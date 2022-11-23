Grand Designs: ruinous parchment factory and abandoned cowshed are among projects on tonight’s House of the Year longlist

Anna White
·6 min read
The Parchment Works by Will Gamble Architects (Johan Dehlin)
The Parchment Works by Will Gamble Architects (Johan Dehlin)

A sleek glass extension slotted into a ruinous 16th century parchment factory and an abandoned cowshed-turned-library are among the longlist of fairy-tale transformations in line to win the coveted House of the Year competition.

Each week on the Channel 4 show architectural guru Kevin McCloud walks viewers through five projects to be shortlisted to scoop the overall award – one of the most prestigious accolades in residential architecture.

This week, in episode 2, the projects have been categorised as ‘transformations of existing buildings’ with each one shape shifting from derelict or outdated structure into a contemporary home fit for 21st century living.

At the end of the show seven of these arduous renovations or self-builds will be shortlisted to go into the final of the Grand Designs House of the Year 2022, as judged by RIBA (the Royal Institute of British Architects) at the end of the series (December 7).

The other categories are hard to build, ground-breaking ideas and exceptional craftsmanship. McCloud is joined by design expert and author Michelle Ogundehin, architect Damion Burrows and conservation architect Natasha Huq.

Here is the longlist of entrants being judged tonight and whittled down to two finalists.

The Dutch Barn (West Sussex) by Sandy Rendel Architects Ltd (Richard Chivers)
The Dutch Barn (West Sussex) by Sandy Rendel Architects Ltd (Richard Chivers)

The Dutch Barn

By Sandy Rendel Architects

Pauline grew up on a working farm in West Sussex, playing in the lofty rafters of the hay barn. With her partner Paul, she runs the family business – eight-acre landscaped gardens open to the public – from the site and has transformed the humble hay barn into their new home.

The now two-storey, sophisticated structure is dressed in waterproof, black zinc with a fine (although well insulated) curved roof. The sides are punctuated with large windows.

The towering architectural feat is the rusty grain silo which, although would seem to be another salvaged piece of the farmyard, is a new slotted together red steel viewing tower for tourists to survey the gardens.

Inside is a spiral stair and it is attached by a walkway to the upper deck of their new home. The upside-down house with the bedrooms on the ground floor is “grand yet intimate,” says the McCloud voiceover and “does not forget its origins.”

The sleek stainless-steel kitchen has a rustic woven oak floor and there are painted red metal trusses supporting the ceiling.A lot of thought has gone into it looking slightly [“artfully” according to McCloud] undesigned.

The Parchment Works by Will Gamble Architects (Johan Dehlin)
The Parchment Works by Will Gamble Architects (Johan Dehlin)

The Parchment Works

Will Gamble Architects

Charlie and Jane bought a Georgian cottage in a Northamptonshire village that many would aspire to own. Although, prior to their purchase, the ruins in the back garden had deterred many a faint-hearted buyer. Their secret weapon was their son, architect Will, and together they have stitched a modern extension into the crumbling walls of what was left of the Grade II listed, ivy-clad 16th century factory.

“I almost felt like the structure was being held up by the ivy,” says Charlie.

Now the parchment factory portion of the home is a mixture of the gothic theatrical and modern build with the extension in the remains of the old building. The lightweight glass boxes are sealed at the top by a strip of Corten steel and the original masonry repointed to ensure the stability of the stone walls.

The new modern kitchen sits under the authentic wonky wooden roof in this home. The RIBA judges praised the elegant way old and new were introduced to each other.

Mews House Deep Retrofit

Prewett Bizley Architects

Mews houses, part of the architectural vernacular of central London housing, were stables and carriage sheds converted by the Victorians into homes.

Mews House Deep Retrofit (London) by Prewett Bizley Architects (Andrew Meredith)
Mews House Deep Retrofit (London) by Prewett Bizley Architects (Andrew Meredith)

As pretty as they tend to be from the outside, they are often drafty and far from meeting modern standards of energy efficiency. According to Eve, the owner of this particular mews house, she could feel the wind blowing through her hair when she stood by a window. This family home (for Eve, her husband James and their two young children) has been entirely hollowed out. “There was one point when it had no ceiling and now floors, just four walls”, she says.

