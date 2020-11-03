Grammys rename awards category after citing colonialism connotation

The Recording Academy has tweaked the name of the best world music album category less than a month before this year's Grammy nominees are set to be announced.

The category's new name, best global music album, comes after a series of discussions with performers and others in the music industry in an attempt to make the Grammys more culturally sensitive.

The previous name, the Recording Academy says, had connotations of colonialism, said a letter sent to members. USA TODAY received a copy of the letter from Recording Academy spokeswoman Erica Hernandez.

"As we continue to embrace a truly global mindset, we update our language to reflect a more appropriate categorization that seeks to engage and celebrate the current scope of music from around the world," the letter states.

“Over the summer we held discussions with artists, ethnomusicologists, and linguists from around the world who determined that there was an opportunity to update the best world music album category toward a more relevant, modern, and inclusive term...The change symbolizes a departure from the connotations of colonialism, folk, and ‘non-American’ that the former term embodied while adapting to current listening trends and cultural evolution among the diverse communities it may represent.”

Grammys 2020: Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men among best performances

Angélique Kidjo's "Celia" won the best world music album category at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

The Grammys had previously announced the best urban contemporary album category has been renamed to best progressive R&B album.

The Recording Academy's decision follows a similar move by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which changed the best foreign language film category to best international feature film.

Nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards will be announced Nov. 24 at noon ET.

Follow Gary Dinges on Twitter @gdinges

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grammys rename category in an effort to be 'modern and inclusive'