Grand National 2022 LIVE results: Horse racing updates, latest news, odds, betting tips and more

Grand National - LIVE!

The sun is shining on Aintree ahead of the 174th running of the world’s most famous horse race: the Grand National.

The third and final day of the Liverpool track’s showpiece meeting is, of course, headlined by the National, which goes off at 5:15pm this afternoon.

Rachael Blackmore made history a year ago when she became the first female jockey to win the race on Minella Times and the pair return to defend their crown, with the likes of Any Second Now, Snow Leopardess and recent Cheltenham Festival winner Delta Work among the other leading fancies in what looks a wide open renewal.

There is plenty of top-class racing to come before we get to the feature race, however, with three Grade 1 contests on the card as Edwardstone and Flooring Porter look to back up their respective Cheltenham successes of last month.

The first Grade 1 of the day went the way of Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell as Three Stripe Life landed the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle.

A proper talent...

14:43 , Malik Ouzia

Three Stripe Life is a class apart in the Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle



It's been a tough week for @_Davy_Russel_ but that'll do him a world of good

14:38 , Malik Ouzia

Russell was also asked about his ride in the Grand National later, Run Wild Fred, who was a well-beaten second to Stattler in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham.

“You know anything can happen but we’re in a good position, the horse has come out of Cheltenham well,” he said.

14:36 , Malik Ouzia

You’d have to be delighted for Three Stripe Life, who’s had such a consistent season and has been unfortunate to bump into Sir Gerhard on a couple of occasions.

And for Davy Russell, too, who has not had a winner since before Cheltenham.

“The lads have done such a marvellous job with him,” Russell said on ITV. “We’ve always like this horse a lot so its great he’s delivered on the top stage.

“Aintree and Liverpool is just like sausage and beans, it’s brilliant.”

14:34 , Malik Ouzia

I’m afraid it looks as if there may be a sad tinge to that result because Elle Est Belle, an extremely talented young mare for the Skeltons, was pulled up very sharply on the run-in.

We’ll bring news as we get it...

2.25pm - Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle

14:33 , Malik Ouzia

1. Three Stripe Life 5/2f

2. Might I 16/1

3. North Lodge 11/2

Three Stripe Life powers away to win the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle!

14:30 , Malik Ouzia

Might I comes home in second with North Lodge staying on strongly into third.

14:29 , Malik Ouzia

Good Risk At All and Stage Star continue to lead them with Three Stripe Life tucked nicely in behind the pair.

14:27 , Malik Ouzia

A bad mistake from Walking In Air as they pass the grandstand and head out on their second circuit to a great roar from the Aintree crowd.

14:26 , Malik Ouzia

Stage Star is the first to show and will lead them to the first under Harry Cobden.

And they’re off!

14:25 , Malik Ouzia

Away and racing in the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle...

14:24 , Malik Ouzia

Runners down at the start...

2:25pm - Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle

14:20 , Malik Ouzia

Walking On Air is a very interesting runner in this for Nicky Henderson and Nico De Boinville.

This horse bolted up by 13 lengths on seasonal debut at Newbury in January but didn’t make it to Cheltenham and comes here, into Grade 1 company, on just his second start over hurdles.

Connections are known to think an awful lot of him.

Grand National runner-by-runner guide

14:16 , Malik Ouzia

36) Poker Party (Henry de Bromhead)

It is dangerous to rule out any horse from this yard, but he has shown nothing this season to suggest he is capable of getting involved at this level.

37) Death Duty (Gordon Elliott)

Recorded a first victory in over four years when landing the Punchestown Grand National Trial in February and was well fancied for the Ultima at Cheltenham as a result. He was not disgraced in finishing sixth but clearly more is required.

38) Domaine De L’Isle (Sean Curran)

Finished fourth in the Becher Chase here in December, but it would be a major shock if he was to better that result on his return.

39) Eclair Surf (Emma Lavelle)

Successfully stepped up beyond three miles in the Classic Chase at Warwick in January and backed that up with a runner-up finish from a 10lb higher mark in the Eider at Newcastle - finding only subsequent Scottish National heroine Win My Wings too strong. Officially 4lb well-in and certainly not without place claims off a light weight.

40) Fortescue (Henry Daly)

Has made steady progress this season, culminating with a Listed success over Fiddlerontheroof at Ascot on his latest appearance. He appears a particularly sound jumper and is officially rated 4lb higher than his Grand National mark. Another who could outrun his odds.

2:25pm - Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle

14:12 , Malik Ouzia

Onto our second race of the afternoon and our first Grade 1 action in the shape of the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle over two-and-a-half miles.

Three Stripe Life, second to Sir Gerhard in the Ballymore at Cheltenham, heads the betting for the out-of-form Gordon Elliott, who would love a winner to settle the nerves before he heads into the National mob-handed later.

Three Stripe Life 10/3

Walking On Air 10/3

Good Risk At All 11/2

North Lodge 6/1

Elle Est Belle 7/1

Might I 12/1

Stage Star 12/1

14/1 bar

Odds provided by Betfair .

Grand National runner-by-runner guide

14:10 , Malik Ouzia

31) Snow Leopardess (Charlie Longsdon)

A remarkable mare who has returned from giving birth to a foal seemingly better than ever. The 10-year-old is three from three this season, including a win over the National fences in a thrilling Becher Chase, and she has unsurprisingly been prominent in the market since.

32) Agusta Gold (Willie Mullins)

A Grade Three winner in mares-only company last year, but has struggled since joining her current trainer having been tested in big handicap chases. Difficult to see her playing a prominent role.

33) Commodore (Venetia Williams)

Produced a spring-heeled display when last seen dominating from the front at Cheltenham in December. He is 9lb higher now though, and while he could show up well for a long way, several others are preferred.

34) Deise Aba (Philip Hobbs)

Deserves to win a race having finished second in three of his four outings this season - beaten a neck, a nose and a head respectively. Of some interest on his first attempt over the National fences.

35) Blaklion (Dan Skelton)

It is five years since this admirable veteran finished fourth when favourite for the 2017 Grand National. He was brought down in 2018 and finished sixth 12 months ago. Made the most of his falling mark to win twice in the mud at Haydock earlier this season, but was pulled up in the Grand National Trial and likely to struggle at the age of 13.

Frost: Blackmore feats inspiring even to fellow jockeys

14:05 , Malik Ouzia

One jockey who won’t be riding in this afternoon’s race is Bryony Frost, who suffered a nasty fall at Aintree on Thursday.

She has, however, been talking about the impact of Rachael Blackmore’s ceiling-shattering success as the first female winner of the race twelve months ago.

“You can take inspiration from an individual that you may see yourself in and I remember as a kid being inspired by others and it’s human nature to be inspired and want to be better,” Betfair ambassador Frost said.

“If you’re in the equine world, or even if you’re not and you see people like Rachael, Hollie [Doyle], what they’re doing is just huge. Not just because they’re female, we can’t change that, it’s the people that they are, the way they conduct themselves, everything about them and their dedication is inspiring, it doesn’t matter who you are. Even as a fellow jockey standing next to them, it’s inspiring.”

(Getty Images)

Grand National runner-by-runner guide

13:56 , Malik Ouzia

26) Freewheelin Dylan (Dermot McLoughlin)

Caused a huge shock in last year’s Irish Grand National when winning at 150-1. Went on to finish fourth at Punchestown, but has failed to complete on his last couple of starts. Perhaps a return to better ground and the National fences will rekindle the fire, but it requires a big leap of faith.

27) Class Conti (Willie Mullins)

Last of 15 finishers last year and has done nothing since to suggest he can improve upon that effort as a 10-year-old.

28) Noble Yeats (Emmet Mullins)

Bought by Robert Waley-Cohen as a likely National contender after finishing second to leading novice Ahoy Senor in the Towton at Wetherby in February. Sam Waley-Cohen, the owner’s son, got a first spin on the seven-year-old in the Ultima at Cheltenham and he finished in midfield. Will need the fences to light him up to get involved.

29) Mighty Thunder (Lucinda Russell)

Won the Scottish Grand National last year but has been pulled up the last twice. Handy racing weight if he can bounce back and takes to the fences, but hard to fancy on recent efforts.

30) Cloth Cap (Jonjo O’Neill)

Pulled up when all the rage for last year’s renewal and it subsequently transpired he was suffering from a breathing problem. He underwent wind surgery during the off-season, but it does not appear to have had the desired effect thus far as he continues to finish races weakly, which is not what you want to see going into a Grand National.

Result: 1:45pm - EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle

13:55 , Malik Ouzia

1. Party Business 11/2

2. Ilikedwayurthinkin 16/1

3. Mill Green 18/1

4. Beauport 10/1

Party Business wins the EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle!

13:53 , Malik Ouzia

Well supported overnight and he gets up in the hands of Charlie Todd in a cracking battle up the straight with Ilikedwayurthinkin!

13:51 , Malik Ouzia

Into the home straight they turn with about 12 in with chances still...

13:50 , Malik Ouzia

Remastered looms up into second on the shoulder of the long-time leader as they head down the back straight.

13:49 , Malik Ouzia

Master Debonair leads them up the home straight for the first time with a circuit still to travel.

13:47 , Malik Ouzia

Dans Le Vent is a faller at the first! Horse and jockey both up okay.

And they’re off!

13:46 , Malik Ouzia

Away and racing in the EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle...

13:46 , Malik Ouzia

We’ve got our first false start of the afternoon. I suspect it’s unlikely to be our last but they’ll take a quick turn and try again...

13:43 , Malik Ouzia

The runners are down at the start with a couple of minutes to post-time. Not long now...

The stage is set...

13:42 , Malik Ouzia

1:45pm - EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle

13:36 , Malik Ouzia

Right then, we’d better briefly pause our Grand National build-up to turn our attention towards the first race of the afternoon which is the EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle.

Winter Fog, who finished fourth in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham last month, is the favourite at 9/2, with Party Business the big market-mover overnight.

Winter Fog 9/2

Serious Charges 5/1

Party Business 11/2

Remastered 15/1

Dans Le Vent 11/1

Beauport 12/1

If The Cap Fits 14/1

Ilikedwayurthinkin 14/1

Mill Green 14/1

18/1 bar

Odds provided by Betfair.

Runner-by-runner guide

13:30 , Malik Ouzia

21) Discorama (Paul Nolan)

Finished seventh 12 months ago and has only run twice since, most recently going down by a length in a conditions chase at Fairyhouse. A pound lower this year and every chance he could pick up some prize-money once again.

22) Top Ville Ben (Phil Kirby)

Fell on his first outing over the fences in December’s Becher Chase, but did look to be enjoying the experience up until that point. Could give a bold sight from the front for a long way, but may lack a gear on drying ground.

23) Enjoy D’Allen (Ciaran Murphy)

Has looked an ideal National candidate in finishing third in both the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse and the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in the last 12 months. Leading owner JP McManus has snapped him up since a creditable effort over hurdles at the Dublin Racing Festival and he is undoubtedly a leading contender.

24) Anibale Fly (Tony Martin)

Finished fourth in 2018 and and fifth in 2019, having been placed in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on his previous start on both occasions. However, he was pulled up in last year’s renewal and it would be quite a surprise if he manages to win it at the fourth attempt at the age of 12.

25) Dingo Dollar (Sandy Thomson)

A narrowly beaten favourite in last year’s Scottish Grand National and has been raced sparingly this term. A third-placed finish in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle offers hope, but he did not run as well at Kelso last time. Stamina assured though and may be plugging on once others have cried enough.

Market check

13:25 , Malik Ouzia

Let’s have a look at how the market is shaping up with just shy of four hours to go until the tape goes up in the National.

Perhaps with the Rachael Blackmore factor in play, Minella Times has been very well supported overnight and was as short as 8/1 with some firms this morning, though he is now as big as 11/1 with others.

Any Second Now is a general 10/1 second-favourite, while there’s also been money for Run Wild Fred and Longhouse Poet towards the business end of the market, with both now 14/1 best-price.

Delta Work (best-price 14/1), Eclair Surf (16/1) and Escaria Ten (22/1) are among those to have drifted.

Runner-by-runner guide

13:20 , Malik Ouzia

16) Good Boy Bobby (Nigel Twiston-Davies)

Has been reinvented this season as a staying chaser having been a bit of a tearaway in his youth. Nevertheless, this is still 10 furlongs further than he has ever been which is likely to stretch him.

17) Romain De Senam (David Pipe)

Has been a good servant for various connections including Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton. Pulled up in the Midlands National last time out and barely stays three miles never mind four and a bit.

18) Coko Beach (Gordon Elliott)

Won the Thyestes Chase and a Grade Two novice race last season, but has not been in the same form this term. Not completely dismissed but he needs to bounce back from a disappointing run in the Bobbyjo and is another who would prefer softer ground.

19) De Rasher Counter (Emma Lavelle)

Interesting contender running from the same mark off which he won the 2019 Ladbrokes Trophy. Only run four times since and there was promise in his first start in 16 months in the Denman Chase in February. That should leave him spot-on for the big day and he could run well at a price if taking to the track.

