Grand National runners, favourites & odds for 2025: Key horses to note

I Am Maximus was a resounding winner of the Grand National for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins last season - Reuters/Carl Recine

The Grand National is the only horse race truly captures the national imagination, with the millions glued to television screens for an average of 9 minutes and 10 seconds every April.

A maximum of 34 horses will lineup at start at Aintree Racecourse on Saturday, April 5. The full list of entries for the race has now been released, with 90 horses currently in the running to makes the start line. The handicap weights for the race then unveiled on February 11.

Below, Telegraph Sport assesses the top ten in the betting for the race before listing every horse entered.

Grand National 2025: Leading players

I Am Maximus (Willie Mullins) 12/1F

Last year’s winner is surely being primed at another crack at the prize, albeit under what is sure to be a much sterner weight. Tailed off at Christmas in a Grade 1 but that will worry connections little at this stage.

Intense Raffles (Thomas Gibney) 14/1

Joined new yard from France last season and produced three straight wins, culminating in victory in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. Started the season over hurdles at Navan – there’s not a chance in hell that will be his game come April.

Nick Rockett (Willie Mullins) 16/1

Decent novice form and had looked to be circling a big performance in this kind of race before producing just that to win the Thyestes at Gowran. Seventh in the Irish Grand National last season.

Iroko (Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero) 16/1

Talented but fragile. Many thought Grade 1s would be on the agenda for connections but they sprung a surprise by making Aintree the big target. Needs to prove stamina at extreme distances but will have a class edge over many.

Three Card Brag (Gordon Elliott) 20/1

Hit the cross bar a couple of times as a novice over fences before emerging as a stayer of real potential at Navan earlier this month. Trainer immediately identified this as his end-of-season target.

Beauport (Nigel Twiston-Davies) 25/1

Won a heavy-ground Midlands National over 4m2f so stamina will not be the issues here. Has started this season well, winning over fences at Ascot before placing in the Grade 1 Long Walk Hurdle.

Simply brilliant from BEAUPORT as they put in a phenomenal display in the inaugural 1st Class Logistics Berkshire National Handicap Chase, winning by over 20 lengths!@MccainToby / @NigelTwistonDav #Ascot #HorseRaces pic.twitter.com/hSndBmvcKa — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) November 23, 2024

Kandoo Kid (Paul Nicholls) 25/1

Superb display in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, after which this race was clearly on connections’ minds. Got a decent hike in the weights for that win so unlikely to see too much more between now and April.

Minella Cocooner (Willie Mullins) 25/1

Another proven stayer at extreme trips, underlined with a pair of excellent displays to end last season. Was third in the Irish Grand National before winning the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown. He looks perfect for this sort or race.

Stumptown (Gavin Cromwell) 25/1

Emerged as very useful cross-country horse of late and will be among the favourites for that race at Cheltenham. Unbeaten in tow starts this season and very much one to watch between now and April.

Grand National 2025: Full list of entries