Grand National 2022 LIVE: Runners, odds, tips and latest updates ahead of big race at Aintree

Follow all the latest updates from the 2022 Grand National at Aintree as one of British sport’s most iconic events returns for a 174th edition.

Coronavirus caused the cancellation of the race in 2020 and kept the crowds away in 2021, so for the first time in three years, fans will be able to watch in person at Aintree and help create that famous atmopshere.

A stacked field of horses and jockeys look to make history for themselves, the trainer and owner with 40 runners and riders ready to try and win the most valuable jump race in Europe.

Minella Times, ridden by Rachael Blackmore, triumphed 12 months ago and returns to try and make it two in a row this year but there are plenty of fancied horses in the field, including Any Second Now, Escaria Ten, Snow Leopardess and Longhouse Poet.

Follow all the latest updates below:

Race sets off at 5.15pm BST

14:19 , Luke Baker

Today sees the 174th running of the Grand National at Aintree.

The Charlie Longsdon-trained Snow Leopardess heads the betting, but here we run through the entire field.

14:15 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the 2022 Grand National at Aintree.

Europe’s most valuable jump race always captures the imagination of the British public - whether they’re horse-racing aficianados or not - and plenty of people like to have a flutter.

For the first time in three years, fans will be at Aintree to watch the Grand National in person when it gets underway at 5.15pm.

Stick with us for all the build-up and latest updates.