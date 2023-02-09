Grand National 2023 runners and riders: full list of horses for Aintree race

Hewick racehorse in training - Grand National 2023 runners and riders: full list of horses and weights for Aintree race - PA/Lorraine O'Sullivan

The longlist of entries for the 2023 Grand National has been released. The final selection of 40 horses will be made from the list of 85 horses below.

The vast majority of this year's contenders are trained in Ireland. Gordon Elliot, the trainer whose horses have won the Grand National three times, has 21 possible entrants. Just 31 of the potential horses have been trained in the UK.

There are two previous winners on the longlist: Minella Times (2021) and Noble Yeats (2022).

Among the early favourite is Hewick, mainly by virtue of having already won a "national" race with a triumph in the American Grand National in New Jersey in October. Hewick's trainer, John Hanlon, has suggested that the horse, who cost just £800, will be given a shot at the Cheltenham Gold Cup first.

The leading British contenders are Corach Rambler, who won last year's Ultima Handicap Chase at Aintree, and Iwilldoit, who won the Welsh National in 2022.

The weights for the Grand National will be announced on February 21.

Grand National 2023 runners and riders

Name (nationality) age, owner, trainer – odds

Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 9, Robcour, Henry de Bromhead Ireland – 100/1 Any Second Now (IRE) 11, Mr John P. McManus, T. M. Walsh Ireland – 16/1 Ashtown Lad (IRE) 9, Darren & Annaley Yates, Dan Skelton – 20/1 Ash Tree Meadow (FR) 7, Alymer Stud Ltd, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 50/1 A Wave of The Sea (IRE) 7, Mr John P. McManus, Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland – 100/1 Back On The Lash 9, Maughan, Redknapp, Ryan, Salters, Martin Keighley – 50/1 Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 10, Pioneer Racing, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 150/1 Born By The Sea (IRE) 9, Natalie Gilligan, Paul John Gilligan Ireland – 100/1 Burrows Saint (FR) 10, Mrs S. Ricci, W. P. Mullins Ireland – 40/1 Cape Gentleman (IRE) 7, Mr Pierre Manigault, John Joseph Hanlon Ireland – 40/1 Capodanno (FR) 7, Mr John P. McManus, W. P. Mullins Ireland – 33/1 Captain Cattistock 10, Mr Nic Brereton, Fergal O'Brien – 150/1 Captain Kangaroo (IRE) 8, Kanga Racing & Brett Graham Syndicate, W. P. Mullins Ireland – 100/1 Carefully Selected (IRE) 11, Miss M. A. Masterson, W. P. Mullins Ireland – 25/1 Chemical Energy (IRE) 7, Caldwell Construction Ltd, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 50/1 Chris's Dream (IRE) 11, Robcour, Henry de Bromhead Ireland – 40/1 Cilaos Emery (FR) 11, The Has Been's, Sophie Leech – 66/1 Cloudy Glen (IRE) 10, Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings, Venetia Williams – 40/1 Coko Beach (FR) 8, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 66/1 Conflated (IRE) 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 20/1 Corach Rambler (IRE) 9, The Ramblers, Lucinda Russell – 20/1 Darasso (FR) 10, Mr John P. McManus, Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland – 25/1 Darrens Hope (IRE) 9, Robert Murphy, Robert Murphy Ireland – 66/1 Death Duty (IRE) 12, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 100/1 Defi Bleu (FR) 10, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 100/1 Delta Work (FR) 10, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 20/1 Diol Ker (FR) 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Noel Meade Ireland – 33/1 Dunboyne (IRE) 8, S. P. O'Connor, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 40/1 Enjoy d'Allen (FR) 9, Mr John P. McManus, Ciaran Murphy Ireland – 40/1 Envoi Allen (FR) 9, Cheveley Park Stud, Henry de Bromhead Ireland – 25/1 Escaria Ten (FR) 9, McNeill Family, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 33/1 Eva's Oskar (IRE) 9, Sally & Richard Prince, Tim