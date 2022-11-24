Grande Prairie Downtown Association launches new gift card program

The Grande Prairie Downtown Association (GPDA) has launched a new gift card option to expand options for shoppers in the city's downtown core.

The new gift cards will replace the association’s previous paper gift certificates, which have been around for almost 20 years. The new gift card will be used much like a debit card.

“People don’t want paper these days, they want a modern gift card that is easily obtainable and functional; that is what we are offering with the new Grande Prairie City Centre Gift Card,” said Wendy Bosch, GPDA executive director.

Bosch also serves as a city councillor.

She said the city has invested more than $44 million into downtown revitalization, and the GPDA has taken the opportunity to rebrand and modernize the city centre.

Bosch believes the gift card will also encourage people to support local with the city centre being host to more than 400 brick-and-mortar establishments.

Bama furniture owner Jason Sawatzky says the new gift cards are a welcome addition, and he believes it will benefit all businesses in the city centre.

“It’s a way that we can build on the collaboration that already exists in the community with a one-stop shop gift card that is simple and easy for businesses and consumers,” he said.

Other businesses in the city centre are happy to see the change to cards from paper certificates.

“The paper system we had before was cumbersome,” said Kevin Szakacs, Hi-Tech Business Systems owner.

“The versatility of the card is key, as is the security. If we all get on board and support it, then it will help our downtown core to evolve.”

The gift card is available for purchase online with shipment to the purchaser’s home.

Bosch noted the variety of products and services available downtown.

“We have an extensive retail and dining array of businesses as well as health & wellness services like tattoos, pedicures, fitness, beauty salons or body sculpting,” said Bosch.

“We have great businesses that offer gaming activities such as cards and board games, books, VR and laser tag, and even learning opportunities like martial arts and dance.”

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News