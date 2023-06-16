The Grand Tour: Eurocrash – it's last orders for Clarkson, May and Hammond at the petrolhead saloon

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson head to Poland - Amazon Studios

Has The Grand Tour (Amazon Prime Video) run out of road? It’s undoubtedly hit a few potholes following reports Amazon has opted not to renew a show for which it broke the bank just seven years ago. James May put it in melancholic terms when he recently likened the spiritual successor to Jeremy Clarkson-era Top Gear to a “party that has reached its natural end”.

May and his automotive amigos, Clarkson and Richard Hammond, certainly look as if they’ve had enough fuel-injected derring-do for several lifetimes at the opening of their latest special, which sees them traverse central Europe, from Gdansk in Poland to Lake Bled in Slovenia. It’s occasionally enjoyable and full of their familiar silliness (at one point, they kidnap a waxwork effigy of Nigel Mansell). But May is correct: it does feel like last orders at the petrolhead saloon.

The action begins with the trio on a ferry on the Baltic Sea, their complexions greyer than the ocean. The bone-weariness is particularly pronounced in the case of Clarkson. When shooting took place last summer, did he have a premonition about the controversy that would engulf him with that widely condemned Sun column about the Duchess of Sussex? Pale and distracted, he is haunted by something.

Running on empty: May, Clarkson and Hammond - Amazon Studios

That The Grand Tour might be running on empty was already apparent from their previous outing, last September’s A Scandi Flick. It almost ended in tragedy, with May hospitalised after smashing his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8 into a wall at 75 mph. He recovered – but there were echoes of the 2006 Top Gear crash that put Hammond in a coma. As May said at the time, maybe they were getting too old for this.

The world is undoubtedly less friendly to chummy chaps in late middle-age who like to drive fast and poke fun at the locals. In the preamble to their latest adventure, they reveal several of their preferred destinations are off-limits. Syria and Mozambique are too dangerous. Clarkson is banned from India (presumably because of something controversial he said). A sprint across the Sahara is vetoed on the grounds of “too much terrorism” – although they may have since revised that opinion as they recently finished filming their last contracted Amazon special in Mauritania and Senegal.

Either way, for the time being it’s Poland or bust. They set their GPS for Gdansk and embark on a 1,400-mile trip through the country and over to Slovakia, Hungary and Slovenia. En route they do their best to get into the spirit of the endeavour. There are the standard wacky cars. Clarkson drives a baroque Mitsuoka Le-Seyde, May a Crosley, a miniaturised runabout invented by an eccentric 1930s American fridge magnate. Activities have been arranged, including a visit to an old-school “Formula Easter” race that has its roots in the Communist era.

It isn’t quite the chequered flag moment for which they had hoped. Hammond limps away from another crash. Clarkson becomes stuck in one of the speeders, which has to be dismantled around him.

“It’s because you’re fat!” hoots Hammond. Clarkson pretends to be amused. Later they visit the real-life POW camp from the Great Escape and are shot at by archers in Hungary. The series ends with a rickety set-piece whereby the gang attempt to drive on to a cargo plane as it chugs down the runway. It’s like a recycled Tom Cruise stunt: Mission Compostable.

“On that terrible disappointment – we’ll see you next time,” says Clarkson as final credits roll. But will there be a next time? With Amazon yet to renew the series, it’s possible that they’ve reached the end and that their recently-filmed Senegal episode will be their final bow. In which case, what a shame that, rather than go out in a blaze of glory, The Grand Tour feels as if it is shuddering to a wheezing halt.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash is on Prime Video from Friday 16 June