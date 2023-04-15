Grand National 2023: Corach Rambler times run perfectly to claim glory

Corach Rambler went off as the favourite and came home in style - Getty Images/Michael Steele

Corach Rambler was a superb winner of the Grand National for trainer Lucinda Russell and jockey Derek Fox.

Successful at last month's Cheltenham Festival, the nine-year-old was kept out of trouble throughout after starting as the 8-1 favourite, in a race that was delayed by around 15 minutes after protestors from Animal Rising got on to the track.

He jumped into the lead over the last and pulled away when passing the elbow, holding off a closing Vanillier with Gaillard Du Mesnil third and last year's winner Noble Yeats running a gallant race under his big weight in fourth.

It was a second victory in the world's greatest steeplechase for Russell and Fox, after One For Arthur in 2017.

Russell said: "Those guys that went out to protest on the course, they think it's about horse welfare but that horse loves the sport. He loves everything that he does. He's kept in the best condition and I'm just so delighted that he can run in a race like that and perform like that.

"He has got greatness and it's what he deserves. Corach Rambler, in our hearts, is just the best horse. Now in the public hearts he is as well. To win the National, I know how important it is, I know how it changed my life with (One For) Arthur - for Corach to achieve that too is just fantastic.

Derek Fox has now won two Grand Nationals after his won on Corach Rambler - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

"It's all about the horse, for me it's not about the betting - though I did back him and quite a lot actually!

"I hope those guys who were protesting will look at our website and our Facebook posts and see how they are looked after. It is so important they understand how we care for them every inch of the way.

"It is about Corach, he is just amazing. He took to those fences brilliantly, he understood them, he worked them out - he loved it."

Fox had sat out the first two days of the meeting in order to recover from injury in time to ride Corach Rambler.

He said: "He is just the most wonderful thing ever, he deserved to win this. I got a fall last week and banged my shoulder, it was far from ideal. I was worried all week, I thank God I was back in time because it was the thrill of my life to ride him.

"It's thanks to the support of Lucinda and Scu (Peter Scudamore, assistant trainer and Russell's partner) for having the faith in me to put me up after not riding all week. I feel very lucky to be working for these great people.

Corach Rambler leads the field at the end of a memorable race - PA/David Davies

"I think he'd the profile and he's loads of class - I just can't believe it."

Cameron Sword, a 21-year-old student who forms part of the winning ownership syndicate, The Ramblers, said: "Derek rode a blinder!

"He was leading, he was at the front for most of that race, and we were thinking he should be a bit further back, but Derek Fox rode a blinder. And Corach Rambler - what a horse. I'm lost for words.

"How can people be protesting against horse racing when your protests are making these horses wait out in the sun for even longer? It makes no sense. They can do one - this is our sport and I love it.

"I'll be out in Liverpool tonight!"

Corach Rambler claims Grand National glory - as it happened

06:51 PM

Winning trainer Lucinda Russell speaking to ITV - 'This one is special'

On how is compares to winning with One For Arthur in 2017...

“Yes it is a bit different, Scu [Peter Scudamore] does a lot of work with this horse so it’s very important for us that its safe and he jumps well. He just loved the fences, he loved everything about it. It’s very personal this one. I’ll always remember One For Arthur but this is very special.”

Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox - PA/Mike Egerton

06:45 PM

How Corach Rambler won

Derek Fox and Corach Rambler navigate The Chair on their way to Grand National glory

Corach Rambler - AP/Jon Super

Having timed their run brilliantly, they took the lead with with one to go

Coarch Rambler - Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst

By the end he was cantering, knowing the victory was his

Corach Rambler - Getty Images/Michael Steele

Corach Rambler leads Vanillier with the winning post in sight

Corach Rambler - PA/Mike Egerton

The look of pure joy from Derek Fox after his second Grand National victory

Derek Fox and Corach Rambler - AFP/Paul Ellis

06:24 PM

More on the earlier protests, from Oliver Brown at Aintree

There have been nine more arrests at Grand National. I believe that takes total for the day to 12. In a statement the Merseyside Police said: "Just after 5pm a large number of protesters attempted to gain entry on to the course. The majority were prevented from breaching the boundary fencing but the nine individuals who managed to enter the course were later arrested by officers. We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."

