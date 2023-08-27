Gran Turismo speeds to the top of the box office, barely beating Barbie in the race for No. 1

In the race at the box office, Gran Turismo has declared a victory over Barbie, though just a slight one.

The high-octane story of a working-class gamer who becomes a racing champion debuted to $17.3 million at the weekend's box office, Comscore reports, narrowly beating out Barbie's domestic yield of $17.1 million.

A movie stocked with "badass race car action," Gran Turismo stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Djimon Hounsou in a retelling of driver Jann Mardenborough's cruise to fame. Touted as the "ultimate wish-fulfillment tale," it follows the teen, played by British actor Archie Madekwe, as he competes in a series of Nissan competitions against fellow amateurs and, eventually, professional racers.

The pic, directed by Neill Blomkamp, was originally set to open in cinemas earlier this month, but it changed course in the wake of the actors' strike, building hype with two weekends of exclusive fan screenings leading up to its Aug. 25 release date.

Overseas, Gran Turismo earned $36.5 million, falling far behind billion-dollar box office darling Barbie, now in its sixth weekend and still going strong. The movie, which stars Margot Robbie, among others, as the titular iconic doll, added another $17.1 million to its domestic box office yield and $745.5 million internationally, for a total of $1.3 billion.

Coming in third, Blue Beetle continued its buzzy run, adding $12.7 million to a $46.3 million domestic gross. The superhero origin story, featuring one of DC's lesser-known heroes, is currently sitting on a global total of $81.8 million.

Oppenheimer tracked close behind, still dominating IMAX screens worldwide and racking up an additional $9 million, which brings its domestic total to $300 million and $777.1 global.

Rounding out the domestic Top 5, the brothers of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem continued their fight to save New York from the baddies, adding another $6.1 million to the movie's domestic gross. The latest story of the heroes in a half shell comes from co-writer Seth Rogen and boasts an all-star voice cast that includes Rogen, Maya Rudolph, Ice Cube, and Paul Rudd. With the film at $98.1 million, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael are on the verge of hitting a $100 million domestic gross.

