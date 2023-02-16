Grande Prairie offers real-time map of snow clearing

The City of Grande Prairie has launched a real-time map of snow clearing that will show where crews are currently working.

Direction for the map came from city council to ensure snow-clearing operations are transparent and are better communicated with the public.

“The map is a testament to our commitment to increased transparency and proactive communication with our residents,” said Mayor Jackie Clayton.

“Council is excited about this new innovative map that helps keep residents informed about services that enhance quality of life.”

Costs of the mapping application were low, said Wade Nellis, city transportation director.

“The costs were absolutely minimal,” he said, noting the application uses mapping software from the city’s internal GIS resources.

“The only new investment was about $3,000 for tablets for our field crews to be able to do accurate data entry, but other than that, there was no significant cost,” said Nellis.

Other resources are still available to city residents looking for information on snow removal, such as email notifications, regular updates on the city website and social media channels and calling 311.

The new map also includes historical data of when a street was last cleared.

Once a two-week round of snow removal is declared, roads will be displayed in blue. As roads are cleared, they turn green on the map. Streets that cannot be done due to an obstruction are red.

The map is available on the city’s website at cityofgp.com/snow and then clicking Residential Snow Removal Tracking Map.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News