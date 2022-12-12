Grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused in domestic incident

A Tarrant County grand jury has declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer who was arrested this summer on allegations of family violence, according to his attorney.

Nickolas Honea of Azle, who joined the department 17 years ago, was charged in August regarding an incident in November 2021, when Azle police were called to a domestic disturbance.

Fort Worth defense attorney Robert Huseman of the firm Varghese Summersett said in a statement that the grand jury made its decision Monday.

“The grand jury absolutely did the right thing,” Huseman said. “We are grateful that they considered all of the facts and circumstances — including facts not made public — and correctly applied the law. This allegation disrupted this officer’s life and livelihood and damaged his reputation. He’s looking forward to closing this chapter and moving forward.”

After the arrest, Fort Worth police said Honea was placed on restricted duty during the course of the investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday whether his status has changed within the department.