Grand National past winners list, plus 2024 results, finishers and fallers

The Grand National results for 2024 will be published on this page as soon as today’s race finishes. Scroll down to see the results from all today’s Aintree races.

The Grand National itself is scheduled to start at 4pm. That means that, barring delays, the winner should be declared shortly before 4.10pm. Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Or follow live Grand National coverage in our live blog.

In the build-up to today’s main event, you can read our complete guide to this year’s race, check out the full list of runners and riders and our tips. If you’re organising wagers among friends or colleagues, use our sweepstake kit.

Grand National result 2024

To be confirmed as soon as the race finishes

Today’s other results at Aintree

1:20pm: Winner – Gwennie May Boy

1.55pm: The Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1

2.30pm: The William Hill Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3

3.05pm: The JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1

4.00pm: The Randox Grand National Steeple Chase (Grade 3)

5:00pm: The My Pension Expert Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1

5.35pm: The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2)

This week’s Aintree results

Friday, April 12

1:45pm: Winner – Inothewayurthinkin (6/4)

2.20pm: Winner – Kateira (5/1)

2.55pm: Winner – Mystical Power (11/10)

3.30pm: Winner – Jonbon (11/10)

4.05pm: Winner – Arizona Cardinal (20/1)

4.40pm: Winner – Dancing City (4/1)

5.15pm: Winner – El Jefe (40/1)

Thursday, April 11

1.45pm: Winner – Il Etait Temps (3/1)

2.20pm: Winner – Sir Gino (11/10)

2.55pm: Winner – Gerri Colombe (9/4)

3.30pm: Winner – Impaire Et Passe (evens)

4.05pm: Winner – Its On The Line (3/1)

4.40pm: Winner – Sans Bruit (5/1)

5.15pm: Winner – Diva Luna (13/2)

Recent Grand National winners

The Grand National has a knack for turning up a winner with an entertaining backstory and did so again when Corach Rambler took the title in 2023. In finishing first, the 8-1 favourite turned 21-year-old Cameron Sword into the youngest winning owner in the race’s long history. Scroll down for the full results from 2023.

The year before, in 2022, Sam Waley-Cohen, an amateur jockey, announced that the Grand National would be the last race of his career – and then won it aboard 50-1 outsider Noble Yeats. In 2021, Rachael Blackmore became the first woman to ride the winner of the Grand National when she took charge of Minella Times.

Grand National result 2023

WINNER: Corach Rambler (8/1 fav) Vanillier (20/1) Gaillard Du Mesnil (10/1) Noble Yeats (10/1) The Big Dog (12/1) Born By The Sea (50/1) Roi Mage (33/1) Mister Coffey (33/1) A Wave Of The Sea (66/1) Le Milos (12/1) Our Power (25/1) Enjoy D’allen (50/1) Fortescue (100/1) Carefully Selected (50/1) Minella Trump (50/1) Francky Du Berlais (125/1) Ain’t That A Shame (10/1)

Did not finish

Hill Sixteen (80/1) - fell, put down

Galvin (22/1) - unseated rider

Cloudy Glen (80/1) - unseated rider

Recite A Prayer (80/1) - unseated rider

Diol Ker (100/1) - unseated rider

The Big Breakaway (40/1) - fell

Darasso (100/1) - unseated rider

Fury Road (33/1) - fell

Longhouse Poet (20/1) - unseated rider

Lifetime Ambition (33/1) - unseated rider

Cape Gentleman (100/1) - pulled up

Sam Brown (66/1) - fell

Gabbys Cross (50/1) - unseated rider

Any Second Now (14/1) - pulled up

Velvet Elvis (25/1) - pulled up

Dunboyne (50/1) - pulled up

Eva’s Oskar (50/1) - unseated rider

Delta Work (11/1) - unseated rider

Mr Incredible (14/1) - unseated rider

Back On The Lash (22/1) - pulled up

Coko Beach (28/1) - pulled up

Capodanno (22/1) - pulled up

Did not start

Escaria Ten (withdrawn)

