Granbury golfer starts UIL state tournament strong, holds on for Class 5A championship

Granbury junior Mason Lewis shot a 68 on Monday to begin the UIL Class 5A girls golf state tournament and then birdied on the final hole Tuesday to win the championship at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

Lewis shot a two-day total of 140 holding off Midlothian’s Tiffany Cao (141).

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Granbury coach Becky Addison who believes Lewis is the first girls golfer from Granbury to win a UIL state title. “If you knew Mason, you’d know she has an amazing work ethic and this is a testament of how hard she works. It’s well deserved and doesn’t surprise me. She had a great tournament.”

Lewis was co-leader with Frisco Lebanon Trail’s Summer Lee after Monday’s round shooting a 68.

Tuesday’s round was a bit more challenging with the weather conditions. Lewis and Cao were paired up together with Cao two strokes back. Lewis began the day with bogey on three straight holes then birdied on four. A double bogey on nine put her even, but still with a two-stroke lead on Cao.

The lead got down to one for Lewis heading into 18 after both golfers got par on 17.

With the 18 a par 5, both Lewis and Cao got to the green in two swings setting up an eagle attempt. Cao nearly made her putt and settled for a short birdie. She still had to wait for Lewis’ eagle putt which went past the hole to set up a four footer.

Lewis made the clutch putt for a one-stoke lead and then waited for the final golfers for the official announcement. Julia Vollmer of San Antonio Alamo Heights came in third with a 142.

“I don’t think it has set in yet,” Lewis said. “I’m super excited and happy how I played. It was stressful at times, but I didn’t know where I stood so I wasn’t worried about it. I just played the best I could and knew I had more holes to make up for lost strokes. I’m proud to represent Granbury.”

Lewis won the district title this season, but it was during the regional tournament where Lewis thought she had missed a spot at state. She finished with an 80, packed up and left.

“My assistant coach was still there, called me up and said ‘you might want to come back,’” said Addison. “So I called Mason and told her to turn around.”

Lewis would end up third and clinched the final spot into the state tournament.

Now she’s a state champion.

“It’s crazy because I didn’t think I qualified, but everything happens for a reason,” Lewis said. “I went into state and took my time. Every shot, every putt was important. Once it was official, it was exciting and all the stress went away. I hope now more girls try out for the golf team. I hope we go to state as a team next year.”

“She had a good following there,” added Addison, who has been at Granbury for 19 years. “Once she won, my phone started blowing up. She is a special kid. She’s the real deal.”

CLASS 6A

Team

1. Hebron 598

2. Austin Vandegrift 605

3. Austin Westlake 611

5. Mansfield 615

8. Southlake Carroll 629

Individual

1. Ryann Honea, San Angelo Central 143

2. Meagan Winans, Plano East 144

3. Mimi Burton, Austin Vandegrift 145 (won playoff)

4. Eubin Shim, Waco Midway 145

T23. Madison Le, Mansfield 152

T23. Lauren Madson, Mansfield 152

T25. Morgan Becker, Southlake Carroll 153

T25. Abby Hirtzel, Mansfield 153

T34. MaKayla Tyrrell, Southlake Carroll 154

T40. Corrina Haros, Mansfield 158

T42. Emma Costa, Southlake Carroll 159

T54. Chiara Brambilla, Southlake Carroll 163

T61. Ashley Kim, Southlake Carroll 168

T65. Addison Furtick, Mansfield 170

CLASS 5A

Team

1. Alamo Heights 609

2. Montgomery 613

3. Boerne Champion 616

10. Aledo 669

12. Justin Northwest 707

Individual

1. Mason Lewis, Granbury 140

2. Tiffany Cao, Midlothian 141

3. Julia Vollmer, Alamo Heights 142

T4. Jacee Fields, Northwest 144

7. Malisone Chanthapanya, Saginaw 145

22. Aly Saunders, Aledo 153

39. Ella Fisher, Aledo 161

T40. Avree Fields, Northwest 163

47. Amy Moon, Burleson Centennial 166

54. Mallory Miller, Aledo 172

61. Libby Hall, Northwest 181

T63. Ava Forman, Aledo 185

68. Sanna Lemen, Aledo 193

70. Sadie Poe, Northwest 219

CLASS 4A

Team

1. Argyle 475 (won playoff)

2. Andrews 475

3. Lampasas 477

4. Midlothian Heritage 490

Individual

1. Bohyun Park, Carrollton Ranchview 99

2. Mallory Matthews, Hondo 110

3. Kodi Nolen, Midlothian Heritage 111

T4. Maddie Sanders, Midlothian Heritage 114

T7. Katie Garner, Argyle 116

T10. Claire Jensen, Argyle 117

T15. Madelyn Diomede, Argyle 119

T20. Madison Wert, Argyle 123

T24. Trinity Conrad, Midlothian Heritage 124

T37. Lauren Justice, Argyle 131

T51. Brynlea Caldwell, Midlothian Heritage 144

T54. Cate Swize, Midlothian Heritage 147

CLASS 3A

Team

1. Wall 696

2. McGregor 768

3. Caldwell 786

Individual

1. Katie Hart, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 154

2. Alli Reily, Pottsboro 155

3. Maggie Parmer, McGregor 160

10. Payton Hall, Peaster 173

CLASS 2A

Team

1. Normangee 553

2. Mason 597

3. Crawford 617

CLASS 1A

Team

1. Robert Lee 645

2. Clyde Eula 646

3. Veribert 655