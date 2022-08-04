Grand opening of Mister B. Gallery this Saturday

A new modern and pop art gallery is opening in downtown Medicine Hat on Saturday.

A graduate from Medicine Hat College, Pete Boeve, received a grant from the Entrepreneur Development Centre at the college and matched the amount with his own funds in order to open the gallery.

There are two levels in the gallery. The main floor will be used for sales and events, with classes taking place upstairs. Boeve will be holding art classes for children and drawing and art classes for adults.

Boeve has been in the space for a month, working on it and getting it together for the grand opening. He managed to throw something together for ArtWalk as he had the space available and wanted to give some artists the opportunity to show their work.

“It went really well, lots of people came through and there was a very positive reaction from everybody,” said Boeve.

For the grand opening there will be a few musicians playing live music. Boeve will be doing some live painting downstairs as well as small demos.

“If people want to learn how to paint a flower or something like that, I’ll show them how to do that,” said Boeve, adding it will give people an idea of what the art classes will look like.

Pop art relates to throwing in elements which you would see in entertainment and the twist on it is what Boeve enjoys doing. Also, the cartoon element of things is part of pop art.

“If they want to try something new with art or experiment a bit, come on down and try a class sometime,” said Boeve.

Mister B. Gallery is located at 541A Third St. SE. The gallery can’t be reached from the main road, follow the corridor between the two buildings right beside 543, and the gallery is located off the alley.

Adult painting classes (acrylic) will be on Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m., Saturday Sketches from 11 a.m. until noon and Kids Art on Saturdays from 1-2 p.m. All classes are drop-in and cost $15. Boeve has material at the gallery but won’t discourage people if they want to bring their own supplies.

Grand opening is Saturday from 3-9 p.m. Find Mister B Gallery on Instagram @misterb.gallery

SAMANTHA JOHNSON, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News