Grand National winners from previous Aintree races

2023 Corach Rambler Derek Fox, Lucinda Russell, The Ramblers, 8/1

2022 Noble Yeats Sam Waley-Cohen, Emmet Mullins, Robert Waley-Cohen, 50/1

2021 Minella Times Rachael Blackmore, Henry de Bromhead, JP McManus, 11/1

2020 - No race

2019 Tiger Roll Davy Russell, Gordon Elliott, Gigginstown House Stud, 4/1

2018 Tiger Roll Davy Russell, Gordon Elliott, Gigginstown House Stud, 10/1

2017 One For Arthur Derek Fox, Lucinda Russell, Two Golf Widows, 14/1

2016 Rule The World David Mullins, Mouse Morris, Michael O’Leary, 33/1

2015 Many Clouds Leighton Aspell, Oliver Sherwood, Trevor Hemmings, 25/1

2014 Pineau De Re Leighton Aspell, Dr Richard Newland, J A Provan, 25/1

2013 Auroras Encore Ryan Mania, Sue Smith, Douglas Pryde, Jim Beaumont and David van der Hoeven, 66/1

2012 Neptune Collonges Daryl Jacob, Paul Nicholls, John Hales, 14/1

2011 Ballabriggs J M Maguire, D McCain Jnr, Trevor Hemmings, 14/1

2010 Don’t Push It A P McCoy, Jonjo O’Neill, J P McManus, 10/1

2009 Mon Mome Liam Treadwell, Venetia Williams, Vida Bingham, 100/1

2008 Comply Or Die T J Murphy, David Pipe, David Johnson, 7/1

2007 Silver Birch Robbie Power, Gordon Elliott, Brian Walsh, 33/1

2006 Numbersixvalverde Niall Madden, Martin Brassil, Bernard Carroll, 11/1

2005 Hedgehunter Ruby Walsh, Willie Mullins IRE, Trevor Hemmings, 7/1

2004 Amberleigh House Graham Lee, Donald McCain, Halewood International Ltd, 16/1

2003 Monty’s Pass, Barry Geraghty, Jimmy Mangan, Dee Racing Syndicate 16/1

2002 Bindaree, Jim Culloty, Nigel Twiston-Davies, Raymond Mould 20/1

2001 Red Marauder, Richard Guest, Norman Mason, Norman Mason 33/1

2000 Papillon, Ruby Walsh, Ted Walsh IRE, Betty Morgan 10/1

1999 Bobbyjo, Paul Carberry, Tommy Carberry IRE, Bobby Burke 10/1

1998 Earth Summit (bl), Carl Llewellyn, Nigel Twiston-Davies, The Summit Partnership 7/1 F

1997 Lord Gyllene, Tony Dobbin, Steve Brookshaw, Stan Clarke 14/1

1996 Rough Quest, Mick Fitzgerald, Terry Casey, Andrew Wates 7/1 F

1995 Royal Athlete, Jason Titley, Jenny Pitman, Gary & Libby Johnson 40/1

1994 Miinnehoma, Richard Dunwoody, Martin Pipe, Freddie Star 16/1

1993 Void race

1992 Party Politics, Carl Llewellyn, Nick Gaselee, Patricia Thompson 14/1

1991 Seagram, Nigel Hawke, David Barons, Sir Eric Parker 12/1

1990 Mr Frisk, Mr Marcus Armytage, Kim Bailey, Lois Duffey 16/1

1989 Little Polveir, Jimmy Frost, Toby Balding, Edwards Harvey 28/1

1988 Rhyme ‘N’ Reason, Brendan Powell, David Elsworth, Juliet Reed 10/1

1987 Maori Venture, Steve Knight, Andrew Turnell, Jim Joel 28/1

1986 West Tip, Richard Dunwoody, Michael Oliver, Peter Luff 15/2

1985 Last Suspect, Hywel Davies, Tim Forster, Anne Duchess of Westminster 50/1

1984 Hallo Dandy, Neale Doughty, Gordon Richards, Richard Shaw 13/1

1983 Corbiere, Ben de Haan, Jenny Pitman, Bryan Burrough 13/1

1982 Grittar, Mr Dick Saunders, Frank Gilman, Frank Gilman 7/1 F