06:16 PM

I wonder how Cameron Sword will celebrate?

The 21-year-old student is one of seven part-owners - who call themselves The Ramblers - of Corach Rambler. He has just become the youngest winning owner of the famous race - beating Bryan Borrough who was 23 when his horse, Corbiere, won the race 40 years ago.

Our very own Marcus Armytage, himself no stranger to Grand National glory, caught up with Sword before the race.

Here he is after the race...

Imagine this feeling 🤯



Cameron Sword is 21 years old and just won the @RandoxHealth Grand National as part-owner of CORACH RAMBLER 🤯#RandoxGrandNational pic.twitter.com/dP8PngozZI — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) April 15, 2023

06:10 PM

The full result

Corach Rambler (7/1) Vanillier (14/1) Gaillard Du Mesnil (10/1) Noble Yeats (8/1) The Big Dog (14/1) Born By The Sea (50/1) Roi Mage (25/1) Mister Coffey (33/1) A Wave Of The Sea (66/1) Le Milos (14/1) Our Power (16/1) Enjoy D'allen (33/1) Fortescue (50/1) Carefully Selected (50/1) Minella Trump (50/1) Francky Du Berlais (66/1) Ain't That A Shame (6/1)

Did not finish

Fury Road (33/1)

Darasso (66/1)

Lifetime Ambition (25/1)

Gabbys Cross (50/1)

Sam Brown (50/1)

Dunboyne (50/1)

Galvin (16/1)

Velvet Elvis (33/1)

Delta Work (8/1)

Eva's Oskar (33/1)

Mr Incredible (10/1)

To be confirmed

Any Second Now (12/1)

Longhouse Poet (14/1)

Capodanno (16/1)

Back On The Lash (20/1)

Coko Beach (25/1)

The Big Breakaway (33/1)

Cloudy Glen (50/1)

Hill Sixteen (66/1)

Escaria Ten (66/1)

Cape Gentleman (66/1)

Recite A Prayer (66/1)

Diol Ker (66/1)

Did not start

Escaria Ten (withdrawn)

06:05 PM

The official winning distance

Corach Rambler won by two-and-a-quarter lengths from Vanillier with Gaillard Du Mesnil a further four-and-three-quarter lengths back in third.

05:55 PM

Winning jockey Derek Fox speaks to ITV - 'He's just a phenomenal horse'

It's his second Grand National winner, having won on One for Arthur in 2017, and it's no shock to learn he's overjoyed!

"[Corach Rambler] is just a phenomenal horse. I can't believe it. He normally gets his head up a wee bit but today he travelled everywhere. He is the cleverest horse. He is so intelligent..He normally gets held up a wee bit but today he just jumped out and travelled everywhere so, I just let him bowl away. He’s electric to jump, the cleverest horse. He’s so intelligent. My only concern would be if he was in front for too long but that wasn’t the case. I was just doing the steering, to be honest.”

Derek Fox and Corach Rambler lead Vanillier home to win the Grand National - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

05:49 PM

How Derek Fox timed Corach Rambler's winning run

Corach Rambler wins the 2023 Randox Grand National! 🏆



The favourite made it look easy in the end!#ITVRacing | #GrandNational | @lucindavrussell | @DerekFoxJockey pic.twitter.com/hQEMizY9KV — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 15, 2023

05:44 PM

The result

Corach Rambler 8-1F Vanillier 20-1 Gillar Du Mesnil 10-1 Noble Yeats 10-1 The Big Dog 12-1

05:41 PM

The first British winner for six years

Derek Fox travelled so well and by the end Corach Rambler was cantering.

05:39 PM

Corach Rambler win's the Grand National

That was brilliantly timed - travelled supremely wall and wins by three lengths from Vanillier.

05:39 PM

Corach Rambler

Is clear now - what a run and leads by five lengths! Mister Coffey is fading...

05:38 PM

Second last

Mister Coffey is being chased by Corach Rambler and Big Dog

05:37 PM

Mister Coffey is the one they've got to catch

He's five clear with two fences to go.

05:37 PM

MIster Coffey is clear by three lengths

He jumps the 27th impressively.

05:37 PM

Heading for to the Canal Turn for the last time

Still Coko Beach, Mister Coffey and Minella Trump all part of the conversation. As is Big Dog and Our Power.

