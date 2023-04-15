Grand National 2023: Full list of runners and horse-by-horse guide of Aintree race today

The 2023 Grand National takes place at Aintree today, with another horse, jockey and trainer set to join the illustrious list of winners of the sport’s most famous race.

It was 12 months ago when 50/1 outsider Noble Yeats delivered a fine send-off for jockey Sam Waley-Cohen, the amateur rider landing the contest on the final ride of his career.

Scroll on for a guide to all 40 runners from Standard Sport, while you can see all our tips for the big race here.

Grand National 2022 runner-by-runner guide

1) Any Second Now (Ted Walsh)

Third in 2021, then second last year, now looking to crack the top step of the podium at last. Has been walloped by the handicapper after last year’s runner-up effort though, and now shoulders top weight at the age of 11.

2) Noble Yeats (Emmet Mullins)

A surprise 50/1 winner a year ago, now running off a 19lb higher mark in defence of his crown. Has gone well in graded company this season, including when badly outpaced in the Gold Cup last time before staying on for fourth.

3) Galvin (Gordon Elliott)

A former winner of the National Hunt Chase, stamina ought to prove no issue on National debut. Plenty of back form but had seemed on the decline until fine second to stablemate Delta Work in Cross Country at Cheltenham. Drying ground would be a help.

4) Fury Road (Gordon Elliott)

Grade One winner as a novice and has hit the frame in open company this season. Solid jumper but ran below-par in the Ryanair at Cheltenham and this represents a significant step up in trip from that run.

5) The Big Dog (Peter Fahey)

Looked to be running a big race when falling two-out in the Irish Gold Cup last time. Before that, a National specialist this season, winning the Munster version and then finishing third under top-weight in Welsh.

6) Capodanno (Willie Mullins)

A talented horse who finished his novice campaign with Punchestown Festival success last term. Only seen once since and experience must be a question, for all Noble Yeats ended seven-year-olds’ drought 12 months ago.

7) Delta Work (Gordon Elliott)

Treads a similar path to dual-winner Tiger Roll for same connections having turned into a Cross Country specialist with back-to-back Cheltenham wins. A distant third in this race last year and must have a huge chance off a marginally lower mark.

8) Sam Brown (Anthony Honeyball)

A brilliant 15-length winner at last year’s National meeting but not shown the same form over fences so far this season. Prepped over hurdles at Uttoxeter last time. Looks high enough in the weights.

9) Lifetime Ambition (Jessica Harrington)

Likeable, consistent horse who enjoyed a fine spin over the National fences when fourth in the Grand Sefton in December. Jumps for fun but stamina could be a concern.

10) Carefully Selected (Willie Mullins)

A forgotten horse who fluffed his lines as an odds-on Cheltenham favourite in 2020 and then spent almost three years off the track before returning in December. Winner of the Thyestes at Gowran in January, probably wants testing ground.

11) Coko Beach (Gordon Elliott)

Another of the Gigginstown-Elliott brigade and a regular in Ireland’s most lucrative staying handicaps. Eighth in this race last year and won the Grand National Trial at Punchestown earlier this season. The in-form Harry Cobden picks up the ride.

12) Longhouse Poet (Martin Bassil)

Targeted at this race ever since finishing a credible sixth on his first try a year ago and gets in off the same mark having been kept to hurdles in first part of the season. Live contender.

13) Gaillard Du Mesnil (Willie Mullins)

Second-season novice broke his duck in Grade One company at Christmas, but was a fortunate winner of the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham, benefitting from final-flight faller. Extended trip should suit.

14) Darasso (Joseph O’Brien)

Consistent horse but probably a better hurdler than chaser and yet to win over a staying trip, never mind this marathon one. Tough to make the case.

15) Le Milos (Dan Skelton)

Change of yard has worked wonders this term and landed the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury for trainer who has enjoyed plenty of big Saturday winners. Will need a more patient ride than given at Kelso last time.

16) Escaria Ten (Gordon Elliott)

NON-RUNNER

17) The Big Breakaway (Joe Tizzard)

Always highly regarded by connections, hit the crossbar when second in the Welsh National at Christmas. Lack of tactical pace a big concern, for all he is likely to come home strong.

18) Cape Gentleman (John Joseph Hanlon)

Big outsider who has not produced previous level of form since switching from Emmet Mullins in December.

19) Roi Mage (Patrick Griffin)

A good horse in France before heading to Ireland in the spring of last year. Second to Longhouse Poet at Down Royal conceding 5lbs looks a tidy piece of form but past his best.

