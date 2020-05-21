Grand Falls-Windsor fire chief says move your butt can to prevent fires

Vince MacKenzie/Twitter

The Grand Falls-Windsor fire department responded to a fire at an apartment building on Thursday which fire chief Vince MacKenzie says was started by a cigarette.

MacKenzie took to Twitter at 8 p.m. Thursday evening warning the public of discarding cigarettes in cans placed too close to buildings.

While the damage to the building appears to be minor, MacKenzie said discarding cigarettes in cans is never a safe option.

"Cigarette butt cans are never safe and shouldn't be in proximity of buildings and combustible decks," MacKenzie said.

Vince MacKenzie/CBC

