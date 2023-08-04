Gran Turismo's David Harbour was glad to not do more driving sequences

Gran Turismo spoilers follow.

David Harbour has admitted he was glad to not do more driving sequences in Gran Turismo.

The action-packed video game isn't a traditional adaptation of the PlayStation gaming series of the same name — instead, it's the true story of a race racing driver who started as an ace player of Gran Turismo.

Harbour's character Jack Salter is the trainer who coached British driver Jann Mardenborough (Midsommar's Archie Madekwe) from the remote control to the racting track.

Speaking to Digital Spy before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Harbour admitted he was happy he didn't actually have to spend much time inside one of the race cars.

"It's horrible being driven around," he explained. "When you're in the passenger seat of that car going 180 miles an hour, it just feels like you're going to throw up. It's very difficult to be in that position.

"There was a lot of stuff, even though we're not in the cars, that we were party to, the cars are whipping around as you're trying to do a scene, trying to record sound, there's people going in and out, tons of extras and all this equipment and crazy stuff. I got enough of the visceral insanity, I didn't need to be in the car."

His co-star Archie Madekwe joked that David got off easy, as the Stranger Things star only had to film driving scenes "one or two times" whereas he was filming inside the car for months.

"I was in the car every single day and it was truly the most difficult experience I have ever been through," Archie told us before the acting and writing strike. "Nothing can prepare you for how physically taxing it is. It is a true assault on the senses. Everything is just being punched – your sense of smell, your vision, your balance, everything is just off.

"I've never been through something like it, I was throwing up every day. I had to get out of the cars, lie on the ground, go back in, medicate, do the whole thing again. Having watched it, Neill [Blomkamp, director] was so adamant that it was worth it because there's no cheating that feeling you get, the G-Force on my face, the shake, it's difficult to cheat that with greenscreen. Any time I'm in the car, I'm there going at full racing speed, it's hot, it's claustrophobic, it's nauseous, but it added to the world, to the experience, and it was all worth it."

Gran Turismo is released in UK cinemas on August 9 and in US cinemas on August 25

