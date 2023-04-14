Delta Work clearing a fence - Grand National 2023: Date, start time, latest odds and how to watch - David Davies for the Jockey Club

The Grand National, the most highly-anticipated race on the British calendar, is back. The best-known steeplechase in the world features 40 runners tackling Aintree's 30 Grand National fences over the course of four miles, 2½ furlongs.

The final confirmed list of 40 runners was announced on Thursday morning, with Fakiera, Mortal, Darrens Hope, Captain Cattistock, Secret Reprieve and Fantastikas all missing out. The defending champion, Noble Yeats, will be back, however, and is among the favourites for a repeat victory.

If you're running a sweepstake, you can download our sweepstake kit. Or if you fancy a simple wager, consult our Grand National tips.

Here is everything else you need to know about this year's race.

When is the 2023 Grand National?

The Grand National is the world's most famous steeplechase, and the highlight of Aintree's three-day Grand National Festival which this year runs from Thursday, April 13 to Saturday, April 15.

The main event, the Grand National itself, is on the Saturday afternoon.

What time does the race start?

The runners will go to post for 5.15pm on Saturday. The National itself is the sixth of seven races at Aintree that day. At just under four and a half miles it is easily the longest race of the whole three-day meeting.

How can I watch the race? What TV channel is it on?

The Festival usually welcomes more than 150,000 racing fans. Live television coverage is on ITV and Racing TV.

What is the weather forecast?

There are showers predicted for Thursday and Friday at Aintree but the rain should be clearing by the time of the race itself. According to Aintree officials the ground on the National course was good to soft, soft in places on Thursday morning.

Which horses are running in the 2023 Grand National?

The final 40-runner line-up was confirmed on Thursday morning. Unlike in recent editions, this year if a horse is withdrawn after these 48-hour declarations, that horse will not be replaced.

The five-day declarations on Monday saw the field whittled down to 50, with Gordon Elliott horses Gevrey and Punitive just outside the 40-horse cutline. Our Power and Dunboyne sneaked in near the bottom of the weights.

As things stand, the 40 runners will be the horses numbered 1 to 40 in our full guide to the runners and riders at the 2023 Grand National. We also have our sweepstake kit which you can download and print to see who among your friends or work colleagues picks the winner.

Where is the 2023 Grand National?

The meeting takes place at Aintree Racecourse, six miles outside of Liverpool. Aintree has hosted the race since the very first edition, in 1839.

What are some of the famous Grand National fences?

The Aintree fences are not as perilous as they once were. However, they are still the most notorious obstacles in the business.

The Chair: The Chair is the highest fence on the course, now standing at five foot two inches.

Becher's Brook: The sixth and 22nd fence in the race may not be the biggest, but its difficulty comes from the fact the landing side is 10 inches lower than the take off side. Named after Captain Martin Becher, a jockey who fell at this stage in the first running of the race in 1839 and hid in the brook to avoid injury.

Valentine's Brook: Named after a horse that allegedly jumped it backwards in 1840. More likely, the horse spun around in mid-air to create the optical illusion that its hind legs landed first.

Foinavon: One of the smaller fences is named after the 100/1 shot who avoided a disastrous pile-up here in 1967 and went on to win.

Canal Turn: As the name suggests, horses must take a sharp turn to the left after jumping this five foot obstacle. Another Aintree myth is that horses used who refused to turn ended up in the Liverpool and Leeds canal.

Are Grand National tickets available?

Tickets for some areas of Aintree on Saturday have already sold out but, as of Thursday, there are still tickets available, ranging in price from £40 for a child ticket in the 'Festival Zone' to £85 for adults. Hospitality tickets are also available, ranging in price from £405 to £1,095. Car parking is an additional £30. All tickets are available on the racecourse's official website: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk

How are horses picked for the Grand National?

Only a certain number of horses meet the critera for being allowed to race at the Grand National. Among the qualifications they must:

have an Official Rating (OR) of 125 or more,

be aged 7 or older,

have completed three or more steeplechases,

have completed one steeplechase in the current season,

have finished between 1st and 4th in a steeplechase over 2 miles 7½ furlongs or further.

How does the handicapping system work?

As a handicap race, the Grand National offers the opportunity for slightly less-fancied horses to compete on a more even playing field. The handicapping formula, as determined by the British Horseracing Authority, means that the lower-rated horses are carrying a few pounds less weight than the higher-rated contenders.

The bare minimum that a horse is permitted to carry for the National is 10st 2oz (including the jockey). The top-weighted horse – Any Second Now – will carry 11st 12lb, with the rest of the handicap weights worked out from this top weight. In 2015 Many Clouds won carrying 11st 9oz, the heaviest handicap for a winner in recent history. Last year's winner, Noble Yeats, carried just 10st 10oz. The last horse to win carrying the top weight was Red Rum in 1973, when the top handicap was set at 12st.

The weights for this year's race were announced on February 21.

What is the latest Grand National news?

By Tom Morgan

Animal Rising – splinter group of environmental protesters Extinction Rebellion – is feared to be planning to break through fences with bolt cutters and then glue themselves to the course.

The animal rights group declined to comment on exact tactics but confirmed in an interview with GB News on Monday that there are plans to try to stop the world-famous event because of the number of horses that have been injured or have died.

Merseyside Police, however, are believed to have intensified security this year to nullify potential disruption.

"We have a robust policing plan in place, as we would for any major public event, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved," said Supt Matthew Moscrop of the force's general security plan.

"It's important to stress that we have been working with our partners for a number of months in the build up to this year’s festival to ensure that plans and processes are in place to deal with any incidents that may arise and to prevent any significant or ongoing disruption to racegoers and local residents and businesses.

Anti-social behaviour, disorder and violence will not be tolerated. We will be robust with anyone who behaves inappropriately or criminally."

The officer urged racegoers to help with the general security presence "by giving themselves extra time to get to the racecourse, arriving in good time and limiting the number of bags and other items they bring into the course".

It has previously been reported that more than 100 animal rights activists would try to ruin a race which attracts a global TV audience of 600 million. Animal Rising spokesman Ben Newman told GB News said "horse racing is wrong" and “we're inviting everyone to come down at 9:30am on April 15 to Aintree racecourse and hope to stop the race".

“Protest is a fairly common thing in a democracy and there's nothing new about it," he added. "We’ll be using our bodies and that's all there is to it really.”

What are the latest Grand National winner odds?

The current favourites for the 2023 Grand National are as follows. Telegraph Sport has also published a full guide to how to bet on the race and which horses you should be considering.

Corach Rambler 6/1

Noble Yeats 7/1

Delta Work 8/1

Any Second Now 12/1

Longhouse Poet 12/1

Gaillard Du Mesnil 14/1

Mr Incredible 14/1

Le Milos 14/1

Capodanno 16/1

You can also view the full list of runners and their odds for the 2023 Grand National.

