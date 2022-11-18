Grand City Properties Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: €0.16 (vs €0.67 in 3Q 2021)

Grand City Properties (ETR:GYC) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €152.3m (up 16% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net income: €33.1m (down 71% from 3Q 2021).

  • Profit margin: 22% (down from 86% in 3Q 2021).

  • EPS: €0.16 (down from €0.67 in 3Q 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Grand City Properties Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% decline forecast for the Real Estate industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Real Estate industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Grand City Properties (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

