Grand National risks being reduced to Willie Mullins-Gordon Elliott duel

Gordon Elliott wins the Troytown Handicap Steeplechase with Coko Beach, one of his 14 runners in the 20-strong field at Navan last week - Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The British Horseracing Authority has done a good job in stepping up to the mark politically by persuading the Migration Advisory Committee that the shortfall of 2,500 key workers on stud farms and in racing yards is seriously damaging the industry.

The magnitude of the problem racing faces is reflected by the fact that, of the eight additions to the shortage occupation list agreed by the committee, from an application list of 300 throughout the country, racing yards and studs were granted six, which include grooms and work riders.

Now it is down to the Home Secretary to decide whether he acts on this advice and rubber stamps his approval. This is, indeed, frustrating.

There can be only two reasons why he does not do so immediately. The first is that he does not know what the right decision is. Whether to grant the exemptions or to tell the committee that they are erroneous.

The second is that he just has not got time to get his head around his new brief anytime soon, because he is snowed under with a mountain of stuff related to reason one.

So, on the one hand, we have a Prime Minister and every economist under the sun telling us growth is the only way out of the mess this country is in, but on the other we have ministers who have simple decisions to make to enable growth, but they will not, or cannot, make them.

Without the right number of qualified staff, the demise of racing in this country will shrink the rural economy. In fact, it already is. And politicians wonder why we are all becoming very cynical about politics.

The BHA is less “on it”, however, when it comes to looking down the line to secure the credibility of the Grand National in the eyes of the betting public.

Now that the maximum number of runners has been reduced to 34, there is a significant chance that the race could end up looking like a personal duel between the two super-power yards in Ireland of Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott. Will that be in the best interests of the race? As if any warning were needed that we are getting close to that, Elliott fielded 14 out of the 20 runners in the valuable Troytown Chase in Ireland recently.

The BHA’s view is that it “understands the issue and the arguments that surround it but nothing is planned in that space at the moment”.

The problem is that once entries for the race have been accepted, without the necessary conditions attached, the horse, so to speak, will have bolted.

Elliott’s view of the Troytown was that he did not prevent anyone else running and he was supporting the race. But I find the word “support” slightly hard to stomach in this context. Would he have “supported” the race to such a degree if it had not been worth so much and there were equally good opportunities for his horses elsewhere? Perhaps the public do not give a damn if half the field are wearing the same colours, bar a different coloured cap, as long as the horses are suitable for the race. I have every sympathy with owners who take a punt on buying horses. Why should they not run them in any race which they deem suitable? But it is also the responsibility of the governing authorities to protect the image and overall appeal of the sport.

A bit like London buses, Elliott’s use of the word “support” was hot on the trail of Frankie Dettori saying he was going to Australia to “support” the Melbourne Cup, even though he could not ride in it because he was banned for excessive use of the whip on Champions Day.

He must be a big fan to go all that way. Or does the word “support” have financial undertones when used in racing? Come to think of it, one often hears breeders talking about supporting a stallion. Are they fans, or are they trying to breed a valuable asset? Perhaps Frankie knew he was just dropping in on the way to “supporting” I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here? But while he is eating snakes’ testicles, I will just keep on “supporting” The Telegraph.



