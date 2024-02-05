Grammys: Taylor Swift Wins Album Of The Year For ‘Midnights,’ Setting All-Time Record

Taylor Swift’s reputation just got even bigger.

The global superstar took home a Grammy win Sunday night for Album of the Year for Midnights. This marks the fourth time she’s won the award, after previously securing the trophies for Fearless, 1989 and Folklore. She accepted the award from Celine Dion, making a rare public appearance.

More from Deadline

With her latest win, Swift broke the record for the most all-time wins for any artist in the category. She was previously tied for first with three wins alongside Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

“I don’t know, man. I get to work with one of my best friends, a once in a generation producer, that’s Jack Antonoff. I’m so lucky,” Swift said of her record producer. “I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life. But I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love or when I’m shot-listing a music video or when I’m rehearsing with dancers or my band. Or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show. For me the reward is the work. All I want to do is to keep being able to do this. It I love it so much. it makes me so happy. It makes be unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award, too. All I want to do is to keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much. Mind blown, thank you so much.”

According to the Recording Academy, Album of the Year trophies “honor artistic achievement, technical proficiency and overall excellence in the recording industry, without regard to album sales, chart position, or critical reception.”

Story continues

Midnights, which was released in October 2022, is Swift’s 10th studio album. Upon its release, it became her fifth to sell over a million copies in one week. At the 66th annual Grammys, Midnights won for Best Pop Vocal Album earlier in the night.

Two songs from the album were also nominated on Sunday night. “Anti-Hero” received nods for Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Song of the Year. “Karma” featuring Ice Spice was also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

In all, Swift has received 52 Grammy nominations throughout her career. Prior to Sunday night, she had won 12. At the 66th ceremony, she added two more.

On the heels of her big night at the Grammys, Swift is headed to Tokyo to kick off another leg of her Eras Tour. But don’t worry, even the U.S. Embassy to Japan has assured fans she’ll be able to make it to Las Vegas to watch beau Travis Kelce play in Super Bowl LVIII next Sunday.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.