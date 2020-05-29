GRAND CANYON EDUCATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2020 / Thornton Law Firm LLP is investigating a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of shareholders of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE). Investors who purchased LOPE securities between January 5, 2018 and January 27, 2020, and are interested in serving as a lead plaintiff, are encouraged to visit https://www.tenlaw.com/cases/LOPE. Investors may also contact Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917. Investors outside the USA, including derivative investors, are particularly encouraged to contact Thornton Law Firm to discuss their potential recovery rights.



Interested LOPE shareholders have until July 11, 2020 to apply to be a lead plaintiff. The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal securities laws

According to the Complaint, Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is an education services company. The claims alleged in this case arise from Defendants' misrepresentations and omissions regarding Grand Canyon's spin-off of its education assets to become purported non-profit, independent entity Grand Canyon University ("GCU").

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, the Company's statements were materially false and misleading because following the spin-off, (i) GCU was not a proper non-profit organization as it remained under the control of Grand Canyon, (ii) Grand Canyon was not a third-party service provider to GCU but rather continued to effectively operate the entity, (iii) Grand Canyon employees served as executives of GCU, and (iv) GCU functioned as an off-balance-sheet entity to which Grand Canyon was able to funnel expenses and costs in exchange for a disproportionate amount of revenue, thereby inflating Grand Canyon's financial results.

