Grande Portage, PyroGenesis at 52-Week Highs on News

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (V.GPG) hit a new 52-week high of 47.5 cents on Friday. Grande Portage has arranged, subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,500,000 units for gross proceeds of up to $3,150,000.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (V.PYR) hit a new 52-week high of $3.57 on Friday. PyroGenesis provided an update on its iron ore pelletization torch business. On April 30, the Company announced the successful completion of the first phase of a torch modeling contract with Client A which successfully demonstrated that replacing fossil fuel burners with PyroGenesis’ proprietary plasma torch (i) had absolutely no ancillary detrimental effects anywhere in the process or with their furnaces, (ii) resulted in significant greenhouse gas reduction while at the same time, (iii) projecting significant additional benefits.

Arbor Metals Corp. (V.ABR) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

American Creek Resources Ltd. (V.AMK) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Ascot Resources Ltd. (T.AOT) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 on Friday. No news stories available.

Auramex Resource Corp. (V.AUX) hit a new 52-week high of 46.5 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T.BLDP) hit a new 52-week high of $25.15 on Friday. No news stories available.

Benchmark Metals Inc. (V.BNCH) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Bemetals Corp. (V.BMET) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Boardwalktech Software Corp. (V.BWLK) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents on Thursday. No news stories available.

Banyan Gold Corp. (V.BYN) hit a new 52-week high of 30.5 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Canex Metals Inc (V.CANX) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (V.CF) hit a new 52-week high of $7.11 on Friday. No news stories available.

Central Timmins Exploration Corp. (V.CTEC) hit a new 52-week high of 49.5 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Cypress Development Corp. (V.CYP) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Eloro Resources Ltd. (V.ELO) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 on Friday. No news stories available.

Encore Energy Corp. (V.EU) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Fiore Gold Ltd. (V.F) hit a new of 52-week high of $1.33 on Friday. No news stories available.

First Mining Gold Corp. (T.FF) hit a new of 52-week high of 47 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Falco Resources Ltd. (V.FPC) hit a new of 52-week high of 46.5 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

GMV Minerals Inc. (V.GMV) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

GoldMining Inc. (T.GOLD) hit a new 52-week high of $2.43 on Friday. No news stories available.

Getchell Gold Corp. (C.GTCH) hit a new 52-week high of 33.5 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (T.HDI) hit a new 52-week high of $17.09 on Friday. No news stories available.

INV Metals Inc. (T.INV) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Kodiak Copper Corp. (V.KDK) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

K2 Gold Corporation (V.KTO) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Luminex Resources Corp. (V.LR) hit a new 52-week high of $1.00 on Friday. No news stories available.

Precious Metals and Mining Trust (T.MMP.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $2.28 on Friday. No news stories available.

Monarch Gold Corporation (T.MQR) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (V.MTB) hit a new 52-week high of 37.5 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Nubian Resources Ltd. (V.NBR) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Niobay Metals Inc. (V.NBY) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Norsemont Mining Inc. (C.NOM) hit a new 52-week high of $2.08 on Friday. No news stories available.

Osino Resources Corp. (V.OSI) hit a new 52-week high of $1.32 on Friday. No news stories available.

Quadro Resources Ltd. (V.QRO) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Robex Resources Inc. (V.RBX) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Renaissance Gold Inc. (V.REN) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Rise Gold Corp. (C.RISE) hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Rupert Resources Ltd. (V.RUP) hit a new 52-week high of $3.55 on Friday. No news stories available.

Stroud Resources Ltd. (V.SDR) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Skeena Resources Limited (V.SKE) hit a new 52-week high of $2.00 on Friday. No news stories available.

Strategic Metals Ltd. (V.SMD)hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

San Marco Resources Inc. (V.SMN) hit a new 52-week high of 37.5 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Sona Nanotech Inc (C.SONA) hit a new 52-week high of $5.27 on Friday. No news stories available.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (V.TGM) hit a new 52-week high of $1.14 on Friday. No news stories available.

Torrent Capital Ltd. (V.TORR) hit a new 52-week high of 62 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Tarachi Gold Corp.(C.TRG) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Trisura Group Ltd. (T.TSU) hit a new 52-week high of $66.66 on Friday. No news stories available.

Tudor Gold Corp. (V.TUD) hit a new 52-week high of $2.46 on Friday. No news stories available.

Teuton Resources Corp. (V.TUO) hit a new 52-week high of $3.25 on Friday. No news stories available.

UGE International Ltd. (V.UGE) hit a new 52-week high of 44 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Viscount Mining Corp. (V.VML) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Apteryx Imaging Inc. (V.XRAY) hit a new 52-week high of 64 cents on Friday. No news stories available.