Grand jury could provide 'Justice for Breonna' – or exonerate the officers who shot her

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Will there be “justice for Breonna” as thousands of protesters, celebrities and politicians have demanded?

Or will a grand jury exonerate the three Louisville Metro Police officers who took 26-year-old Breonna Taylor’s life during the botched execution of a search warrant in March?

When — and if — a grand jury considers their fate, it will have the option of indicting them on any of three degrees of homicide — from reckless homicide to murder.

The 12 grand jurors also could consider a charge of wanton endangerment, deciding that one or more of the officers knowingly acted in a way that created a “substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another.”

The panel also could elect to return no indictment at all — or Attorney General Daniel Cameron could choose not to present a case to the grand jury and make the decision himself.

American Bar Association standards say prosecutors should not seek an indictment unless they reasonably believe the charges are supported by probable cause — and that enough evidence exists to support the charges beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

Cameron has declined to discuss the timing of a grand jury presentation or even if one will occur, and last week he chastised the media for speculating based on unnamed sources.

Taylor’s shooting death has prompted protests in Louisville and across the U.S. by activists who have demanded that Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison be criminally charged and convicted.

The demands for murder charges specifically have come from an array of prominent names ranging from Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris to Kim Kardashian West.

But attorneys say an indictment for murder is almost unthinkable because it requires that the perpetrator killed another person intentionally.

Taylor was fatally shot March 13 after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, thinking the couple were being robbed, fired one shot inside the apartment. Police have said the round struck Mattingly in the thigh, but Walker's attorney has argued that the sergeant could just have easily been shot by a fellow officer in the barrage of bullets.

Hankison was fired by LMPD interim Chief Robert Schroeder in June for violating the department’s use-of-force policy by “wantonly and blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment and one next door, showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

That mirrors the language in the wanton endangerment law. Hankison has appealed his termination.

The grand jury decision could hinge on Kentucky’s self-defense law, says Hardin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shane Young, who served seven years as an assistant prosecutor in Jefferson County and the past seven as Hardin’s elected prosecutor.

The law says a civilian or police officer may use deadly force to protect himself when he believes it necessary to prevent death or serious physical injury. There is no duty to retreat first.

The law also says the self-defense claim must be evaluated from the shooter’s point of view.

"Any time you have a police officer potentially acting in self-defense, it would be an uphill battle to get a conviction,” Young said.

Citing in part the self-defense statute, several veteran criminal defense attorneys told The Courier Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, in July they don’t believe any of the officers will be charged with homicide.

