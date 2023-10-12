Grand National to undergo major changes amid animal rights pressure

The size of the field of the Grand National will be reduced from 2024 - AP/Jon Super

The Grand National is to undergo a raft of radical safety-related changes including reducing the size of the field and moving the first fence after animal rights protests.

The changes follow an annual review of the race which Aintree undertakes and was not, the racecourse insisted, in any way prompted by the course invasion by Animal Rising which delayed the start to this year’s Grand National and consequently upset a number of horses, of which first fence fatality, Hill Sixteen, was one.

As a result of the review, next year’s Grand National will include:

the field of 40 horses reduced to a maximum of 34

the first fence moved back towards the start by 60 yards to reduce the arrival speed of the field

implementing a standing start at the tape

the start time returned to a mid-afternoon slot to aid ground management

trimming the 11th fence by two inches to lower the risk of falling

removing handlers from the parade

ramping up pre-race veterinary and eligibility checks

The changes come just six months after animal rights protesters targeted Aintree and caused the 2023 Grand National to be delayed, before Hill Sixteen died at the first fence when the race eventually got under way after a 15-minute delay.

Protesters are detained by police before last year's Grand National - PA/Tim Goode

Other more nuanced alterations include bringing the race back from its post-5pm start to the middle of the afternoon to aid ground management and a parade which is not handler-led, meaning each horse can canter off in front of the stands before turning to look at the first fence.

Pre-race vet checks and eligibility criteria will also be ramped up, while Fence 11 will be pruned back two inches.

It comes 10 years after the last major alterations to the famous course took place – the replacing of the wooden post core of the fences by a more forgiving ‘plastic birch,’ the removal of most drop landings and shifting the start 90 yards forwards after two horses, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Synchronised, died in the 2012 race.

One of the things that sets the National apart as a race and as the most colourful 10 minutes in sport is a full field of 40 horses racing away from the stands down over the first six fences and reducing that number by 15 per cent is the most controversial change.

The height of the 11th fence will be reduced next year - David Rose for The Telegraph

Speaking about the decision, Aintree’s clerk of the course Sulekh Varma, who led the review process, said: “The welfare of our racehorses and jockeys is our number one priority at Aintree and we have invested significantly in equine welfare over many years. We continually review the Grand National and following an in-depth, evidence-based review process this year, we are announcing several changes as part of its continued evolution.

“One of our key areas of focus is reducing the risk of incidents during the race. We know from research papers and internal analysis of jump races that there is a direct correlation between the number of runners and the risk of falling, unseating or being brought down.

“However, we also must consider that reducing the field size by too great a number could create a faster race and have an adverse impact in terms of safety. Using the information available to us and considering the experiences of participants, our conclusion is that 34 should be the maximum number of runners in the race which we hope will result in the least number of incidents.”

The speeds of races in recent years have been increasing - PA/Peter Byrne

A recent trend has been the speeding up of the race in the early part. Horses traditionally met the first doing 28 mph but for the last three years it has been between 34-35 mph and the field has been getting to Becher’s four lengths ahead even of 1990 when the track record was set.

The Jockey Club thought long and hard about putting the start after the first fence which would have reduced the distance to nearer four miles but stopped short of that by pulling the first fence back 60 yards.

Moving the start towards the first was a non-starter because of restrictions on the width of the course, part of which is the bend on the Mildmay course. In theory it should have the desired effect of slowing the pace at which the first is taken.

Nevin Truesdale, chief executive of the Jockey Club, said: “I believe that a competitive, fair and safe Randox Grand National is one of the best ways of ensuring the sport continues to thrive for generations to come and remains an important part of Britain’s culture and economy.

“That means our sport, like many other sports have done, needs to recognise when action needs to be taken to evolve because the safety and care of horses and jockeys will always be our number one priority. In making these changes at Aintree we are underlining our relentless focus on welfare and our commitment to powering the future of British racing.”

The changes were welcomed by dual National winning trainer Lucinda Russell whose Corach Rambler won last season’s race. “I am fully supportive of reducing the field size and I don’t feel that six fewer runners will make a difference to the heritage of the race,” she said. “It can only be a good step and hopefully will help improve the start procedures.”

