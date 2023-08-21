Grand Opening celebration for new Comber Library

The Comber Community, members of the Library Board and Administration, Larissa Vogler - Ward 6 Councillor, Lakeshore, deputy mayor Kirk Walstedt, past Councillor Linda McKinlay, Comber Museum's Mark McKinlay and Lakeshore mayor Tracey Bailey joined together to celebrate the grand opening of the new Essex County Library site in Comber.

“As a Council, we know how important libraries are to our residents. Especially residents in small communities. Not just as places to access books and media, but as community spaces... places to gather, learn, and build connections between residents,” said Bailey. “Sincere thank you to the administration team at the Municipality of Lakeshore and the Essex County Library for your unwavering commitment to getting this important community gathering place open! Thank you, Mark McKinlay, for your gift of history providing an original shot of this incredible facility. A couple of us even checked out the old jail!”

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter