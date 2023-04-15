Grand National 2023: Start delayed as animal rights protesters storm racecourse

Activists being removed by police at Aintree Racecourse (PA) (PA Wire)

More than 100 people have been arrested after animal rights protesters stormed the racecourse at the Grand National and delayed the beginning of the race by 14 minutes.

Scores of activists climbed fences at Aintree, with at least two fixing themselves to a jump using glue and lock-on devices, animal rights group Animal Rising said.

Police said nine people were arrested after breaching security fences, while a total of 118 people were arrested for criminal damage and public nuisance offences.

Further arrests were made when protesters glued themselves to the carriageway on the M57.

Merseyside Police said: “Just after 5pm, a large number of protesters attempted to gain entry on to the course. The majority were prevented from breaching the boundary fencing, but the nine individuals who managed to enter the course were later arrested by officers.”

They added: “We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

The horses were sent back to the pre-parade ring, with the race delayed as police dealt with the intruders.

The race began at 5.27pm, after a delay of 12 minutes, and was won by Corach Rambler, the 8-1 favourite.

Animal Rising claim that horse racing unnecessarily endagers the lives of horses.

Sarah McCaffrey, a shopworker and student - and one of those disrupting the track, said: “Whether it’s for food or for fun, our use of animals and nature is symbolic of a relationship beyond broken.

“We’re a nation of animal lovers, but the pain these beautiful creatures experience daily does not do that label justice. We need to find ways of loving animals that don’t hurt them.

“I truly believe that we are a nation of animal lovers, every one of us. I know everyone coming to Aintree to view the races today would say they love the horses; however, the suffering experienced by them should shock us all.

“That’s why I’ve decided to put my body between those horses and death on the racecourse, rather than gamble with their lives.”

Animal Rising activists outside the gates ahead of day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool (PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, traffic was blocked by protesters on the M57 motorway at around the same time as activists attempted to get on to the racecourse at Aintree.

North West Motorway Police said on Twitter: “We have a number of people sat on the M57 at junction 2 northbound – motorway is closed.”

It comes after three people were arrested in connection with potential co-ordinated disruption at the racecourse earlier on Saturday.

A 25-year-old woman from London was arrested at about 11.20am on Saturday while a man was arrested around 30 minutes later.

Another woman, aged 33, from the London area, was arrested in the Greater Manchester earlier on Saturday in connection with potential co-ordinated disruption activities at Aintree racecourse.

The force said: “Merseyside Police has been working with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National Festival.

“We are aware of some people planning to protest at the event. This has been factored into our plans. We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

Activists had earlier said they would block traffic by performing a slow march along Ormskirk Road, the main access route.

One horse has died at the Grand National Festival - Envoye Special, ridden by James King - after it fell in the Foxhunters' Chase just after 4pm on Thursday.

It is the 60th horse to die at Aintree in the past 23 years.

An Aintree Racecourse spokesperson said: “We respect the right to peaceful protest but sincerely hope that Animal Rising reflect on whether their proposed actions are legitimate and responsible.

“Their actions could endanger the horses they purport to protect, as well as jockeys, officials and themselves.

“As you would expect, we are working closely with Merseyside Police to ensure we protect the safety and enjoyment of everyone, including all participants, human or equine, at the Grand National.”