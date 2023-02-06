Grammys in memoriam segment honors Takeoff, Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie – and snubs others

There was hardly a dry eye in the Crypto.com Arena nor on couches around the world watching the 2023 Grammy Awards during its in memoriam segment, which honored the biggest names in music that died in the past year.

The segment flashed names and photos of dozens of musicians, producers and artists who the industry has lost since the last Grammys was held in April 2022, and featured special performances honoring three of the most notable stars who died: country icon Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff, and Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie.

Here's a breakdown of the 2023 Grammys in memoriam tributes – as well as a look at who did not get honored at this year's ceremony.

Kacey Musgraves honors Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn, who rose from a hardscrabble upbringing to become the most culturally significant female singer-songwriter in country music history, died Oct. 4 at age 90.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves performed Lynn's 1970 smash hit about her own upbringing, "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Quavo honors Takeoff

Takeoff, one-third of the highly influential Atlanta rap group Migos, died Nov. 1 in a Houston shooting at age 28.

Quavo, Takeoff's uncle and fellow Migos member, was joined by the Maverick City Music choir to perform "Without You," the original song Quavo debuted last month to honor Takeoff.

An image of the late Takeoff is projected while Quavo and Maverick City Music perform onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood honor Christine McVie

Christine McVie, the British keyboard player and co-vocalist in Fleetwood Mac for more than 50 years, died Nov. 30 at age 79.

McVie's tribute featured a rendition of "Songbird," performed by Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood.

"It's an honor for me to get to honor Christine," Crow tells USA TODAY on the red carpet. "She was such a huge influence for me and a lovely, lovely woman. And then Mick called me and said, 'Look, this is the way I see it. I feel like it should be brought in with a somber beat. We play it and then we send it out with the song, almost like we're sending her on to our next gig.' And that felt authentic. And then obviously with Bonnie, you know, I always say it. Women like Bonnie, like Stevie, like Christine, there would be no me for sure."

Fleetwood added: "I'm happy to be here and being onstage with Bonnie and Sheryl. And they're very vested in who Christine was and her music. And I don't think they've ever sung together. … They sing beautifully together."

Sheryl Crow (L), Bonnie Raitt (C) and Mick Fleetwood perform onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023.

No, Taylor Hawkins and Meat Loaf weren't snubbed – but these artists were left out

Every year, social media inevitably calls out the artists not included in the Grammys' in memoriam segment.

This year, that was more complicated due to the scheduling of last year's awards which took place in April, meaning some of the biggest stars who died in 2022 were already honored last year.

Social media users were quick to complain that Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died in March 2022, and rock star Meat Loaf, who died in January 2022, were snubbed by the Academy. They weren't – their tributes just aired last year.

But some viewers live-tweeting the 2023 Grammys voiced outrage for some artists who died since the 2022 show and weren't mentioned. Among them: singer Aaron Carter and Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo.

Contributing: Ralphie Aversa and Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY; Peter Cooper, The Tennessean