Vaughan – 100/1 Fakiera (FR) 8, Mr T. O'Driscoll, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 66/1 Fantastikas (FR) 8, Imperial Racing Partnership 2016, Nigel Twiston-Davies – 150/1 Farclas (FR) 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 66/1 Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 9, Taylor, Burley & O'Dwyer, Joe Tizzard – 50/1 Fortescue 9, Mrs L Nixon, Henry Daly – 66/1 Francky du Berlais (FR) 10, Mr Roddy Owen, Peter Bowen – 100/1 Franco de Port (FR) 8, Bruton Street V, W. P. Mullins Ireland – 50/1 Frontal Assault (IRE) 8, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 100/1 Fury Road (IRE) 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 33/1 Gabbys Cross (IRE) 8, Mr R. S. Brookhouse, Henry de Bromhead Ireland – 66/1 Gaillard du Mesnil (FR) 7, Mrs J. Donnelly, W. P. Mullins Ireland – 20/1 Ga Law (FR) 7, The Footie Partnership, Jamie Snowden – 66/1 Galvin (IRE) 9, Mr R. A. Bartlett, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 33/1 Gevrey (FR) 7, Denis Gallagher Racing, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 100/1 Gin On Lime (FR) 7, Robcour, Henry de Bromhead Ireland – 40/1 Glamorgan Duke (IRE) 10, Natalie Gilligan, Paul John Gilligan Ireland – 100/1 Grumpy Charley 8, Mr G. Thompson, Chris Honour – 100/1 Happygolucky (IRE) 9, Lady Dulverton, Kim Bailey – 33/1 Hewick (IRE) 8, Mr T. J. Mcdonald, John Joseph Hanlon Ireland – 16/1 Hill Sixteen 10, J Fyffe & S Townshend, Sandy Thomson – 100/1 Iwilldoit 10, Diamond Racing, Ltd Sam Thomas – 16/1 Le Milos 8, The Jolly Good Partnership, Dan Skelton – 25/1 Lifetime Ambition (IRE) 8, Linda Mulcahy/Mary Wolridge, Mrs J. Harrington Ireland – 25/1 Longhouse Poet (IRE) 9, Sean & Bernardine Mulryan, Martin Brassil Ireland – 16/1 Lord Lariat (IRE) 8, P.Blake/Patrick John Casey, Dermot Anthony McLoughlin Ireland – 33/1 Milan Native (IRE) 10, Gigginstown House Stud, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 50/1 Minella Crooner (IRE) 7, Mr David Barnard, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 25/1 Minella Times (IRE) 10, Mr John P. McManus, Henry de Bromhead Ireland – 40/1 Minella Trump (IRE) 9, Mr T. G. Leslie, Donald McCain – 50/1 Mister Coffey (FR) 8, Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford, Nicky Henderson – 50/1 Mortal (IRE) 11, Mr A. Dunlop, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 100/1 Mr Incredible (IRE) 7, Mr P. Byrne, W. P. Mullins Ireland – 33/1 Nearly Perfect 9, Peter Beadles, Neil King – 100/1 Noble Yeats (IRE) 8, Mr Robert Waley-Cohen, Emmet Mullins Ireland – 10/1 Our Power (IRE) 8, Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group, Sam Thomas – 40/1 Pencilfulloflead (IRE) 9, Robcour, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 33/1 Punitive (IRE) 9, Pioneer Racing, Gordon Elliott Ireland – 50/1 Quick Wave (FR) 10, Ms Sharon Kinsella, Venetia Williams – 50/1 Rapper 9, The Home Farm Partnership, Henry Daly – 100/1 Recite A Prayer (IRE) 8, The Turner Family, W. P. Mullins Ireland – 66/1 Remastered 10, Brocade Racing, David Pipe – 25/1 Riders Onthe Storm (IRE) 10, Carl Hinchy and Mark Scott, Richard Hobson – 100/1 Roi Mage (FR) 11, Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont, Patrick Griffin Ireland – 150/1 Royale Pagaille (FR) 9, Mrs S. Ricci ,Venetia Williams – 33/1 Sam Brown 11, Mr T. C. Frost, Anthony Honeyball – 50/1 Secret Reprieve (IRE) 9, Mr & Mrs William Rucker, Evan Williams – 50/1 Sporting John (IRE) 8, Mr John P. McManus, Philip Hobbs – 50/1 The Big Breakaway (IRE) 8, Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans, Joe Tizzard – 25/1 The Big Dog (IRE) 10, Damien J. Kelly/Colin Kelly, Peter Fahey Ireland – 25/1 The Shunter (IRE) 10, Mr John P. McManus, Emmet Mullins Ireland – 33/1 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 8, McNeill Family, Paul Nicholls – 50/1 Vanillier (FR) 8, Mrs H. M. Keaveney, Gavin Cromwell Ireland – 100/1 Velvet Elvis (IRE) 7, Mr D. Kierans, T. Gibney Ireland – 100/1

Odds and list accurate as of February 8, 2023