20) Kildisart (Ben Pauling)

Beaten just a neck in the Ultima at the 2020 Festival but missed much of last term through injury. Caught the eye making late headway over an inadequate trip at Newbury on his return from 462 days off the track and another who may reward each-way support.

13:15 , Malik Ouzia

If you’re after your omens, Snow Leopardess was the winner of last night’s Virtual Grand National.

Can she back it up in reality this afternoon?

Runner-by-runner guide

13:10 , Malik Ouzia

11) Fiddlerontheroof (Colin Tizzard)

A high-class novice last season, finishing second in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham. Remained in good form this term, finishing second in the Ladbrokes Trophy and if he stays the trip should go well.

12) Two For Gold (Kim Bailey)

A real money-spinner for connections, winning a big pot at Lingfield and finishing second in a Grade One last time out. Has won over three miles but does not look one for this trip.

13) Santini (Polly Gundry)

Second in the Gold Cup for Nicky Henderson once upon a time. Not at that level now but stamina is his forte and he has been handicapped accordingly.

14) Samcro (Gordon Elliott)

Once hailed as the second coming by connections, unfortunately he is a shadow of his former self, as shown when running and being beaten at Down Royal during the Cheltenham Festival.

15) Escaria Ten (Gordon Elliott)

Third in the National Hunt Chase last season behind two Grade One winners and his whole campaign has been focussed on this. Looked sure to win Bobbyjo Chase only to be caught by Any Second Now and holds excellent claims.

JP McManus has arrived at Aintree...

13:05 , Malik Ouzia

The leading owner has five runners in the National later on, including the current top two in the market, Any Second Now and last year’s winner Minella Times.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Runner-by-runner guide

13:01 , Malik Ouzia

6) Lostintranslation (Colin Tizzard)

Unfortunately has looked a shadow of his former self lately, despite winning at Ascot in November. Would be 7lb lower if the handicapper had another chance and also has stamina reservations.

7) Brahma Bull (Willie Mullins)

While writing off runners from this yard is risky, this 11-year-old would be a surprise winner. Was third in the Ladbrokes Trophy earlier in this season, though, so not a complete no-hoper.

8) Burrows Saint (Willie Mullins)

Fourth last year after travelling well for a long way but seemingly failing for stamina. Excellent trainer feels he can be ridden with more restraint this time but was beaten a long way last time out.

9) Mount Ida (Gordon Elliott)

A Cheltenham winner last year and she seemed to be building up nicely for a crack at this until running a fairly lifeless race at the Festival, admittedly over a trip short of her best. Needs to bounce back.

10) Longhouse Poet (Martin Brassil)

Hails from a shrewd yard who have won this before and looked a real player after winning the Thyestes when well backed. A beaten favourite over hurdles last time out and perhaps lacks the experience with only six runs over fences.

Waley-Cohen to hand up riding boots

12:57 , Malik Ouzia

Gold Cup-winning jockey Sam Waley-Cohen is to retire after riding Noble Yeats in the big race this afternoon.

The 39-year-old has a terrific record over the Aintree fences, having won six races over the obstacles.

(Getty Images)

“I think that is my 40th time riding here but Saturday will be my last ride as I’m going to retire, hopefully, in the Grand National,” he told ITV Racing.

“I’ve had such an amazing time, I’m 40 this year and I couldn’t have imagined the days that I’ve had.

“I’d love to do it at Aintree, a course that has been so special to me, and I just feel this is the right moment.

Runner-by-runner guide

12:54 , Malik Ouzia

1) Minella Times (Henry de Bromhead)

Created history for Rachael Blackmore last year but he has only run twice since and has failed to get round. Difficult to see him pulling off a repeat.

2) Delta Work (Gordon Elliott)

Hailed as the new Tiger Roll by connections when beating the dual National hero at Cheltenham. A multiple Grade One winner at his best and with a new lease of life, could be a major player.

3) School Boy Hours (Noel Meade)

Landed a big prize at Leopardstown over Christmas with several who are running in this well behind him. Pulled up at Cheltenham, however, after making a bad mistake and that is not an ideal preparation.

4) Any Second Now (Ted Walsh)

For a smaller trainer Ted Walsh has a great record in the race and this one could have added to his success if he was not brought to a standstill 12 months ago. Higher in the weights now but looks sure to go well.

5) Run Wild Fred (Gordon Elliott)

A second-season novice who won the ultra-competitive Troytown earlier in the season. Had his campaign built around the National Hunt Chase in which he was second and this might be an afterthought.