05:36 PM

The Big Dog

Is third followed by Our Power.

Coko Beach jumps poorly and Mister Coffey takes advantage. Twenty Three still out there. Delta Work is unseated as is Eva's Oscar.

05:35 PM

Over the Water Jump

Coko Beach and Mister Coffey still lead after 17 of 30. It's anyone's race with one circuit to go as they bypass the first fence.

05:34 PM

Mister Coffey

From Our Power and Coko Beach as they head towards The Chair.

05:32 PM

Mister Coffey leads

After 13 of 30 fences.

05:32 PM

Lifetime ambition is down

There were a couple of loose horse causing havoc there. Longhouse Poet is also out.

05:31 PM

The first time over Becher's Brook

Coko Beach leads with Lifetime Ambition second. They were all over the famous jump there.

05:31 PM

After five fences

Our Power and Longhouse Poet up near the front. Fury Road and Big Breakaway are two of the early fallers...

05:29 PM

They're off the 175th Grand National is under way!

After the unfortunate delay the famous race has begun...Let's hope the protestors don't make another appearance - I'm sure the race wouldn't have started if there was any worry they would...

05:27 PM

They have done a great job

To get everyone out there so quickly. It's hot out there and it's drying out all the time - how will that affect the result?

We're about to find out...

05:26 PM

They're out on the course

And after all that worry it looks as though we're going start in the next few moments.

05:23 PM

There's no usual parade

Or national anthem - they are keen to get this race under way as soon as possible.

05:22 PM

Sir Jackie Stewart has just rung the bell

So things are, thankfully, moving at Aintree.

05:20 PM

There's a huge cheer as the jockeys emerge

It looks as though they are going to try and start the race sooner rather than later. No official news on the start time yet, will bring you it as soon as it lands.

05:19 PM

Here's what the police, with the help of some locals it looks like, have been trying to stop

Protestors invade the famous track - Reuters

Aintree prostest - PA

Aintree protestors - PA

05:16 PM

More from Oliver Brown at Aintree

Horses, agitated by the interruption, have only just been given permission to return to the pre-parade ring after protestors attempted to glue themselves to the fence. The Grand National is likely to be delayed by 45 minutes.

05:15 PM

There's still some activity at Canal Turn and Foinavon

It seems only a few people got onto the track and tried to attached themselves to one of the fences. This race cannot run until they have secured that area, and the rest of the track.

05:11 PM

Oliver Brown at Aintree

From top of the stands at Aintree I can see several police vans hurtling down towards the Valentine's Brook area of the course, where the protestor encroachment has occurred. A couple of people have tried attaching themselves to the fence and police reinforcements arriving at speed. The scheduled Grand National start of 5.15pm will be delayed. "A further update will follow," an Aintree official announces.



05:09 PM

Peter Scudamore is interviewed on ITV

The national hunt great says he feels sorry for the horses.

"We go through this all the time, I wish the protestors could see the level of care the horses are given."

05:07 PM

The area the police are trying to make secure is...

...at the far end of the course, by fence seven, Foinavon, near Canal Turn.

05:06 PM

Horses are held in the paddock and the jockeys in the weighing room

Ed Chamberlin is pleading with the protestors to learn more about how the horses are treated, while emphasising there's nothing wrong with peaceful protest.

05:04 PM

There's an 'indefinite delay'

There has been attempts to glue and handcuff themselves to fences.

05:00 PM

Horses are being held in the paddock

While the police try to contain the protestors. Some have got onto the course so highly likely there will be a delay at Aintree.

04:58 PM

BREAKING NEWS

We're just being shown on ITV that a couple of protesters have got onto the course - it looks as though they are near the seventh and 23rd fence Foinavon. There may well have to be a delay...

04:56 PM

He's hosting the ITV coverage

And he's a Telegraph Sport columnist - here's who Ed Chamberlin is going for...

04:51 PM

The first horse to win this race was called Lottery

Which sums things up...

Who are you going for?

04:44 PM

It seems to be taking over our lives, so what does ChatGPT predict?

Well the folk at Sportslens asked the dystopian machine, that will possibly take over all our jobs, who is going to win. Well, it is going for Ain't That A Shame ridden by Rachael Blackmore. Not only that but it has Delta Work and Noble Yeats as second and third.