20) Diol Ker (Noel Meade)

Winner of last season’s Leinster National, just edged in valuable Leopardstown handicap at Christmas. Not much in Punchestown trial effort to suggest he can contend here, though.

21) A Wave Of The Sea (Joseph O’Brien)

Historically seen to best-effect over shorter trips, but ran a good fourth in the Munster National in October. Pulled up back over two miles in the Grand Annual at Cheltenham last month.

22) Minella Trump (Donald McCain)

Ran up an incredible sequence of nine wins and a second from ten starts between May 2021 and June 2022 but off the track for almost 300 days after the last of those and finished dead last on return over hurdles last month.

23) Vanillier (Gavin Cromwell)

Hugely impressive winner of the 2021 Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham as a novice hurdler but has only won once over fences, though has finally begun to show signs of improvement over the larger obstacles.

24) Velvet Elvis (Thomas Gibney)

Finished a decent sixth in last season’s Irish National and should be better for that experience, though yet to try the Aintree fences. Second to top-weight Any Second Now last time out. Lively outsider.

25) Ain’t That A Shame (Henry De Bromhead)

Second-season novice looks on the upgrade having gone close in two valuable handicaps before getting his head in front for the first time last time out. Yard in desperate form but defied similar concerns heading into Cheltenham and trainer won this race two years ago.

26) Corach Rambler (Lucinda Russell)

Back-to-back Cheltenham Festival winner, the antepost favourite since winning the Ultima is officially 10lbs well-in at the weights. Marathon trip could bring out more improvement, though run style is a concern. Huge chance if anywhere near contention two-out.

27) Enjoy D’Allen (Ciaran Murphy)

Sent off a 20/1 chance last year but unseated at the first. Suspicion is his best chance has been and gone after four disappointing showings this term.

28) Mr Incredible (Willie Mullins)

A bit of a character but might have mellowed a touch since moving to Closutton. Stamina no question after big effort to finish second over an extended trip in heavy ground at Warwick and third in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham suggests he comes in in good form.

29) Mister Coffey (Nicky Henderson)

The latest Seven Barrows inmate to try to end his legendary trainer’s long wait for a first National success. Several good showings this term but still yet to win over fences and did not take to the Aintree obstacles in the Topham.

30) Cloudy Glen (Venetia Williams)

Returned to form when third in the Grand National Trial at Haydock in February, before being pulled up in the Ultima at Cheltenham. Would appreciate more cut in the ground.

31) Hill Sixteen (Sandy Thomson)

Ran a cracker for second in last season’s Becher Chase but not high enough in the weights to get into the National. Makes the cut this time off a less promising preparation.

32) Gabbys Cross (Henry De Bromhead)

Has run with credit in several of Ireland’s top staying handicaps this term, including when third in Leinster National last time. Still questions over his jumping in second campaign over fences.

33) Recite A Prayer (Willie Mullins)

The fifth runner for Ireland’s master trainer and by some margin the biggest outsider of the group. Looks likely to struggle for pace.

34) Eva’s Oskar (Tim Vaughan)

A proper trier, won at Cheltenham in December and carried top weight when finishing fourth in the Eider Chase at Newcastle. This is a big step up in class, though.

35) Our Power (Sam Thomas)

Two-out-of-two during light campaign so far this term. Officially well-handicapped after game victory at Kempton in late-February and should run a big race if finding more improvement.

36) Dunboyne (Gordon Elliott)

The last of six runners for the mob-handed Cullentra House stable. Chinned by Carefully Selected in the Thyestes, then fourth in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last time out.

37) Francky Du Berlais (Peter Bowen)

Was running a distant third behind Galvin and Delta Work when refusing at the last in Cheltenham’s Cross Country last month. Has experience over these fences but a doubtful stayer.

38) Fortescue (Henry Daly)

Never looked happy before unseating four-out in last year’s National. Ran better when fourth over the same fences in the Becher in December, before being pulled up in Welsh equivalent of this race.

39) Back On The Lash (Martin Keighley)

Cross country specialist who won for the second time over banks on Cheltenham Trials Day but again fluffed his lines off level weights at the Festival. Part-owned by Harry Redknapp and has attracted market support in recent days.

40) Born By The Sea (Paul John Gilligan)

Sneaks in at the bottom of the weights and may be sent off the rag of the field. Best form is over shorter trips and this looks well above his grade.