1981 Aldaniti, Bob Champion, Josh Gifford, Nich Embiricos 10/1

1980 Ben Nevis, Mr Charlie Fenwick, Tim Forster, Redmond C Stewart Jnr, 40/1

1979 Rubstic, Maurice Barnes, John Leadbetter, John Douglas 25/1

1978 Lucius, Bob Davies, Gordon Richards, Fiona Whitaker 14/1

1977 Red Rum, Tommy Stack, Donald McCain, Noel Le Mare 9/1

1976 Rag Trade, John Burke, Fred Rimell, Pierre Raymond 14/1

1975 L’Escargot, Tommy Carberry, Dan Moore IRE, Raymond Guest 13/2

1974 Red Rum, Brian Fletcher, Donald McCain, Noel Le Mare 11/1

1973 Red Rum, Brian Fletche,r Donald McCain, Noel Le Mare 9/1 Jt F

1972 Well To Do, Graham Thorner, Tim Forster, Tim Forster 14/1

1971 Specify, John Cook, John Sutcliffe, Fred Pontin 28/1

1970 Gay Trip, Pat Taaffe, Fred Rimell, A J Chambers 15/1

1969 Highland Wedding, Eddie Harty, Toby Balding, Thomas McCoy Jnr 100/9

1968 Red Alligator, Brian Fletcher, Denys Smith, John Manners 100/7

1967 Foinavon, John Buckingham, John Kempton, Cyril Watkins 100/1

1966 Anglo, Tim Norman, Fred Winter, Stuart Levy 50/1

1965 Jay Trump, Mr Tommy Smith, Fred Winter, Mary Stephenson 100/6

1964 Team Spirit, George Robinson, Fulke Walwyn, John Goodman 18/1

1963 Ayala, Pat Buckley, Keith Piggott, Pierre Raymond 66/1

1962 Kilmore, Fred Winter, Ryan Price, Nat Cohen 28/1

1961 Nicolaus Silver, Bobby Beasley, Fred Rimel,l Charles Vaughan 28/1

1960 Merryman II, Gerry Scott, Neville Crump, Winifred Wallace 13/2 F

1959 Oxo, Michael Scudamore, Willie Stephenson, John Bigg 8/1

1958 Mr What, Arthur Freeman, Tom Taaffe IRE, D J Coughlan 18/1

1957 Sundew, Fred Winter, Frank Hudson, Mrs Geoffrey Kohn 20/1

1956 ESB, Dave Dick, Fred Rimell, Mrs Leonard Carver 100/7

1955 Quare Times, Pat Taaffe, Vincent O’Brien IRE, Mrs W Welman 100/9

1954 Royal Tan, Bryan Marshall, Vincent O’Brien IRE, Joe Griffin 8/1

1953 Early Mist, Bryan Marshall, Vincent O’Brien IRE, Joe Griffin 20/1

1952 Teal, Arthur Thompson, Neville Crump, Harry Lane 100/7

1951 Nickel Coin, John Bullock, Jack O’Donoghue, Jeffrey Royle 40/1

1950 Freebooter, Jimmy Power, Bobby Renton, Lurline Brotherton 10/1

1949 Russian Hero, Leo McMorrow, George Owen, Fernie Williamson 66/1

1948 Sheila’s Cottage, Arthur Thompson, Neville Crump, John Procter 50/1

1947 Caughoo, Eddie Dempsey, Herbert McDowell IRE, John McDowell 100/1

1946 Lovely Cottage, Capt Bobby Petre, Tommy Rayson, John Morant 25/1

1941-45 No Race

1940 Bogskar, Mervyn Jones, Lord Stalbridge, Lord Stalbridge 25/1

1939 Workman, Tim Hyde, Jack Ruttle IRE, Sir Alexander Maguire 100/8

1938 Battleship, Bruce Hobbs, Reg Hobbs, Marion Scott 40/1

1937 Royal Mail, Evan Williams, Ivor Anthony, Hugh Lloyd Thomas 100/6

1936 Reynoldstown, Mr Fulke Walwyn Noel Furlong, Noel Furlong 10/1

1935 Reynoldstown, Mr Frank Furlong, Noel Furlong, Noel Furlong 22/1

1934 Golden Miller, Gerry Wilson, Basil Briscoe, Dorothy Paget 8/1

1933 Kellsboro’ Jack, Dudley Williams, Ivor Anthony, Mrs F Ambrose Clark 25/1

1932 Forbra, Tim Hamey, Tom Rimell, William Parsonage 50/1

