Granada Gold Hits Massive Rare Earth and Alkali Metals Zone 1.6 Kilometers from Discovery Hole GR-20-20

·10 min read

ROUYN NORANDA, QC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM) (the "Company" or "Granada") is pleased to announce that Hole GR-20-22 drilled to a depth of 1626 meters on the Big Claim of the Granada Gold Mine property, in Quebec, Canada.

Results are preliminary and full core lengths have not yet been assayed in two holes drilled at the north of the Big Claim. The company encountered unusual facies of altered rock which has been sampled in portions of the drill core. The mineralized portions of the core have been assayed for 56 metals. Additional assays are pending. Initially, portions of drill holes GR-20-20 and GR-20-22 were sampled. The company has received preliminary assay results for GR-20-22. Based on recent assays for intervals sampled, the intervening intervals are being prepared and will be sent for assay to create a complete picture.

Highlights of drill hole GR-20-22 as of today:

  • Intercepted 21 distinct mineralized zones.

  • Zones range in core length from 177 meters to 2.8 meters.

  • Rare Earths and Alkali metals of note identified to date are Caesium (Cs), Rubidium (Rb), Scandium (Sc), Zirconium (Zr), Cerium (Ce), Gallium (Ga), Hafnium (Hf), Neodymium (Nd) and Strontium (Sr). Others pending.

Highlights of Select Drill Core Intercepts:

Length

From

To

Cs

Rb

Sc

Zr

Ce

Ga

Hf

Nd

Sr

metres

metres

metres

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm













53.0 ( I )

1053.0

1106.5

6.55

340.2

0.96

724.3

123.0

32.5

18.3

34.4

150.9













35.0 ( II )

1291.0

1326.0

6.56

144.7

9.03

301.5

121.4

19.73

7.76

53.6

1285.4













30.0 ( III )

1596.0

1626.0

4.83

83.4

14.8

161.7

67.8

20.4

4.35

31.3

489.3

True widths are unknown at the moment.

Complete analysis of current 21 drill intercepts can be found on the GGM website (REE Interval Table).

Uses and Market Price Ranges of Rare Earths and Alkali Metals

Caesium is used to make special optical glass, as a catalyst promoter, in vacuum tubes and in radiation monitoring equipment. One of its most important uses is in the 'caesium clock' , or atomic clock. (Royal Society of Chemistry) with a price of 68,100 US dollars per kilogram (Mineral Commodity Summaries 2019).

Rubidium's photoemissive properties make it useful for electrical-signal generators in motion-sensor devices, night vision devices, photoelectric cells (solar panels), and photomultiplier tubes. Rubidium is used as an atomic resonance-frequency-reference oscillator for telecommunications network synchronization, playing a vital role in global positioning systems with prices of 15,500 US dollars per kilogram (USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries 2019).

Scandium is one of the most expensive of all the natural elements. Prices for 99.99% pure scandium (RE: 99% min. | Sc/TREM: 99.99% min.) have fluctuated between US$ 7000 and US$ 20,000 per kilogram over the past decade. Of course, because of the limited amount of material produced globally and the limited market for scandium, there is also a wide range of prices offered for the metal at any given time (strategic-metal.com and phone conversation May 10, 2021). Applications for scandium were not developed until the 1970s, when the positive effects of scandium on aluminium alloys were discovered, and its use in such alloys remains its only major application.

The leading consumers of zirconium metal are the chemical process and nuclear energy industries. (USGS zirconium-hafnium.pdf ) with a price of 37.1 US dollars per kilogram. (Shanghai Metals Market).

Cerium metal is used in ferrocerium lighters for its pyrophoric properties. Cerium-doped YAG phosphor is used in conjunction with blue light-emitting diodes to produce white light in most commercial white LED light sources. Recent prices are 4.71 US dollars per kilogram (Shanghai Metals Market, cerium).

Gallium as an arsenide is used in the manufacture of devices such as microwave frequency integrated circuits, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, infrared light-emitting diodes, laser diodes, solar cells and optical windows with a price of 534.4 US dollars per kilogram (kitco.com strategic-metals).

The leading use of hafnium metal is in superalloys with a price of 1347.4 US dollars per kilogram (kitco.com strategic-metals).