Not one to be a party pooper, but surely ChatGPT can be a bit more imaginative than simply going for one of the big favourites?! Come on, I'm sure the T1000 from Terminator 2 would have at least gone for a 20-1 shot? Anyway, that's what AI is predicting, we'll see if it's correct and, in the process, work out how worried we should be about being replaced by all this intelligent tech in future years...

Rachael Blackmore - PA

04:35 PM

'The race that changes lives'

Those are the words of Ed Chamberlin on ITV and it's no shock to hear AP McCoy and Mick Fitzgerald to agree with him.

04:13 PM

The horses are going to post for the William Hill Handicap Chase

The Grand National follows this race at 515pm.

04:00 PM

Chief Sports Writer Oliver Brown reports from Aintree

As animal rights protestors continue to mass outside the Aintree gates, Dark Raven, who fell at the seventh in the 3pm Mersey Novices Hurdle, has been put down. The six-year-old, owned by Simon Munir and Issac Souede, collapsed with an apparent broken leg, with green screens promptly put up around the scene. It marks the second fatal accident of this year's Grand National meeting, after Envoye Special died having unseated his rider in Thursday's Randox Foxhunters' Chase.

A spokesperson for campaign group Animal Aid said: "With two horses dead, Aintree continues to be a prolific killer of horses. It adds horses to a neverending list of deaths that shames British racing."

03:55 PM

Mark Walsh on Sire Du Berlais' performance

I don't know! We were just creeping closer and closer and I just thought we might have a little squeak here. I thought he was getting tired but once I turned into the straight he was picking them off.

Mark Walsh riding Sire Du Berlais (green) clear the last to win The JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle on Grand National Day - Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst

03:51 PM

The second fatality of the meeting

Dark Raven, ridden by Paul Towend for trainer Willie Mullins in the three o'clock Mersey Novices' Hurdle, has been put down after a fall.

03:48 PM

The first four home in the Liverpool hurdle

Sire Du Berlais 8/1 Marie's Rock 5/1 Flooring Porter 3/1 f Meet And Greet 16/1

03:47 PM

03:45 PM

Sire Du Berlais wins the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle!

The indefatigable 11-year-old wins the race for the second year in a row, and backs up his Stayers' Hurdle triumph at Cheltenham last month.

He has consistently been under-rated in the betting markets but keeps turning up with huge performances on big race days.

Sire Du Berlais was never on the bridle on the first circuit, but came with a late run to pick off pace-setter Flooring Porter and Marie's Rock, who Nico de Boinville looked to have steered into the ideal position.

They did not reckon with Sire Du Berlais pulling that out of the fire over the final few furlongs.

Sire Du Berlais surges home to win the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle



😲 What a sensational performance!#ITVRacing | #GrandNational | @gelliott_racing pic.twitter.com/vKwmQOgn6M — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 15, 2023

03:31 PM

The horses are going to down to most for the Stayers' Hurdle

Sire Du Berlais won this race last year and the equivalent at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but is fifth favourite today. Flooring Porter and Home By The Lee have attracted plenty of support. Aintree not quite the draining stamina test that Cheltenham is over this trip.

03:22 PM

Aintree stops to remember Hillsborough

Sir Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush lay a wreath in the paddock to honour the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

Plenty of applause and You'll Never Walk Alone is sung among sections of the crowd.

Jim White is there for Telegraph Sport:

At precisely 3.20, a minute's applause rings round the course to mark the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster. Everyone joins in: Hillsborough's resonance remains strong in this part of the world.

🕊 We pause to remember the 97



Lost but never forgotten#ITVRacing | #GrandNational pic.twitter.com/NcEfB8tZNa — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 15, 2023

03:15 PM

03:09 PM

First three home in the Novices' Hurdle

Irish Point 5/1 Kateira14/1 Hermes Allen 3/1 f

03:09 PM

Davy Russell speaks after the race

I hope the people of England realise what they have here. You can't find this anywhere else in the world. This is very special.

And on the prospect of retirement:

I don't want to say it is my last day riding and come back for a third time. But I am enjoying it anyway. Taking it all in. I have to ride like I was 21 again. You have to against these young lads, they are not easy to beat. You have to prepare the way they prepare or you get left behind.

