Grand National 2023 sweepstake kit: Printable download for the big race

Noble Yeats on his way to winning last year's Grand National - Grand National 2023 sweepstake kit: Download and print yours for the big race - Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst

The 2023 Grand National has taken shape, with a full field of 40 going to post at Aintree on Saturday for jump racing's greatest spectacle.

Cheltenham Festival winner Corach Rambler is the favourite for Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell, while last year's winner Noble Yeats is hoping to join greats such as Red Rum and Tiger Roll by winning consecutive Nationals.

As ever, there is a strong Irish challenge with Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins lining up with numerous chances.

Huge amounts of money will be placed on the 40 runners and riders - and you, too, could be a winner among your friends or work colleagues with our sweepstake kit, which you can download on this link:

Want to know whether you've picked a potential winner or a no-hoper? Read Marcus Armytage's guide to every horse in the race.

How to run a Grand National 2023 sweepstake

Please note, the final field of 40 runners was confirmed on Thursday morning. If you set up your sweepstake before this final confirmation stage you will have to make the following change:

The player who picked Defi Bleu (No 40), should instead be given Born By The Sea (the new No 40)

If you have 40 people – or 20 taking two horses – willing to play, you could make entry £5 per horse with £100 for the winner, £50 for second place, £30 for third place and £20 for fourth place.

Alternatively, £2 per entry could be split up with £40 for the winner, £25 for second place, £10 for third place and £5 for fourth place.

The Grand National takes place on Saturday, April 15 with a 5.15pm start - and you can follow all the action right here at Telegraph Sport, with full live coverage and results as they come in.

Unlike in previous years, if a horse is withdrawn between Thursday morning and the start of the race on Saturday, this horse will not be replaced.

Betting on the Grand National? Take a look at the best Grand National betting offers and free bets.