Neodymium is as a component in the alloys used to make high-strength neodymium magnets—powerful permanent magnets. These magnets are widely used in such products as microphones, professional loudspeakers, in-ear headphones, high performance hobby DC electric motors, and computer hard disks, where low magnet mass (or volume) or strong magnetic fields are required. Larger neodymium magnets are used in high-power-versus-weight electric motors (for example in hybrid cars) and generators (for example aircraft and wind turbine electric generators). Price is 118.5 US dollars per kilogram (kitco.com strategic-metals).

Strontium is used in producing ferrite magnets and refining zinc. Modern 'glow-in-the-dark' paints and plastics contain strontium aluminate (Royal Society of Chemistry - Strontium). Recent prices are 6.68 US dollars per kilogram (https://en.institut-seltene-erden.de/current-prices-of-strategic-metals/ ).

Equivalent Range Values of Intercepts

Equivalent Range Intercepts (I), (II), and (III) were calculated without Caesium and Rubidium as no active market for the metals could be identified at present. Inclusion into the Equivalent Range Value of intercepts would present values of 404.8 and 5,273.1 US dollars per tonne for Caesium and Rubidium respectively for Intercept (I). For comparison purposes, in gold equivalents 6.83 and 89.0 g/t over 53 meters respectively.

Equivalent Range Value for Intercept (I) is 80.8 to 93.8 US dollars per tonne.
In gold equivalents 1.36 g/t to 1.58 g/t over 53 meters. Gold 59.24 US dollars per gram (https://www.jmbullion.com/charts/gold-price/).

Equivalent Range Value for Intercept (II) is 110.9 to 228.3 US dollars per tonne.
In gold equivalents 1.87 g/t to 3.85 g/t over 35 meters.

Equivalent Range Value for intercept (III) is 133.6 to 326.0 US dollars per tonne.
In gold equivalents 2.25 g/t to 5.50 g/t over 30 meters.

Ten other rare earths and/or alkali metals are pending for inclusion into Equivalent Range Values.

Currently gold is mined from underground at values down to 2 g/t gold in Ontario, Canada (https://miningdataonline.com/property/1484/Young-Davidson-Mine.aspx#Geology).

Granada Gold Mine target underground gold grade is 4 g/t over a mining width of 1.5 to 2 meters.

Processing and Refining Rare Earths and Alkali Metals

Conventional mining, milling, separations and finishing possible at a single site with a zero discharge. Mountain Pass Mine in California, USA, which is in operation now is producing rare earth metals.

"Granada's rare earth and alkali metal discovery was encountered during our deep drilling program for gold on the defined gold zone that is dipping at 50 degrees to the north towards the renowned Cadillac Break. Our target depth for the gold mineralization extension in the north of the Big Claim is about 2,500 meters," said Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., "The 1.6 kilometer step out along the Cadillac Break could potentially be a massive rare earth and alkali metals mineralized zone yet to be discovered which would greatly impact the value of the property. The company has 5.5 kilometers of east-west strike length to further explore along the Cadillac Break. Drill results to date are exceptionally encouraging."

The company is taking action on characterizing the minerals of these elements. It has sent samples to SGS Minerals in Ontario for advanced mineral analysis under the direction of Tassos Grammatikopoulos, Mineralogist at SGS Lakefield Research

Results to date are from SGS independent laboratories where NQ core samples of hole GR-20-22 were analysed. The company will proceed with sampling of the entire hole to enable disclosure of mineralized lengths associated with grades as well as investigation on the mineralogy as the grades of interest are not confined to one geological unit.

Co-ordinates of the hole have been determined by handheld GPS and will be surveyed in spring.

GR-20-22: 647 624E, 5 339 218N, 291Z, Azimuth 360N, Dip -65 and length 1,626m

QA/QC

The insertion of blanks and standards by the technical team in the program were in line with expected values. The laboratory QA/QC results for these anomalous elements at the laboratory are in line with their expected values thereby allowing the public disclosure of the values.

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Claude Duplessis, P.Eng., GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. member of Québec Order of Engineers and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Granada Gold Mine Inc.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. continues to develop the Granada Gold Property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. Approximately 120,000 meters of drilling has been completed to date on the property, focused mainly on the extended LONG Bars zone which trends 2 kilometers east-west over a potential 5.5 kilometers of mineralized structure. The highly prolific Cadillac Break, the source of more than 75 million plus ounces of gold production in the past century, cuts through the north part of the Granada property, but is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's property.

