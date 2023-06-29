Grand jury declines to indict Travis Scott, 5 others in deadly Astroworld crowd crush

A grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott and five others in connection with the deadly crowd surge at the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston, prosecutors said.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said the grand jury on Thursday returned no bills on all criminal charges related to the deaths of 10 spectators.

PHOTO: In this Nov. 5, 2021, file photo, Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park, in Houston, Texas. (Erika Goldring/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ten people died, including a 9-year-old boy, after the crowd rushed toward the stage during headline and festival founder Travis Scott's set. Thousands were injured, according to attorneys representing people suing Scott, promoter Live Nation and dozens of other companies.

According to Houston Police and witness accounts, a wave of tens of thousands of people surged toward the stage when Scott -- and later rapper Drake -- appeared. Concert attendees said they were pushed into one another from all sides. As the crowd pressed its way forward, some began to fall, pass out and get trampled by others in the audience.

MORE: Astroworld concertgoer who tried to stop performance recounts traumatic event

Finner said police completed their criminal investigation into the incident last week.

Following the concert, Scott released a statement on Twitter, saying, "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld festival."

In an extensive interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God in December 2021, the rapper said he was unaware of the injuries and fatalities among fans until after his performance was over.

When asked at the time if he feels responsible for the tragedy, Scott said, "I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here. I have a responsibility to figure out the solution."

MORE: Astroworld Festival timeline: How the tragedy unfolded

In a statement to ABC News in the days after the concert, Live Nation said it was working with law enforcement to get answers.

"We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time," Live Nation said.

Scott and event organizers have been hit with litigation in the wake of the tragedy.

Hundreds of lawsuits filed against the event organizers, managers and performers were consolidated and are being handled by one judge.

A case brought by the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old who was killed in the surge, settled last year under undisclosed terms.

The family of Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old killed, have also sued Scott and other event organizers.

The attorney for his family, Robert C. Hilliard, said in a statement Thursday that "criminal and civil accountability are critical to be sure that those responsible for the loss of innocent lives are made to not only understand the permanent devastation they caused these families -- but to show the rule of law applies to the powerful, to the well connected.”

Grand jury declines to indict Travis Scott, 5 others in deadly Astroworld crowd crush originally appeared on abcnews.go.com