Using an air dehumidifier, breathable insulated plaster and slimline double-glazed windows where the two panes are separated by a vacuum (as opposed to the more usual chunky double or triple glazed windows) along with an air source heat pump, the energy consumption of the property has been reduced by 82 per cent.

Burrows declares it as a marriage of technology and craftsmanship with an angular spiral staircase made of 900 slats of oak in the centre of the property beneath a light well allowing natural light to flood into the home.

The Cow Shed (Dorset) by Crawshaw Architects LLP (Ingrid Rasmussen)
The Cow Shed (Dorset) by Crawshaw Architects LLP (Ingrid Rasmussen)

The Cow Shed

Crawshaw Architects

McCloud describes this farm building as the ultimate working-from-home office. The cow shed which had sat unloved for 50 years and was home to a tractor, has been transformed for the owner Natalie into a library house, “classical and refined.”

The simple abode has a double height, vaulted and curved library at its centre, elongated by an open corridor running down the middle with tables and workspace and lined by books. The library is also a bedroom is flanked by a kitchen, a study, a bathroom and a lobby. To achieve the new ceiling heights, with sections left open and glazed for light to pour through, the floor was dug out by hand which took two months.

Everything in the building was crafted as if by chisel and saw when the farm was originally built with raw bookshelves inspired by hay racks. “The mark of a civilised house is a library,” says McCloud and it’s from here that Natalie now sits diligently keeping another tradition alive – letter writing.

The Den (Scotland) by Technique Architecture and Design in collaboration with Stallan-Brand (Dapple Photography)
The Den (Scotland) by Technique Architecture and Design in collaboration with Stallan-Brand (Dapple Photography)

The Den

Technique Architecture and Designs

Every summer for two weeks, Shona, her parents and two siblings, would visit a small flat on the Isle of Bute on the West Coast of Scotland. The five of them would squeeze into the top floor flat which had a pull-out bed in the kitchen and an outdoor toilet. “We had the best time,” she says. Six years ago she inherited the flat and the one underneath it came up for sale and she set to work bringing her past into her future. Having lost her son Dylan, who tragically committed suicide at 18, it became more important than ever to preserve the memory of their time spent together in the flat too.

The two flats were knocked through vertically to create a double height space while preserving the original sandstone walls and features. The windows have been secured with subtle aluminium frames and in the centre of the house is clever birch ply joinery which – like a piece of furniture – forms cupboards, a staircase, storage on the landing and hides a bathroom.

The services of the home are contained within the wood. This gives a visitor time to enjoy the exposed Victorian walls left bare. The 150-year-old sandstone was damp and crumbling so the property has been wrapped in a zinc cube to allow it to dry from the inside out, preserving it for those who live within. Shona says, “this is a house for the next generation but it feels like he [Dylan] is still here.”

An emotional Huq calls it a “black box of tricks, a house turned upside down and inside out, and a place to heal.”

Watch Grand Designs House of the Year 2022 on Channel 4 at 9pm to find out which two make it through to the shortlist.

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday's 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I've been here.” Despite being without receiver Ja'Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half. The third-year quarterback liked how it went down. There were scoring drives of 92 and 93 yards. Backup running back Samaje Perine caught three touchdown passes, and Trenton Irwin, who was promoted from the practice s

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. The Magic led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped b

  • Bills' McDermott keeps things light amid heavy snow fall

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo’s schedule — most notably forcing the team to play its “home” game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. “Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,” McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. “I think the family is upstairs on calls with my folks checking

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the slumping Sabres. The winger had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as Toronto defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend its Atlantic Division rival's losing run to eight. "Just doing me, like usual," said Marner, who had points in 13 straight outings last season. "Trying to buzz out there, trying to be the best I can be. "Lucky enough

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their