The Granada Shear Zone and the South Shear Zone contain, based on historical detailed mapping as well as from current and historical drilling, up to twenty-two mineralized structures trending east-west over five and a half kilometers. Three of these structures were mined historically from four shafts and three open pits. Historical underground grades were 8 to 10 grams per tonne gold from two shafts down to 236 m and 498 m with open pit grades from 3.5 to 5 grams per tonne gold.

Updated Mineral Resource

The updated resource at the Company's Granada Gold project in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec was estimated by SGS Canada and outlined in a January 29, 2021 news release. The final report was filed March 15, 2021 with an Effective date of December 15, 2020. The 43-101 Technical Report is titled: Granada Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate Update, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Canada authored by Yann Camus, P.Eng. and Maxime Dupéré, B.Sc, géo. Both of SGS Canada Inc.

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Base Case with Details Between the Open Pit Portion and the Underground Portion

Type

Category

Tonnes

Au (g/t)

Gold Ounces

In Pit

Measured1

3,756,000

1.89

228,000

Indicated

1,357,000

2.55

111,000

Measured+Indicated

5,113,000

2.06

339,000

Inferred

34,000

11.29

12,000

Underground

Measured

37,000

4.22

5,000

Indicated

807,000

4.02

104,000

Measured+Indicated

844,000

4.03

109,000

Inferred

1,244,000

6.33

253,000



1.

Cut-off grades are based on a gold price of US$1,600 per ounce, a foreign exchange rate of US$0.76 for CA$1, a gold recovery of 93%

2.

Pit constrained mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.9 g/t Au within a conceptual pit shell

3.

Underground mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au within reasonably mineable volumes

The Company is in possession of all mining permits required to commence the initial mining phase, known as the "Rolling Start", which allows the company to mine up to 550 tonnes per day. Additional information is available at www.granadagoldmine.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa P. Eng.
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE Granada Gold Mine Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/12/c7376.html

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 1 schedule released: Cowboys at Buccaneers to kick off opening weekend

    The NFL season kicks off with a healed Dak Prescott facing a triumphant Tom Brady.

  • 10 things: Raptors keep playing for lottery position with another loss to Clippers

    The severely undermanned Raptors got blown out by the Clippers on Tuesday as Toronto's dreadful season slowly and painfully winds down.

  • Drew Robinson hits first HR since losing right eye in suicide attempt

    Drew Robinson lost his right eye in a suicide attempt in 2020, but earned a spot in the River Cats last week.

  • Taylor Hall weighs in on ex-teammate Eichel: 'I know Jack is frustrated'

    Taylor Hall has better insight than most into what Jack Eichel may be thinking these days.

  • Olympic torch relay pulled from Hiroshima in latest COVID setback

    The Tokyo Olympics are set to start in July, yet much of the country is still in a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

  • College pitcher's stolen prosthetic arm found after surge of donations

    Augustana pitcher Parker Hanson, who was born without a left hand, had his prosthetic arm stolen out of his car last week.

  • State auditor: Brett Favre hasn't paid back $600K in welfare funds

    Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in Mississippi welfare funds more than a year after vowing to do so.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list with COVID-19

    The Padres also placed Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the IL due to contact tracing.

  • Athletics have approval to seek relocation with Oakland ballpark plans in limbo

    The Athletics say they are committed to Oakland, but will look for stadiums in different cities.

  • Breaking down the closest Norris Trophy race in recent memory

    The 2021 Norris Trophy race should be the closest among the major awards, with several candidates in the running. Who should take home the hardware this year?

  • Manchester City wins fifth Premier League title behind Pep Guardiola's reinvention

    Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.

  • Medina Spirit will compete in Preakness Stakes with Derby win still in doubt

    Medina Spirit will run in the Preakness Stakes despite a positive test for a regulated substance at the Kentucky Derby.

  • What Wayne Simmonds is showing us about the sacred relationship between a Black man and his barber

    Not every barber can cut Black hair.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Nick Saban films COVID-19 vaccine PSA as Alabama and Auburn want full football stadiums in 2021

    Both Alabama and Auburn have said they're planning on being at full capacity in 2021 as Alabama's vaccination rate lags.

