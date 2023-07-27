Grande Prairie Coordinated Care Campus funding increase delayed

An additional $1.2 million is required to complete the Coordinated Care Campus (CCC) at the former Stonebridge Hotel, bringing the project's total cost to more than $23 million.

The decision to approve the additional funds was postponed to the Aug. 21 regular council meeting.

“Representatives of the provincial government are in our community this week,’ said Mayor Jackie Clayton.

“I am having meetings with Minister (Jason) Nixon as well as Minister (Dan) Williams.

“I think that there's an opportunity for another question or another conversation with the province in regards to their support.”

The ministers were in the city on Tuesday touring social services organizations in the area.

Clayton says the talks with the ministers on Tuesday included opportunities in partnering with the province.

She said councils delay of the funding was important.

“It was important for council to take those steps to be cognizant of what was going on and what the minister may have as a discussion and opportunity,” said Clayton.

The additional funds will go toward finishing 43 of the 106 affordable housing units as well as municipal offices for enforcement services, community social development, community policing, housing and homelessness initiatives, Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership, mobile outreach and victim services.

The cost increase includes $689,931 in construction change orders, $155,000 for IT and security cameras, $104,474 for fencing and beautification of the building, and $250,000 in commercial kitchen upgrades.

“This work is work that is required on the facility,” said Clayton.

The postponement in the funding request will not cause any delays in services, said Dan Lemieux, Chief Public and Protective Services Officer. He noted some work, such as landscaping, was being planned for the spring.

City Housing and Homeless Initiatives Director Wendy Hughes says residents will begin moving into the CCC on Aug. 1, with full completion of the facility in September.

“This will provide an opportunity for individuals who are experiencing chronic homelessness to have the opportunity for safe and stable housing with individual pathways to health, detox and treatment, therapy, and wellness as they move into independence,” said Hughes.

“The program will reduce the need for emergency room and doctor visits as well as additional pressures on emergency services.”

The cost of the CCC has seen multiple increases since its inception, where the budget was set at $15.5 million; an additional $7.5 million has been added since then.

“These cost increases were due to bringing the facility to meet current building codes fluctuating prices of supplies and supply chain disruptions,” said Hughes.

In 2021, the city bought the former hotel for $12.5 million and budgeted $3 million for renovations.

In March last year, a fire alarm revealed the historic fire separation in the building did not meet building codes.

An increase of $3.75 million came in July 2022, which the city said would ensure the completion of required renovations.

In October 2022, an additional $3 million was granted by city council for the third phase of construction, which said it was facing cost increases due to inflation and supply change shortages. City administration said in October it was “fairly confident” no further financial asks would be required.

Hughes noted the cost per unit is approximately $208,000, which is below the price of similar projects in the province. According to a city report, the Pimatisiwin housing units in Edmonton are $256,603 per unit, with the facility having 53 units.

The city’s cost per unit does not include modular units, temporary fencing, fire hydrant upgrades and an estimated renovation cost to municipal offices; otherwise the price per unit is approximately $221,226.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News