready for me — Bradley (@BakerKC1838) December 8, 2020

When asked why he got the vaccine - he quipped: “Well, there’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there?”

Viewers praised Mr Kenyon’s appearance, with Bradley writing: “This guy is amazing, I had a very nasty lunch and they were ready for me.”

Another wrote: “Awwww. I love him. He looks better than most 80 year olds!! Aside from the fact he still needs to be wearing a mask, this made my heart happy. Good job, Martin! I hope he gets a yummy dinner to offset that nasty lunch. Lol.”

TV host Jeremy Vine added: 'This is Peak British right here. Martin Kenyon has just had the vaccination — sorry, inoculation. Could almost be a Monty Python sketch. Lovely man.'

Another wrote: 'Martin Kenyon is a national treasure in the UK now. I hope he can do a cameo on the next season of The Crown!'

Earlier today, Margaret Keenan, 90, was given the jab in Coventry at 6.31am, marking the start of a phased NHS rollout of the vaccine to older people, health staff and care home workers.

Jabs will be administered at 70 hospital hubs across the UK from today – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Mrs Keenan, who turns 91 next week and has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren, received the vaccine from nurse May Parsons at University Hospital in Coventry.

Margaret Keenan - one of the first to get the jab -earlier today PA

Known to family and friends as Maggie, Mrs Keenan said: “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19.

“It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year.

“I can’t thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it – if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too.”

Earlier today, The Prime Minister urged people to take up the jab if offered it by the NHS, adding: “To all those who are scared (of getting vaccinated) – don’t be.

“There’s nothing to be nervous about.”

Mr Hancock appeared emotional during broadcast interviews, saying it was a proud day.

He told Good Morning Britain: “We’ve still got to get the vaccine to millions of people and so we’ve got to keep sticking by the rules.

“But there’s so much work gone into this and I’m really, really … it makes you proud to be British.”