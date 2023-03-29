Grand National 2023: Date and start time, plus latest odds

Any Second Now jumps a fence – Grand National 2023: Race dates and start times, what horses are running and latest odds - Seb Daly/Getty Images

The Grand National, the most highly-anticipated race on the British calendar, is back. The best-known steeplechase in the world features 40 runners tackling Aintree's 30 Grand National fences over the course of four miles, 2½ furlongs.

The list of potential entrants was cut to 57 on March 28, with Ashtown Lad and Lord Lariat among the highly favoured horses withdrawn. Ashtown Lad may contend in the Topham Chase instead (more details below).

Hewick and Conflated have also been withdrawn, after being given joint top weight with Any Second Now. Conflated is expected to run in the Betway Bowl earlier in the Aintree meeting.

Any Second Now, placed in the past two Grand Nationals, warmed up for his third crack at the race by winning the Webster Cup, over 2½ miles, at Navan.

The Ted Walsh-trained 11-year-old, ridden for the first time by Denis O’Regan while regular jockey Mark Walsh is nursing damaged ribs, beat Velvet Elvis, who is in both the Irish and Aintree Nationals, by seven lengths and is now as short as 10-1 for Aintree.

Here is everything else you need to know about this year's race.

When is the 2023 Grand National?

The Grand National is the world's most famous steeplechase, and the highlight of Aintree's three-day Grand National Festival which this year runs from Thursday, April 13 to Saturday, April 15. The main event, the Grand National itself, is on the Saturday afternoon.

What time does the race start?

The runners will go to post for 5.15pm, the traditional tea-time slot. The National itself is the sixth of seven races at Aintree that day. At just under four and a half miles it is easily the longest race of the whole three-day meeting.

Where is the 2023 Grand National?

The meeting takes place at Aintree Racecourse, six miles outside of Liverpool. Aintree has hosted the race since the very first edition, in 1839.

How can I watch the race? What TV channel is it on?

The Festival usually welcomes more than 150,000 racing fans. Live television coverage is on ITV and Racing TV.

How does the handicapping system work?

As a handicap race, the Grand National offers the opportunity for slightly less-fancied horses to compete on a more even playing field. The handicapping formula, as determined by the British Horseracing Authority, means that the lower-rated horses are carrying a few pounds less weight than the higher-rated contenders.

The bare minimum that a horse is permitted to carry for the National is 10st 2oz (including the jockey). The top-weighted horse – Any Second Now – will carry 11st 12lb, with the rest of the handicap weights worked out from this top weight. In 2015 Many Clouds won carrying 11st 9oz, the heaviest handicap for a winner in recent history. Last year's winner, Noble Yeats, carried just 10st 10oz. The last horse to win carrying the top weight was Red Rum in 1973, when the top handicap was set at 12st.

The weights for this year's race were announced on February 21.

What is the weather forecast?

This far out, the weather is impossible to predict accurately. But given the mid-April date of the race, it's a fair bet that the weather in the North West of England will be changeable. Last year, course officials chose to water the course the evening before the race, after a short dry spell. Amid light scattered showers, the race itself was run in fine overhead conditions with the going rated as good to soft.

Are Grand National tickets available?

Tickets for some areas of Aintree on Saturday have already sold out but, as of mid March, there are still tickets available, ranging in price from £40 for a child ticket in the 'Festival Zone' to £85 for adults. Hospitality tickets are also available, ranging in price from £405 to £1,095. Car parking is an additional £30. All tickets are available on the racecourse's official website: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Which horses are running in the 2023 Grand National?

The 40-runner line-up has not yet been confirmed. The longlist of runners is here. Nearer the date of the race we will publish the official 40 entries, plus our sweepstake kit.

How are horses picked for the Grand National?

Only a certain number of horses meet the critera for being allowed to race at the Grand National. Among the qualifications they must:

have an Official Rating (OR) of 125 or more,

be aged 7 or older,

have completed three or more steeplechases,

have completed one steeplechase in the current season,

have finished between 1st and 4th in a steeplechase over 2 miles 7½ furlongs or further.

What is the latest Grand National news?

By Marcus Armytage

Our Power, one of the shorter priced British horses in the Grand National, will make the cut for the race after a number of defections above him in the weights mean he only needs one horse to drop out between now and the 48 hour declaration stage for the April 15 race.

Lord Lariat, last year’s Irish National winner, and Ashtown Lad, the Becher Chase winner over the Aintree fences, were among the most significant horses scratched from the race on March 28.

Others among the 16 which came out of the race at the forfeit stage included, as expected, Conflated, the Gold Cup third, who goes for the Bowl at Aintree instead. His defection still leaves Gordon Elliott, a three-time winner, with seven likely to make the cut should he wish to run them all. The pick of them appear to be Delta Work and Galvin.

As expected Hewick, the US National winner who was running a heroic race in the Gold Cup when falling at the second last, is also out. His trainer Shark Hanlon announced soon after that race that his £800 horse would be an unlikely runner on the back of his heavy fall.

Two British hopefuls, Ga Law and Cilaos Emery both came out having failed to qualify by finishing placed over three miles while Henry Daly took Rapper out of the race after he broke a blood vessel at Cheltenham and Kim Bailey decided Happygolucky did not perform well enough there to warrant going to the National next.

The race remains dominated by Irish trained horses which account for 39 of the remaining 57 entries and the approximate make-up of the final field looks like it will be in the region of 30 Irish to 10 British, the smallest home representation ever.

However the defections mean that the Sam Thomas trained 25-1 shot Our Power, unbeaten in both starts this season, now only needs one to come out to make the cut.

With Henry de Bromhead leaning towards Punchestown with Envoi Allen and seriously mulling the Topham option with Gin On Lime, Our Power is as good as certain to get in the race.

Thomas said: “He’s a very straight-forward, likeable horse. He’ll stay and he keeps a little up his sleeve. He’s so laid back at home it’s hard to judge exactly how he is but he’s a nice horse to have in the National off 10st. Fingers crossed we get there in good shape now and Sam Twiston-Davies will ride him.”

What are the latest Grand National winner odds?

Betting on a horse to win a race before you even know that the horse will be in the race is obviously highly speculative. However most long-range punters putting their money on last year's winner, Noble Yeats, who went off in 2022 at 50-1. The current favourites are:

Corach Rambler 6/1

Noble Yeats 8/1

Gaillard Du Mesnil 10/1

Delta Work 12/1

Any Second Now 12/1

Mr Incredible 14/1

Longhouse Poet 14/1

You can also view the full list of potential runners and their odds for the 2023 Grand National.

What are some of the famous Grand National fences?

The Aintree fences are not as perilous as they once were. However, they are still the most notorious obstacles in the business.

Becher's Brook: The sixth and 22nd fence in the race may not be the biggest, but its difficulty comes from the fact the landing side is 10 inches lower than the take off side. Named after Captain Martin Becher, a jockey who fell at this stage in the first running of the race in 1839 and hid in the brook to avoid injury.

Valentine's Brook: Named after a horse that allegedly jumped it backwards in 1840. More likely, the horse spun around in mid-air to create the optical illusion that its hind legs landed first.

The Chair: The tallest fence on the course now stands at five foot two inches.

Foinavon: One of the smaller fences is named after the 100/1 shot who avoided a disastrous pile-up here in 1967 and went on to win.

Canal Turn: As the name suggests, horses must take a sharp turn to the left after jumping this five foot obstacle. Another Aintree myth is that horses used who refused to turn ended up in the Liverpool and Leeds canal.

This article has been updated with the latest information for the Grand National 2023.