Irish Point ridden by Davy Russell wins The Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle during day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree - PA/Tim Goode

03:08 PM

Irish Point wins the Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle!

The race was run at a gentle tempo which turned the finish into a test of speed, and it was the grey Irish Point with Davy Russell on board who found the toe to burst clear of Kateira and Hermes Allen after the last. I think Hermes Allen would have liked a stronger gallop. A disappointing end to the season for Hermes Allen at Cheltenham and Aintree after winning the Challow.

🇮🇪👉 Irish Point storms home to win the Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle



If today turns out to be the last in the saddle for @_Davy_Russel_ he's going out in style#ITVRacing | #GrandNational pic.twitter.com/5yVCuKwiMI — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 15, 2023

03:06 PM

Arguments breaking out between protestors and punters

Grand National Festival. Protesters from the animal rights group Animal Rising - Telegraph/David Rose

Grand National Festival. Protesters from the animal rights group Animal Rising - Telegraph/David Rose

02:58 PM

The horses are going down to post for Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle

Can Hermes Allen bounce back after being routed by Impaire Et Passe in the Ballymore?

You Wear It Well, owned by former Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick, was a winner at Cheltenham in the Mares' Novices Hurdle. Can she step up among the males today?

02:48 PM

Winning jockey Harry Skelton

I was running away, she has a lot in hand. Good mare, good training, has not won for 90 days. Dan is a good leader but we have good people around us - good owners who have been patient. Cheltenham is the pinnacle, it's our Olympics. But there is something special about this place. Liverpool is special and the people of Liverpool make it special.

02:39 PM

02:38 PM

The first five home in the Handicap Hurdle

West Balboa 9/2 f Pounding Poet 50/1 Mill Green 14/1 Good Time Jonny 11/2 Gatsby Grey 14/1

02:33 PM

West Balboa wins the Handicap Hurdle!

The Skletons deliver again in a big-field handicap hurdle. So many came to the last with chances but it was the unexposed mare who found the change of gear to put the race to bed.

Pounding Poet and Mill Green, were second and third. Full result to follow.

02:24 PM

They are the post for the Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle

Can Good Time Johnny back up his Cheltenham for? Often we see it reverse at Aintree. West Balboa for the Skeltons and Mexico are also well-fancied in this 22-runner handicap.

Runners and riders in action during The Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle during day three of the Randox Grand National Festival - PA/Mike Egerton

02:12 PM

In case you were unaware

There will be just 39 runners in the Grand National - Escaria Ten is an absentee.

02:10 PM

Ruby Walsh on his Grand National memories

If you were giving me a day back that I could have again, I would have Papillon winning winning here in 2000. And the Sunday and the Monday that went with it!

Ruby's father Ted has big runner this year with Any Second Now.

Delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, riding Papillon, celebrates winning the 2000 Martell Grand National - PA/Owen Humphreys

02:07 PM

01:57 PM

Rachael Blackmore is in the building

Blackmore has two winners under her belt already this week with Dancing On My Own and In The Pocket, and there was a big move for her National Ride Ain't That A Shame yesterday.

Jockey Rachael Blackmore signs autographs on the final day of the Grand National Festival horse race - AFP/Oli Scarff

01:53 PM

Jonbon wins the opener!

No drama for the favourite, who saw off a challenge for the lead from Marvel De Cerisy, until a terrific jump at the third last saw Jonbon take three or four lengths out of his closest competitor. There was no looking back.

Calico looked like running on for second, but fell in nasty fashion at the last. The horse is back on its feet we're pleased to report.



Jonbon ridden by Aidan Coleman wins The EFT Systems Maghull Novices' Chase during - PA/Tim Goode

01:46 PM

Not sure what look this particular protestor was going for

Police search an activist outside the gates ahead of day three of the Randox Grand National Festival - Peter Byrne/PA

01:44 PM

They are going down to post for the first race

I expect Aidan Coleman will be looking to pop Jonbon out in front and rid him in quite a straightforward way.

01:29 PM

01:25 PM

There is a significant police presence at the Aintree turnstiles

Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse - AFP/Oli Scarffd

01:24 PM

01:21 PM

Dominic West is in attendance

The actor is one of Telegraph Sport's celebrity tipsters for the Grand National, and he fancies Mister Coffey for Nicky Henderson.

