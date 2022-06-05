Grand slam puts Marlins in early hole as Miami splits four-game series with Giants

Jordan McPherson
·3 min read
Marta Lavandier/AP
In this article:
Braxton Garrett had maneuvered his way three scoreless innings in his season debut for the Miami Marlins on Sunday, working around a pair of hit by pitches and a pair of softly hit singles to keep the San Francisco Giants off the board.

His outing then unraveled in the fourth, and the Marlins fell 5-1 to split their four-game series with the Giants at loanDepot park. Miami (22-30) beat the Giants (29-24) 3-0 on Thursday and 5-4 on Saturday while dropping their game on Friday 15-6 heading into Sunday’s finale.

Garrett, the No. 21 prospect in the Marlins’ system according to MLB Pipeline, kept the Giants at bay until he allowed three consecutive San Francisco hitters to reach base with one out in the fourth on Thairo Estrada and Jason Vosler singles and a walk to Curt Casali.

Pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. then made a mound visit in an attempt to help calm Garrett down.

But one pitch later, Garrett’s 72nd and final of the game, Donovan Walton sent a slider near the heart of the plate a projected 421 feet to right-center for his first career grand slam to give the Giants an early 4-0 lead.

It was an ugly end to an otherwise fine start to that point for Garrett. He struck out five batters and worked out of a pair of jams in the first and second innings.

The Marlins’ bullpen Tommy Nance, Dylan Floro, Richard Bleier, Anthony Bass and Cole Sulser combined to hold the Giants to just one run — an Austin Slater single in the eighth that drove in Casali — over the final 5 2/3 innings. This included Nance escaping a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth.

But the Marlins’ offense failed to generate any momentum against Giants starter Jakob Junis. Miami scored its only run against him on a Garrett Cooper solo home run in the sixth, his fourth home run of the season. Other than that, Junis allowed just three base runners; Miguel Rojas reached base twice on a single and a walk and Jorge Soler added a walk as well. Junis struck out a career-high eight batters.

The Marlins’ had two late chances to chip into their deficit. Jon Berti and Cooper hit back-to-back two-out singles against Tyler Rogers in the eighth before the threat ended with a Jorge Soler groundout. In the ninth, Jesus Aguilar led off with a double, but Camilo Doval retired Avisail Garcia, Jesus Sanchez and Rojas in order after that to end the game.

Cooper now has multiple hits in seven of his last nine games and has a team-high .302 batting average.

Up next

The Marlins are off Monday before capping their homestand with a three-game series with the Washington Nationals. Miami’s projected starting pitchers for the series are Edward Cabrera (1-0, 0.00) on Tuesday, Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.81) on Wednesday and Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.80) on Thursday.

The Marlins have won five of six games against the Nationals so far this season.

This story will be updated.

