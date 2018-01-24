Grand Canyon beats NAIA's William Jessup 96-80

PHOENIX (AP) -- Alessandro Lever scored 25 points, Joshua Braun had 22 and Grand Canyon rolled to a 96-80 victory over NAIA member William Jessup on Tuesday night.

Lever was 10 of 16 from the floor and Braun hit 7 of 11 and made four 3-pointers. Casey Benson added 12 points and 10 assists for his first double-double of the season, and Oscar Frayer had 10 points for Grand Canyon (15-6), which has won four straight and five of its last six.

Luis Medearis scored 20 and Keith Phillips had 13 points for William Jessup. Oliver Amajoyi chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

The game was tied at 43 with 49 seconds remaining before the break. The Antelopes had a 22-9 surge that spanned the halves for a 65-52 lead. Braun scored 11 points, and capped the surge with a 3-pointer. The Warriors pulled within nine points, but didn't get closer.