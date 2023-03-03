Grand Velas Los Cabos Receives Coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Rating

The First and Only All-Inclusive in Mexico To Earn the Prestigious Rating by One of The World's Premier Travel Authorities

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Velas Resorts is honored to announce that Grand Velas Los Cabos has been named a Five-Star Hotel on the 2023 Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating list. Grand Velas Los Cabos is the first and only all-inclusive in Mexico to earn the Five-Star rating. Recognition from Forbes Travel Guide and industry awards alike affirm Velas Resorts' legacy of exceptional guest service and world-class amenities to meet the needs of today's luxury traveler.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide," said Juan Vela Ruíz, Vice President, Velas Resorts. "This recognition signifies our ongoing commitment to elevating the guest experience and exceeding the highest standards of excellence."

Grand Velas Los Cabos on Mexico's Baja Peninsula offers the next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities with dramatic ocean views and unique spaces infusing every area of the resort. All 307 ocean view suites are over 1,180 sq. ft. with private terraces and some personal plunge pools while duplex wellness suites have designated wellness amenities and insuite juice bars. Grand Velas Los Cabos features five gourmet restaurants with an extensive beverage program and wine-based features inspired by the proximity to the region producing Mexico's fine wines. The property also includes the award-winning SE Spa with 16 treatment rooms and hydrotherapy facility, three pools; and pool and beach concierges. Rounding out the list of amenities and services are a Technogym Fitness Center with personal trainers, exercise programs, yoga, Pilates and meditation; recreational activities program; separate teens' and kids' club facilities and activities program; 24-hour personalized butler concierge service; and 24-hour insuite service.

The only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, Forbes Travel Guide's annual list has been revered as a global authority on travel since its launch in 1958. The winning properties, restaurants and spas are showcased on Forbes Travel Guide . Highly trained anonymous inspectors visit every property to evaluate on up to 900 objective criteria for the Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards. Both services and facilities are reviewed while there is an emphasis on service and experience. For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here .

Rates start at $826 per person per night in double occupancy at Grand Velas Los Cabos. Rates include luxury suite accommodations, gourmet meals, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, nightly entertainment, taxes, gratuity, and more. For reservations or more information, call 1-888-407-4869, email reservations@velasresorts.com or visit https://www.velasresorts.com .

About Grand Velas Los Cabos:

With dramatic ocean views infusing every area of the resort, the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Los Cabos in Mexico has received countless international awards for its next generation of all-inclusive amenities and facilities. The first and only all-inclusive in Mexico to earn a Five-Star on the Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating list, it was also honored among the best all-inclusive resorts worldwide, the best luxury hotels in Mexico and the Top All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico (#1 in the category) in TripAdvisor's 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards. The beachfront property features seven gourmet restaurants led by top chefs, including two-star Michelin chef Sidney Schutte. A staff ratio of 3 to 1; 26,152 sq. ft. Convention Center; 35,000 sq. ft. SE Spa with Water Ceremony facilities; and pool & beach concierges are also available. Rounding out the list of amenities and services are three swimming pools, a Technogym Fitness Center with personal trainers; recreational activities program; separate Teens' and Kids' Club facilities; 24-hour personal concierge service; Baby Concierge; and 24-hour in-suite service. Eduardo Vela Ruiz, founder and president of Velas Resorts, operates Velas Resorts with brother Juan Vela, vice president of Velas Resorts, by his side. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: www.velasmagazine.com.

