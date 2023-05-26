Grand jury accuses Kentucky doctor of illegally distributing amphetamine drug

A Kentucky doctor has been charged with illegally distributing drugs.

A federal grand jury indicted Jason N. Stamper, a Pikeville psychiatrist, Thursday on four counts of distributing and dispensing an amphetamine in 2022 outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical reason.

Police found bags of an ADHD drug called Vyvanse in a search of Stamper’s home in December, according to a citation.

The drug contains an amphetamine.

The citation said police also found a baggie with a white residue consistent with methamphetamine, along with scales and pipes used to smoke drugs.

Stamper, 51, is charged in state court with trafficking in meth and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, but he has not been indicted in state court.

The case in federal court, where Stamper faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted, will likely supersede the state case.

The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure issued an emergency restriction barring Stamper from prescribing controlled substances after he was arrested.

Jennifer Taylor, a Whitesburg attorney who represents Stamper, said they had no comment on the federal indictment.