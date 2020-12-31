Grand Finale to 2020? A Monolith Has Now Turned up in a Park in Ahmedabad

The mysterious monoliths are back. And this time, they are in India.

After monoliths were spotted in multiple locations around the world, a similar structure has been spotted in a park in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

This monolith can be seen in the Symphony Forest Park in Thaltej. The structure is similar with metallic sheets covering three sides. However, as per a report by The Indian Express, there are some numbers that are etched on the monolith. According to the report, the numbers possibly hint at a love for nature and protecting wildlife.

An official from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation told Indian Express that they were aware about the presence of the monolith in the park and that it had been placed there by the people who had developed and maintained the park.

In November this year, the internet collectively lost its calm over a shiny, steel monolith that appeared apparently out of nowhere in the middle of the desert in Utah in the United States. A few days later, it disappeared into thin air.

Given that the year is 2020, of course, people are more inclined to believe that this could be the act of aliens. Almost as soon as news of the monolith appearing broke, people began drawing comparisons with Kubrick's iconic movie, 2001: A Space Odyssey. That's because in the film, monoliths appear and disappear out of nowhere with no possible explanation.

The movie is based on a science fiction novel. In the Arthur C. Clark science fiction legend, the monolith’s first appearance on Earth was three million years ago in Africa. It is alluded as a mystical figurine which confers intelligence on the life around it and the book/film suggest the monolith was responsible to save Great Apes by giving them the knowledge to use tools.

Since then, monoliths have appeared in almost thirty countries around the world. The most recent appearance was in San Francisco.

In true pop-up art fashion, a nearly 7-foot-tall monolith made of gingerbread mysteriously appeared on a San Francisco hilltop on Christmas Day and collapsed the next day.

The three-sided tower, held together by icing and decorated with a few gumdrops, delighted the city on Friday when word spread about its existence.

Indians, along with the rest of the world, have taken keep interest in monoliths. In fact, several Twitter threads also illustrated what would happen if the monoliths were to turn up in India.

From using a monolith as cricket stumps, to desis scribbling their lovers' name on the structure, to using the block as a selfie-spot, Twitterati let their imaginations run wild.