1931 Grakle, Bob Lyall, Tom Coulthwaite, Cecil Taylor 100/6

1930 Shaun Goilin, Tommy Cullinan, Frank Hartigan, W H Midwood 100/8

1929 Gregalach, Robert Everett, Tom Leader, Mrs M A Gemmell 100/1

1928 Tipperary Tim, Mr Bill Dutton, Joseph Dodd, Harold Kenyon 100/1

1927 Sprig, Ted Leader, Tom Leader, Mrs M Partridge 8/1 F

1926 Jack Horner, William Watkinson, Harvey Leader, Charles Schwartz 25/1

1925 Double Chance, Major John Wilson, Fred Archer, David Goold 100/9

1924 Master Robert, Bob Trudgill, Aubrey Hastings, Lord Airlie 25/1

1923 Sergeant Murphy, Capt Geoffrey, George Blackwell, Stephen Sanford 100/6

1922 Music Hall, Lewis Rees, Owen Anthony, Hugh Kershaw 100/9

1921 Shaun Spadah, Fred Rees, George Poole, Malcolm McAlpine 100/9

1920 Troytown, Mr Jack Anthony, Algy Anthony IRE, Thomas Collins-Gerrard 6/1

1919 Poethlyn, Ernie Piggott, Harry Escott, Mrs Hugh Peel 11/4 F

1916-1918 No Race At Aintree

1915 Ally Sloper, Mr Jack Anthony, Aubrey Hastings, Lady Nelson 100/8

1914 Sunloch, Bill Smith, Tom Tyler, Tom Tyler 100/6

1913 Covertcoat, Percy Woodland, Robert Gore, Sir Charles Assheton-Smith 100/9

1912 Jerry M, Ernie Piggott, Robert Gore, Sir Charles Assheton-Smith 4/1 Jt F

1911 Glenside, Mr Jack Anthony, R H Collis, Frank Bibby 20/1

1910 Jenkinstown, Robert Chadwick, Tom Coulthwaite, Stanley Howard 100/8

1909 Lutteur III, Georges Parfrement, Harry Escott, J Hennessy 100/9

1908 Rubio, Henry Bletsoe, Fred Withington, Frank Douglas-Pennant 66/1

1907 Eremon, Alf Newey, Tom Coulthwaite, Stanley Howard 8/1

1906 Ascetic’s Silver, Mr Aubrey Hastings, Aubrey Hastings, Prince Hatzfeldt 20/1

1905 Kirkland, Frank Mason, E Thomas, Frank Bibby 6/1

1904 Moifaa, Arthur Birch, W Hickey, Spencer Gollan 25/1

1903 Drumcree, Percy Woodland, Sir Charles Nugent J S Morrison 13/2 F

1902 Shannon Lass, David Read, James Hackett, Ambrose Gorham 20/1

1901 Grudon, Arthur Nightingall, Bernard Bletsoe, Bernard Bletsoe 9/1

1900 Ambush II, Algy Anthony, Algy Anthony IRE, HRH Prince of Wales 4/1

1899 Manifesto, George Williamson, Willie Moore, J G Bulteel 5/1

1898 Drogheda, John Gourley, Richard Dawson, C G M Adams 25/1

1897 Manifesto, Terry Kavanagh, Willie McAuliffe, Harry Dyas 6/1 F

1896 The Soarer, Mr David Campbell, Willie Moore, William Hall-Walker 40/1

1895 Wild Man, Mr Joe Widger, James Gatland, John Widger 10/1

1894 Why Not, Arthur Nightingall, Willie Moore, C H Fenwick 5/1 Jt F

1893 Cloister Bill, Dollery, Arthur Yates, Charles Duff 9/2 F

1892 Father O’Flynn, Capt Roddy Owen, Gordon Wilson, Gordon Wilson 20/1

1891 Come Away, Mr Harry Beasley, Harry Beasley IRE, Willie Jameson 4/1 F

1890 Ilex, Arthur Nightingall, John Nightingall, George Masterman 4/1 F

1889 Frigate, Mr Tommy Beasley, M A Maher IRE, M A Maher 8/1

1888 Playfair, George Mawson, Tom Cannon, E W Baird 40/1

1887 Gamecock, W Daniells, James Gordon, E Jay 20/1

1886 Old Joe, Tommy Skelton, George Mulcaster, A J Douglas 25/1