  • Van Dijk out of European Championship, Henderson a doubt

    LIVERPOOL, England — Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has ruled himself out of next month's European Championship, saying he wanted to use the offseason to complete his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury. The Liverpool center back has been out since October after damaging his anterior cruciate ligaments in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a Premier League game. “I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the offseason," Van Dijk said in an interview with Liverpool's website on Wednesday. “The full focus will be on preseason with the club and that’s a realistic goal, so I am looking forward to that. Obviously I am very gutted to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it.” Van Dijk said he is looking at the bigger picture, including helping the Netherlands qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar. “I am quite mature and I know by now what could be a good decision,” he said, “and I think this decision has definitely been the right one, in my opinion, to give my body and my knee a little bit more extra time to get ready for hopefully a big, big 18 months at least with the club but also with my country because we’re trying to go to the next tournament after this as well and that starts in September.” Van Dijk said he is on schedule to take part in preseason training with Liverpool. The next Premier League season starts Aug. 14. Van Dijk's injury derailed Liverpool's bid to retain the Premier League title, especially with fellow center backs Joe Gomez and Joel Matip also succumbing to long-term injuries. Jurgen Klopp's team is in sixth place with less than two weeks of the campaign remaining and is unlikely to finish in the top four, which would mean missing out on next season's Champions League. Klopp isn't even sure Van Dijk will be fit for the start of next season. “It is one of the most serious injuries you can get," Klopp said. “The injury he has has an average of 11 months. It happened in October so that is September. The plan is he can start a preseason with us but even that is not sure.” “The Euros just came at the wrong moment. The good news for Holland is he will be 100% when he comes back ... He felt the start of rehab was really tough, pain like crazy. When you overcome that, then you make big steps and get more positive and then there is a situation. I never wanted to cut the Euros off but, in common sense, there is no chance.” Klopp said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has yet to return to training after a groin injury that the midfielder sustained in February. Henderson will miss Liverpool's remaining four league games, Klopp said, and could be a doubt for the Euros with England. “That is a decision between (England coach) Gareth (Southgate) and Hendo,” Klopp said. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Man United fixture pileup a 'crime' by the EPL, says Klopp

    LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticized the Premier League for forcing Manchester United to play three games in five days, a schedule logjam which has inadvertently damaged his team’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League. The postponement of Liverpool’s match at United on May 2 because of fan protests outside Old Trafford led to that game being rearranged for Thursday. United has also had to play against Aston Villa on Sunday and Leicester on Tuesday. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielded a virtual reserve team on Tuesday given the short turnaround and his team lost 2-1, which has improved Leicester's chances of finishing in the top four and making the Champions League at the expense of Liverpool and West Ham. Klopp sympathized with Solskjaer and said he would also have played a weakened team in the circumstances. His unhappiness, instead, was directed at the league. “To play Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday is a crime,” Klopp said Wednesday. “But that is not the fault of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the players. My question to myself was: would I have done the same? Yes. You have to. We are late in the season, all the players played a lot of games. “The explanation from the Premier League was that no other team should suffer because of the things that happened in Manchester. Let me say it like this — that didn’t work out pretty well (for) West Ham, (for) Liverpool." Leicester’s win lifted the team into third place, eight points clear of West Ham and nine clear of Liverpool. Leicester has two games left — as opposed to West Ham’s three and Liverpool’s four — but is still a huge favorite to secure one of the four Champions League spots along with champion Manchester City, United and probably Chelsea. Liverpool must win at United on Thursday to keep alive any realistic hopes of a top-four finish. “Our plan was to win all the games we played this season, we don’t change that,” Klopp said. “Do we have to take more risks in the last few minutes if it looks a draw? It is possible.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Martin Truex Jr.'s third win of 2021 leads to a Dover pole

    Truex is the only driver with multiple wins in 2021.

  • Leafs, Habs will face off in long-awaited playoff rematch, Oilers will face Jets

    The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens will meet in the playoffs for the first time in 42 years when the 2020-21 NHL post-season gets underway. The seeding for the four playoff teams in the North Division was finalized Tuesday night when the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks. The result locked the Jets into the third spot and a playoff date with the second-place Edmonton Oilers, while division-leading Toronto will take on fourth-place Montreal. It will be the 16th playoff meeting between the Original Six clubs but the first since Montreal swept Toronto in the 1979 quarterfinals. That a playoff rematch has taken so long to materialize is strange, given that the teams have competed in the same division since the 1998-99 season. The Jets will be facing the Oilers for the first time since the NHL returned to Manitoba's capital in 2011-12. The original Winnipeg Jets faced the Oilers six times in the post-season between 1983 and 1990, with Edmonton winning each time. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021. The Canadian Press