Grand Prairie police search for 75-year-old man last seen Tuesday afternoon

The Grand Prairie Police Department is a looking for a 75-year-old man last seen late Tuesday afternoon.

Police are looking for David Busch, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He is described as a white male who is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, blue-striped shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes in the 2100 block of Blue Ridge Trail driving a gray 2017 Lincoln MKC with the Texas license plate KCX 2913.

Police believe Busch’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety and anyone with information about him or his whereabouts is asked to call the Grand Prairie police at 972-237-2702.