1885 Roquefort, Mr Ted Wilson, Arthur Yates, A Cooper 100/30 F

1884 Voluptuary, Mr Ted Wilson, William Wilson, H F Boyd 10/1

1883 Zoedone, Count Charles Kinsky, W Jenkins, Count Charles Kinsky 100/7

1882 Seaman, Lord Manners, James Machell, Lord Manners 10/1

1881 Woodbrook, Mr Tommy Beasley, Henry Linde IRE, T Y L Kirkwood 11/2 Jt F

1880 Empress, Mr Tommy Beasley, Henry Linde IRE, P Ducrot 8/1

1879 The Liberator, Mr Garry Moore, J Moore IRE, Garry Moore 5/1

1878 Shifnal, J Jones, J Nightingall, John Nightingall 7/1

1877 Austerlitz, Mr Fred Hobson, Robert l’Anson, Fred Hobson 15/1

1876 Regal, Joe Cannon, James Jewitt, James Machell 25/1

1875 Pathfinder, Mr Tommy Pickernell, W Reeves, Herbert Bird 100/6

1874 Reugny, Mr John Richardson, John Richardson, James Machell 5/1 F

1873 Disturbance, Mr John Richardson, John Richardson, James Machell 20/1

1872 Casse Tete, John Page, A Cowley, E Brayley 20/1

1871 The Lamb, Mr Tommy Pickernell, Chris Green, Lord Poulett 11/2

1870 The Colonel, George Stevens, R Roberts, Matthew Evans 7/2 F

1869 The Colonel, George Stevens, R Roberts, John Weyman 100/7

1868 The Lamb, Mr George Ede, Ben Land, Lord Poulett 9/1

1867 Cortolvin, John Page, Harry Lamplugh FR, Duke of Hamilton 16/1

1866 Salamander, Mr Alec Goodman, J Walters, Edward Studd 40/1

1865 Alcibiade, Capt Henry, Coventry Cornell, Cherry Angell 100/7

1864 Emblematic, George Stevens, E Weever, Lord Coventry 10/1

1863 Emblem, George Stevens, E Weever, Lord Coventry 4/1

1862 The Huntsman, Harry Lamplugh, Harry Lamplugh FR, Viscount de Namur 3/1 F

1861 Jealousy, J Kendall, C Balchin, J Bennett 5/1

1860 Anatis, Mr Tommy Pickernell, William Holman, Christopher Capel 7/2 F

1859 Half Caste, Chris Green, Chris Green, Mr Willoughby 7/1

1858 Little Charley, William Archer, William Holman, Christopher Capel 100/6

1857 Emigrant, Charlie Boyce, Charlie Boyce, George Hodgman 10/1

1856 Freetrader, George Stevens, William Holman, W Barnett 25/1

1855 Wanderer, J Hanlon - IRE, Mr Dennis 25/1

1854 Bourton, J Tasker, H Wadlow, William Moseley 4/1 F

1853 Peter Simple, Tom Olliver, Tom Olliver, Joseph Little 9/1

1852 Miss Mowbray, Mr Alec Goodman, G Dockeray, T F Mason n.q.

1851 Abd-EI-Kader, T Abbot, Joseph Osborne, Joseph Osborne 7/1

1850 Abd-El-Kader, Chris Green, Joseph Osborne, Joseph Osborne n.q.

1849 Peter Simple, T Cunningham, T Cunningham, Mr Mason Jnr 20/1

1848 Chandler, Capt Joseph Little, T Eskrett, Joseph Little 12/1

1847 Matthew, Denis Wynne, J Courtenay IRE, Mr Courtenay 10/1

1846 Pioneer, W Taylor, - Mr Adams n.q.

1845 Cure-All, Mr William Loft, William Loft, W Sterling Crawford n.q.

1844 Discount, Mr H Crickmere, - ,Mr Quartermaine 5/1 Jt F

1843 Vanguard, Tom Olliver - Lord Chesterfield 12/1

1842 Gay Lad, Tom Olliver - John Elmore 7/1

1841 Charity, Mr A Powell - Lord Craven 14/1

1840 Jerry, Mr B Bretherton - Mr Villebois 12/1

1839 Lottery, Jem Mason - John Elmore 5/1 F