Standard Sport tips: Delta Work

12:50 , Malik Ouzia

Staggeringly, Gordon Elliott had not even trained a winner in his homeland when Silver Birch catapulted the little-known Irishman into the headlines a year after the success of Numbersixvalverde. Tiger Roll won the race twice for Elliott since and surely he should be here rather than retired, but perhaps Michael O’Leary will win the National with Delta Work instead.

Delta Work edged Tiger Roll over the banks at Cheltenham, having seemingly had enough of Grade 1 combat. It is never easy to judge cross-country form in the context of conventional chases, but Elliott is on the record as saying he likes it as a prep for the National.

(REUTERS)

Standard Sport tips: Eclair Surf

12:40 , Malik Ouzia

Staggeringly, 10 of the first 11 home in the race last year were Irish-trained. Against that, Irish-trained handicap chasers tended to struggle at Cheltenham last month, and perhaps the hosts can reverse a trend, with four of the last five renewals going across the water.

If the National is to stay at home, surely the most likely winner is another eight-year-old, Eclair Surf, one of two runners for Emma Lavelle. Wiltshire is now home for the son of Califet, who started his career in a point-to-point in Ireland. He has emerged as a key fancy for this race by virtue of how well the form of his Eider effort at Newcastle in February is working out.

Not only did he lead most of the way and hammer everything but the winner of the race, Win My Wings, went on to demolish his rivals in the Scottish National last weekend, despite an 8lb rise.

A strong case can thus be made, and rider Tom Bellamy will know how to celebrate if he wins his share of the first prize of £500,000. By his own admission, Bellamy has left his playboy lifestyle behind, but you are immortalised if you win the Aintree National.

(Getty Images)

Standard Sport tips: Longhouse Poet

12:30 , Malik Ouzia

He may have reached pensionable age, but Martin Brassil’s hunger for the game is unsated and he can take the Randox Grand National with Longhouse Poet.

It is 16 years since the County Clare native took the race with Numbersixvalverde and he reckons that his runner in 2022 has considerably more class — but there is also no doubt you need it in this era.

Few of these can be guaranteed to go the distance — such is the nature of the race — and the Yeats-bred is one who has to prove his stamina. However, he looks likely to not only stay, but improve for it.

Moreover, he jumps well and should be able to stay out of trouble in the first dozen or so runners under crack youngster Darragh O’Keeffe. It might seem a little concerning that he was quiet over hurdles last time, but Brassil does not seem worried by this. At around 16-1, with some bookmakers paying up to seven places each-way, he is a nice proposition.

(Getty Images)

Standard Sport tips

12:24 , Malik Ouzia

Our man Johnny Ward has picked out his three for the big race. They are:

Longhouse Poet - 16/1

Eclair Surf - 16/1

Delta Work - 12/1

We’ll take a look at the case for each of them in more detail now...

How to watch

12:22 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The only place to watch today’s racing in its entirety is on Racing TV, which offers subscriptions starting from £10 for a day pass.

On terrestrial TV, ITV1 will show live coverage of five races, excluding the first and last. Coverage starts at 2pm.

Live stream: Racing TV subscribers can stream the action live via the website or app, while ITV viewers can do likewise via the ITVHub website and app.

Grand National runners in-full

12:21 , Malik Ouzia

Minella Times Delta Work School Boy Hours Any Second Now Run Wild Fred Lostintranslation Brahma Bull Burrows Saint Mount Ida Longhouse Poet Fiddlerontheroof Two For Gold Santini Samcro Escaria Ten Good Boy Bobby Romain De Senam Coko Beach De Rasher Counter Kildisart Discorama Top Ville Ben Enjoy D’allen Anibale Fly Dingo Dollar Freewheelin Dylan Class Conti Noble Yeats Mighty Thunder Cloth Cap Snow Leopardess Agusta Gold Commodore Deise Aba Blaklion Poker Party Death Duty Domaine De L’Isle Eclair Surf Fortescue

Today’s race card in-full...

12:19 , Malik Ouzia

1:45pm - EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle

2:25pm - Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

3:00pm - Poundland Maghull Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

3:35pm - JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1)

4:15pm - Betway Handicap Chase (Grade 3)

5:15pm - Randox Grand National (Grade 3)

6:20pm - Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race

Good afternoon!

12:16 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of this afternoon’s Grand National at Aintree.

The big race goes off at 5:15pm this afternoon but we’ve got bags of top-class action coming your way between now and then, plus we’ll look at the 40-runner field in detail and offer up our tips.

Strap in...