Actor Dominic West during day three of the Randox Grand National Festival - PA/Peter Byrne

01:15 PM

The first race of the day...

Is at 1.45pm, and Jonnbon is odds-on favourite for EFT Systems Maghull Novices' Chase. It's only a four-horse race and he should have far too much class for the opposition today. Jonbon was handily beaten by his Irish rival El Fabiolo in the Arkle at Cheltenham.

Jonbon ridden by jockey Aidan Coleman - PA/Steven Paston

01:00 PM

Latest news from Aintree

There have now been multiple arrests at the course, amid plays to prevent the Grand National from taking place this afternoon. Some groups have promised to scale the fences in order to stop the race from starting.

Animal rights activists hold banners at Aintree Racecourse - Reuters/Phil Noble

12:52 PM

Not quite the 300 protestors promised, but it is early in the day

Police on duty estimate Animal Rising numbers to be between 70 and 80. pic.twitter.com/8i3eLpArCj — Dave Yates (@thebedfordfox) April 15, 2023

12:45 PM

12:37 PM

12:36 PM

Jim White on protestors and punters meeting at the gates

From Jim White at Aintree

Five hours before the National and the fans are already pouring into Aintree. They are greeted on arrival at the main gates by more than a dozen protestors from Animal Rising and other animal rights organisations.

Flanked by at least as many reporters and television cameras, never mind policemen, the protestors are handing out leaflets. Few of which, you suspect, are being read by those heading into the course for a day's racing.

Several more vocal punters arriving for the world's greatest race were quick to voice their opinion of the protest. And it was not positive. Nor was it polite. If the protestors expected to be confronting posh people in tweed they were quickly obliged to reassess.

People walk past animal rights protesters outside Aintree Racecours - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

The National is largely frequented by young Liverpudlians, out in their finery, enjoying the sociability of the moment. This is Scousefest, a hedonistic flourish of fashion, drink and high spirits. And not many of those arriving appeared amused by the idea that their entertainment was about to be compromised by a splattering of protestors.

Inside the course, security has clearly been increased. It is still discreet, but there is more of it. There are guards with dogs patrolling the more accessible outer parts of the course. There seem to be additional police wandering through the stands. Which is probably as well as much for the safety of any putative protestors as to prevent them trying to disrupt the race. Because this is not a crowd likely to be tolerant of any attempt to undermine their fun.

12:33 PM

A four-way fight for favouritism in the Grand National

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Grand National day, with the big race going off at 5.15pm this evening.

The driving rain at Aintree yesterday has produced softer ground which has changed the picture slightly for the four mile two furlong steeplechase. There was significant support last night for Cheltenham Festival Cross Country winner and doughty stayer Delta Work, who is now contesting favouritism with fellow Cheltenham winners Corach Rambler and Gaillard Du Mesnil.

Last year's winner Noble Yeats is hoping to emulate Aintree greats such as Red Rum and Tiger Roll by winning the race in consecutive years.

It is 18 years since Hedgehunter gave Willie Mullins his sole National success and should Mullins win it this term, he might not even be there to celebrate, as the 66-year-old is recuperating at home after a recent hip operation.

Regardless, there is also likely to be plenty of support for his fab five in the field of 40. Mullins saddles Mr Incredible (Brian Hayes), Gaillard Du Mesnil (Paul Townend), Capodanno (Danny Mullins), Carefully Selected (Michael O'Sullivan) and Recite A Prayer (Jack Foley).

Punters are backing Rachael Blackmore to land a second National, with her mount Ain't That A Shame rocketing to the top echelons of the market for Saturday's Aintree showpiece. Blackmore created history two years ago when steering Minella Times to victory, becoming the first woman to ride the winner of the four-and-a-quarter-mile marathon. Like Minella Times, Ain't That A Shame is trained by Henry de Bromhead. Blackmore rode a winner on Friday with In The Pocket.

Before the big race, Jonbon is a strong favourite in the first as he looks to bounce back from disappointment in the Arkle at Cheltenham. There is also a competitive Handicap Hurdle at 2.25 where the Skeltons seem to have West Balboa lined up.

Stay with us for results and updates throughout the day.